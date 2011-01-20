« previous next »
Author Topic: The Dead Musicians tribute thread  (Read 8781 times)

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #120 on: July 16, 2022, 08:09:08 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 15, 2022, 11:46:05 pm
I was looking for this thread earlier when I saw the news. Only 58 I think. RIP

He was yeah.  Nothing about being ill but they're touring again so I hope he's not been back on the smack 😔
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #121 on: August 7, 2022, 09:00:23 am »
Judith Durham of The Seekers has died, aged 79.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #122 on: August 8, 2022, 08:48:23 pm »
RIP Olivia Newton John.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #123 on: August 8, 2022, 08:58:32 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on August  8, 2022, 08:48:23 pm
RIP Olivia Newton John.

Just seen this, I'm stunned 😥
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #124 on: August 9, 2022, 12:33:33 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cLi8fTlDEag" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cLi8fTlDEag</a>
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #125 on: August 9, 2022, 01:24:43 pm »
sad day
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #126 on: August 9, 2022, 07:08:45 pm »
RIP Darryl Hunt, Bass player from The Pogues.
Legendary band.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #127 on: August 10, 2022, 08:28:05 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on August  9, 2022, 07:08:45 pm
RIP Darryl Hunt, Bass player from The Pogues.
Legendary band.

Sad to hear this, was surprised by how old he was (72). Time flies...
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #128 on: August 10, 2022, 02:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on August  7, 2022, 09:00:23 am
Judith Durham of The Seekers has died, aged 79.
Quote from: sinnermichael on August  8, 2022, 08:48:23 pm
RIP Olivia Newton John.

Two of Australias finest.

Just saw Bullet Train and this  classic  brought a tear to my eye (500 miles)

<a href="https://m.youtube.com/v/w_iG4H-zQx4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://m.youtube.com/v/w_iG4H-zQx4</a>
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #129 on: August 10, 2022, 05:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on August  9, 2022, 07:08:45 pm
RIP Darryl Hunt, Bass player from The Pogues.
Legendary band.

Absolutely.  Even though Darryl wasn't with the band when RS&TL was released, it's up there as one of the greatest albums of all time IMO

RIP

You just know Shane is going to outlive them all :)
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #130 on: August 11, 2022, 03:14:34 pm »
Musical Youths drummer Frederick Waite Jr has died at the age of 55, his band has confirmed.

We are sad to announce the passing of Musical Youths drummer Frederick Waite Jr, the groups statement read.

Our thoughts go out to him and his family during this sad time. We have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years.

Details surrounding Waites death currently remain unknown, however, Birmingham City Council state he died on July 20.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #131 on: September 23, 2022, 08:34:46 am »
RIP Stu Allan 😔

Not a musician as such but one of my earliest dance music DJs.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #132 on: September 23, 2022, 09:10:33 am »
Quote from: reddebs on September 23, 2022, 08:34:46 am
RIP Stu Allan 😔

Not a musician as such but one of my earliest dance music DJs.

I remember that name - wasnt he on Key 103 or one of the other Manc radio stations? Remember my mates at school being into him.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #133 on: September 23, 2022, 09:31:27 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 23, 2022, 09:10:33 am
I remember that name - wasnt he on Key 103 or one of the other Manc radio stations? Remember my mates at school being into him.

Quite possibly Nick I didn't listen to radio then but he was big in the club's round Manchester and other Northern clubs

I remember him from Bowlers and hubby from Orbit.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #134 on: September 23, 2022, 03:55:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September 23, 2022, 09:31:27 am
Quite possibly Nick I didn't listen to radio then but he was big in the club's round Manchester and other Northern clubs

I remember him from Bowlers and hubby from Orbit.

Bowlers! Yeah thats the same guy. We were early teens so they made do with taping his radio show!
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #135 on: September 23, 2022, 04:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 23, 2022, 03:55:27 pm
Bowlers! Yeah thats the same guy. We were early teens so they made do with taping his radio show!

Just a sproglet then 😂
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 02:21:03 am »
RIP Coolio
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 03:02:05 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:21:03 am
RIP Coolio

That was a shock, only 59 aswell.

