In '16, Spector played a concert in Brooklyn with some other stars. Between shows I went outside for some air and ran into an old bandmate. Great keyboard player. "Dave, what are you doing here?" I asked. " I'm Ronnie's musical director", was the reply.



I remember a Keith Richard quote from his book. "One night we're doing a gig in London. Next night I'm in bed with Ronnie Spector keeping an eye out for Crazy Phil".



I've never been a fan of any male 'singer' in Rock 'n Roll (except Cocker) that I'd go out of my way to see. As a guitarist and keyboard player I gravitate toward those type of bands. Eddie Money was different somehow. Straightforward, simple, pure rock n roll, with his own great instrument.



Little Eddie Mahoney from Brooklyn. Never gave a bad performance.





APR

9

2016

Ronnie Spector Setlist

at Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, NY, USA

Setlist



Baby, I Love You

Time Is on My Side

I'm So Young

What'd I Say

Walking in the Rain

Because

The Best Part of) Breakin' Up

How Can You Mend a Broken Heart?

You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory

Back to Black

Be My Baby