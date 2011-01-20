Marc tried to reinvent himself too many times, short hair, ditched the glam look and got himself into a more soul based sound, but he never gave it time to take off. He would move on again, with a new image but still wanted to play the big pop star and act daft on Supersonic or on his own TV series (which was awful!) it's a shame, cos some of the latter stuff is way better than the hits he's known for.



But like somebody righty posted above, once the legions of teenage girls move on, you're audience has dwindled to the serious hard core fans, who are not interested in Bolan's looks or image. Marc wanted it both ways, he always referred himself as poet and a serious musician who deserved to be taken seriously...but then would put an ill advised single out with silly promotion, desperate for a big hit again.



He toured with The Damned, I saw him twice on the Tour (brilliant version of T.Rex that!) and he gave lots of New Wave acts a slot on his TV show, which was the only good thing about it, but he was already heading in a different direction again before his death. The material he had lined up for a his new album was very mellow and soft pop rock.



He did pen a number with Bowie though called Madman which was good, and the half finished Standing Next To You, also with Bowie, some funny audio tapes of them rehearsing it and fucking up loads of times. I think the band Cuddly Toys released Madman. Standing Next To You, they played 'live' on the final Marc TV show, just as it got going, Marc fell of the stage, much to Bowies amusement.



The TV people pulled the plug then, due to an overtime ban, so they never had a chance to redo it, so the show ended with that song, apparently Bowies said ' a wooden box for Marc please'....and Bolan died a couple of weeks later.



I organised about 15 Liverpool T.Rex Conventions, many years ago, some of them in the Shankly Suite at Anfield...brilliant nights, fans from all the Country attended. My mate in Wigan does them now, but this year is the last one, as he says, we're getting too old now!



Bolan and The Captain on stage and Marc with The Damned during a sound check.