Gangsters Paradise was one of the first songs I loved when I was a kid.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 10:25:14 am »
RIP Ramsey Lewis: https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/sep/28/ramsey-lewis-obituary

Didn't even know he was still alive but what a great funky jazz piano sound he had, and apparently he was a decent guy in real life too. If you have a spare half hour, get Spotify up and listen to Another Voyage.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 10:48:12 am »
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 10:58:23 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:25:14 am
RIP Ramsey Lewis: https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/sep/28/ramsey-lewis-obituary

Didn't even know he was still alive but what a great funky jazz piano sound he had, and apparently he was a decent guy in real life too. If you have a spare half hour, get Spotify up and listen to Another Voyage.

Back in the mid Sixties it was impossible to get your hands on the Dobie Gray version of the In Crowd but Ramsey Lewiss version was more gettable leading to some of us also buying Wade in the water which, if truth be known was a bit too jazz for our tastes. Didn't stop us pretending that we were into all those cool vibes though.

The joys of being fourteen.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 02:32:24 pm »
RIP Coolio but as a huge Stevie Wonder fan it pisses me off how much credit Coolio gets for his rip off of Stevie's Pastime Paradise!

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 02:47:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:32:24 pm
RIP Coolio but as a huge Stevie Wonder fan it pisses me off how much credit Coolio gets for his rip off of Stevie's Pastime Paradise!


Yes, that and I'll Be Missing You were massive records in the 90s but they we were just covers really.


Coolio went on wife swap (there's a programme that's dated quickly) but his girlfriend left him shortly afterwards, so that went well
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 02:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:47:44 pm

Yes, that and I'll Be Missing You were massive records in the 90s but they we were just covers really.


Coolio went on wife swap (there's a programme that's dated quickly) but his girlfriend left him shortly afterwards, so that went well

hang on - wife swap? girlfriend? i'm calling the trades description act
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 04:38:26 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:55:31 pm
hang on - wife swap? girlfriend? i'm calling the trades description act


I think Girlfriend swap sounds like they may not have been all that arsed in the first place


I remember watching the programme years ago, it was one of the first type of reality TV shows. It opened up a world of arseholes, brutally. They have been flooding in since then, but not through my TV set.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 06:37:30 pm »
It would have been Marc Bolan's 75th birthday tomorrow, he died on the 16 Sept 1977. There are few eerie premonitions surrounding Bolan's death, he said in an interview with Russell Harty he would not live to see 30, he died 2weeks before his 30th Birthday.

There was a painting by Rene Magritte called September 16, painted 1957.  On his last tour of France in early 1977 Marc visited the Louvre where he spent hours staring at this painting.

The moon in the painting depicts the same phase as the moon was on the night he died when the car his girlfriend Gloria was driving hit a tree similar to the one in the picture, in the early morning of September 16th, 1977.
 
He wrote a song called The Road I'm On (Gloria) written many years before met Gloria Jones, she was driving at the time of the crash after a night out.

The lyrics to Solid Gold Easy Action, mention picking a fox from a tree, the number plate of his Mini which hit the tree was indeed FOX.

He sang about Summer in Heaven in 77, in the single released shortly before his death.

He wrote a detailed poem about death which included the lines:

Dark earth gremlins, rootlegged hobbling
In the cryptess of my turned wound
Ill-famed fair prince, steal my lightening
Stake me with steel, for my haughtiness
Straddle my storm head with your abyss shroud.

Marc was actually killed when an steel eyebolt from the fence surrounding the tree struck him in the head.

Although every decent record collection should include the classics Electric Warrior and Slider, Marc moved into a whole new direction in 74/75 with albums like Zinc Alloy and Zip Gun but they were panned by critics and only his hard core fans bought them, shame really, because they are excellent.

My first ever gig was T.Rex in New Brighton in 1976 and I saw them twice more in 77, funny story behind that first gig, LFC related!
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 06:55:15 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 06:37:30 pm
It would have been Marc Bolan's 75th birthday tomorrow, he died on the 16 Sept 1977. There are few eerie premonitions surrounding Bolan's death, he said in an interview with Russell Harty he would not live to see 30, he died 2weeks before his 30th Birthday.

There was a painting by Rene Magritte called September 16, painted 1957.  On his last tour of France in early 1977 Marc visited the Louvre where he spent hours staring at this painting.

The moon in the painting depicts the same phase as the moon was on the night he died when the car his girlfriend Gloria was driving hit a tree similar to the one in the picture, in the early morning of September 16th, 1977.
 
He wrote a song called The Road I'm On (Gloria) written many years before met Gloria Jones, she was driving at the time of the crash after a night out.

The lyrics to Solid Gold Easy Action, mention picking a fox from a tree, the number plate of his Mini which hit the tree was indeed FOX.

He sang about Summer in Heaven in 77, in the single released shortly before his death.

He wrote a detailed poem about death which included the lines:

Dark earth gremlins, rootlegged hobbling
In the cryptess of my turned wound
Ill-famed fair prince, steal my lightening
Stake me with steel, for my haughtiness
Straddle my storm head with your abyss shroud.

Marc was actually killed when an steel eyebolt from the fence surrounding the tree struck him in the head.

Although every decent record collection should include the classics Electric Warrior and Slider, Marc moved into a whole new direction in 74/75 with albums like Zinc Alloy and Zip Gun but they were panned by critics and only his hard core fans bought them, shame really, because they are excellent.

My first ever gig was T.Rex in New Brighton in 1976 and I saw them twice more in 77, funny story behind that first gig, LFC related!

I cried when I heard he'd been killed.  I loved his music 😥
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 07:13:43 pm »
^^

Yeah I was gutted too, he was a very very underrated talent, a prolific writer, he put 12 studio albums out from 68-77.

His career went back futher than some people imagine, in 67 his band Johns Children were kicked of The Who tour in Germany for being too loud and aggressive on stage!

His first solo single was in 66 as a folk singer as a Dylan, Donavan wannabe, he adored Bob Dylan, that's how Bolan got his name, Bo from Bob...lan from Dylan!


 I have to say though, he did himself no favours off stage, but he had sorted himself out once his child was born in 1975, he was off the drugs and booze and became an altogether better and more approachable person.

John Peel (once a close friend, who helped Bolan in the early day with his endless promotion of Bolan's pre T.Rex stuff) described Marc as a 'hippy with a dagger up his sleeve' he wasn't far wrong!
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #148 on: Today at 09:52:49 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:13:43 pm
^^

Yeah I was gutted too, he was a very very underrated talent, a prolific writer, he put 12 studio albums out from 68-77.

His career went back futher than some people imagine, in 67 his band Johns Children were kicked of The Who tour in Germany for being too loud and aggressive on stage!

His first solo single was in 66 as a folk singer as a Dylan, Donavan wannabe, he adored Bob Dylan, that's how Bolan got his name, Bo from Bob...lan from Dylan!


 I have to say though, he did himself no favours off stage, but he had sorted himself out once his child was born in 1975, he was off the drugs and booze and became an altogether better and more approachable person.

John Peel (once a close friend, who helped Bolan in the early day with his endless promotion of Bolan's pre T.Rex stuff) described Marc as a 'hippy with a dagger up his sleeve' he wasn't far wrong!

Give us your first gig story, Mike!

John Peel was very broken up about the fact that Bolan ditched him after he became mega-famous. There`s a good bit about it in Peel`s bio "Margrave of the Marshes".
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #149 on: Today at 11:41:25 am »
what didn't help bolan's cause was the fact that he founded a teeny-bop girl oriented fan base

when girls move onto the next pop star, or when they grow up and move on from music, then that affects record sales and concert tickets no matter how good a musician you are - bowie reinvented himself to prevent this (he knew the score)

when punk and new wave came along they embraced marc and he found a whole new fan base but i think his time as a popular record selling artist was over as he didn't seem to fit into any category

at his peak he would write a great hook as easy as waking up that day - noel gallagher stole more than one of his riffs

sad day when he died
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #150 on: Today at 11:54:09 am »
I went to a Danny Baker and Bob Harris 'chat' show earlier this year.

They both had a few stories to tell about Bolan & T. Rex.

Danny Baker used to work in a record shop in Soho in the early 70s and Bolan, amongst many other pop & rock celebs, would often call in. On one occasion Baker complimented Bolan on his shirt, whereupon he quickly took it off and gave it to him. Baker still has that shirt as a prized possession. Apparently, Bolan was just a generous, humble guy.

The owner of the record shop had an old bulldog, called Jake, which was always hanging around and making a nuisance of itself. Bolan loved the dog apparently and always made a beeline for it. One time he referred to him as 'Jungle faced Jake' and a bit later that was used as part of the lyrics of Telegram Sam. Some reckon the reference 'Jungle faced Jake' was a nod to his managers (black) assistant. I much prefer Danny Bakers version.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #151 on: Today at 05:40:32 pm »
Marc tried to reinvent himself too many times, short hair, ditched the glam look and  got himself into a more soul based sound, but he never gave it time to take off. He would move on again, with a new image but still wanted to play the big pop star and act daft on Supersonic or on his own TV series (which was awful!) it's a shame, cos some of the latter stuff is way better than the hits he's known for.

But like somebody righty posted above, once the legions of teenage girls move on, you're audience has dwindled to the serious hard core fans, who are not interested in Bolan's looks or image. Marc wanted it both ways, he always referred himself as poet and a serious musician who deserved to be taken seriously...but then would put an ill advised single out with silly promotion, desperate for a big hit again.

He toured with The Damned, I saw him twice on the Tour (brilliant version of T.Rex that!)  and he gave lots of New Wave acts a slot on his TV show, which was the only good thing about it, but he was already heading in a different direction again before his death. The material  he had lined up for a his new album was very mellow and soft pop rock.

He did pen a number with Bowie though called Madman which was good, and the half finished Standing Next To You, also with Bowie, some funny audio tapes of them rehearsing it and fucking up loads of times. I think the band Cuddly Toys released Madman. Standing Next To You, they played 'live' on the final Marc TV show, just as it got going, Marc fell of the stage, much to Bowies amusement.

The TV people pulled the plug then, due to an overtime ban, so they never had a chance to redo it, so the show ended with that song, apparently Bowies said ' a wooden box for Marc please'....and Bolan died a couple of weeks later.

I organised about 15 Liverpool T.Rex Conventions, many years ago, some of them in the Shankly Suite at Anfield...brilliant nights, fans from all the Country attended. My mate in Wigan does them now, but this year is the last one, as he says, we're getting too old now!

Bolan and The Captain on stage and Marc with The Damned during a sound check.

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #152 on: Today at 05:49:54 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 05:40:32 pm
Marc tried to reinvent himself too many times, short hair, ditched the glam look and  got himself into a more soul based sound, but he never gave it time to take off. He would move on again, with a new image but still wanted to play the big pop star and act daft on Supersonic or on his own TV series (which was awful!) it's a shame, cos some of the latter stuff is way better than the hits he's known for.

But like somebody righty posted above, once the legions of teenage girls move on, you're audience has dwindled to the serious hard core fans, who are not interested in Bolan's looks or image. Marc wanted it both ways, he always referred himself as poet and a serious musician who deserved to be taken seriously...but then would put an ill advised single out with silly promotion, desperate for a big hit again.

He toured with The Damned, I saw him twice on the Tour (brilliant version of T.Rex that!)  and he gave lots of New Wave acts a slot on his TV show, which was the only good thing about it, but he was already heading in a different direction again before his death. The material  he had lined up for a his new album was very mellow and soft pop rock.

He did pen a number with Bowie though called Madman which was good, and the half finished Standing Next To You, also with Bowie, some funny audio tapes of them rehearsing it and fucking up loads of times. I think the band Cuddly Toys released Madman. Standing Next To You, they played 'live' on the final Marc TV show, just as it got going, Marc fell of the stage, much to Bowies amusement.

The TV people pulled the plug then, due to an overtime ban, so they never had a chance to redo it, so the show ended with that song, apparently Bowies said ' a wooden box for Marc please'....and Bolan died a couple of weeks later.

I organised about 15 Liverpool T.Rex Conventions, many years ago, some of them in the Shankly Suite at Anfield...brilliant nights, fans from all the Country attended. My mate in Wigan does them now, but this year is the last one, as he says, we're getting too old now!

Bolan and The Captain on stage and Marc with The Damned during a sound check.

fucking awesome all that mate  8) - and sorry to hear about it all coming to an end (the conventions) but bastard time moves on and age waits for no one sadly
