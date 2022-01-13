« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Dead Musicians tribute thread  (Read 6448 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,800
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #80 on: January 13, 2022, 01:50:08 am »
RIP. What an iconic voice/look
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,108
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #81 on: January 13, 2022, 01:54:21 pm »
In '16, Spector played a concert in Brooklyn with some other stars.  Between shows I went outside for some air and ran into an old bandmate. Great keyboard player. "Dave, what are you doing here?" I asked. " I'm Ronnie's musical director", was the reply.

I remember a Keith Richard quote from his book.  "One night we're doing a gig in London.  Next night I'm in bed with Ronnie Spector keeping an eye out for Crazy Phil".

I've never been a fan of any male 'singer' in Rock 'n Roll (except Cocker) that I'd go out of my way to see.  As a guitarist and keyboard player I gravitate toward those type of bands.  Eddie Money was different somehow.  Straightforward, simple, pure rock n roll, with his own great instrument.

Little Eddie Mahoney from Brooklyn. Never gave a bad performance.


APR
9
2016
Ronnie Spector Setlist
at Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, NY, USA
Setlist

Baby, I Love You
Time Is on My Side
I'm So Young
What'd I Say
Walking in the Rain
Because
The Best Part of) Breakin' Up
How Can You Mend a Broken Heart?
You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory
Back to Black
Be My Baby
« Last Edit: January 13, 2022, 01:59:27 pm by jambutty »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,005
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #82 on: February 10, 2022, 10:42:48 pm »
Owen Moran, lead singer and song writer for legendary Liverpool band Cook Da Books died this week after a short illness.

RIP Owen.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iTY1aFB71KY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iTY1aFB71KY</a>
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,215
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #83 on: February 22, 2022, 06:08:13 pm »
Procol Harum singer Gary Brooker dies at 76

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-60485697
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,542
  • Boss Tha
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #84 on: February 22, 2022, 08:11:59 pm »
Mark Lanegan has passed away. Gutted, one of my absolute favourite singers.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,800
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #85 on: February 22, 2022, 09:58:43 pm »
RIP

Just read about his horrific experience with COVID too
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,463
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #86 on: February 22, 2022, 10:48:46 pm »
Quote from: elbow on February 22, 2022, 08:11:59 pm
Mark Lanegan has passed away. Gutted, one of my absolute favourite singers.

No fucking way  :(

Rest in peace. Real shame that.

Was just thinking recently about the likes of Chris Cornell and Scott Weiland passing in recent years. Tremendous voices, now Lanegan. Not old men by any means. Cobain and Staley were so young.

Hope the likes of Jerry Cantrell, Eddie Vedder and co never leave us
« Last Edit: February 22, 2022, 11:03:25 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,225
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #87 on: February 22, 2022, 10:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on February 22, 2022, 06:08:13 pm
Procol Harum singer Gary Brooker dies at 76

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-60485697

Still remember first hearing Whiter Shade of Pale in WH Smith on Allerton Road in 1967.

Believe it or not they actually had the singles out on unsupervised open display! ;D
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,561
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #88 on: February 23, 2022, 01:11:47 am »
I remember seeing Screaming Trees on the late late show on BBC2 early 90's and I was so 'Nah' with them, particularly the singer in this big cliched coat. Long hair. Big drawl on him. I dunno, it was 1994 maybe, and there was already a uniform gathering: sub pop cap? - tick, Checked jacket? - tick. etc. So, in short, his life passed me by a little. I knew who he was and if I ever chatted to someone who knew of his stuff I had ears... like Nick Cave in a way (for me) - but have listened to a great Isobel Campbell + Lanegan live gig and it was so good. Genuinely missed out.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dOsmG-sufNc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dOsmG-sufNc</a>
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,630
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #89 on: February 23, 2022, 01:14:22 am »
Quote from: elbow on February 22, 2022, 08:11:59 pm
Mark Lanegan has passed away. Gutted, one of my absolute favourite singers.
Absolutely gutted here, his solo work is incredible, not to mention his (too many to mention) collaborations, saw him 4 times in Belfast, and loved that he came out at the end and sat down and signed memorabilia/merchandise etc, I got a photo with him, I'm genuinely in mourning, I'm going to get drunk here and listen to Blues Funeral, RIP comrade.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #90 on: February 23, 2022, 02:22:02 am »
Must be the least surprising rock death in ages, but he had one of the most distinctive voices in rock history, he's put out some really good stuff over the years and his autobiography is a great read. He did go through that awful stint with covid-19 last year, and I thought at the time it was amazing he managed to get the book about it out so quickly. Seems like an even bigger achievement now. I remember seeing him play with QOSTA on the tour above by the way, that band absolutely cooked.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,716
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #91 on: February 23, 2022, 10:24:42 am »
Just seen the Mark Lanegan news, very sad. Absolutely loved that Screaming Trees album (Dust) back in the day
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,283
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #92 on: February 23, 2022, 11:27:14 am »
RIP Mark Lanegan..an eventful life to say the least....'Sing Backwards And Weep' is the best/most astonishing rock memoir I've ever read....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,215
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #93 on: February 28, 2022, 12:23:03 pm »
Skibadee: Influential drum and bass MC dies at 47

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-60554108
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #94 on: February 28, 2022, 08:19:03 pm »
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,108
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #95 on: March 1, 2022, 02:54:34 am »
Like Freddie King?

Check this out.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PMuePyV1nr8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PMuePyV1nr8</a>
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #96 on: March 13, 2022, 12:35:01 am »
Gave us the base for one our legendary club songs.

Quote
Legendary singer-songwriter Pete St John dies aged 90.

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to the artist, best known for writing songs including The Fields of Athenry and The Rare Ould Times.

The traditional music legend died peacefully at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin earlier today.

Mr Higgins said Dublin-born St John had a rare gift and his passing will be met with sadness nationwide.

He said the singer was a friend of his and his wife Sabina.

It is hard to imagine a world where songs like The Rare Ould Times did not exist and in his work Pete has left us with songs that not only defined his own career, but those of many other musicians and indeed all of us as a people, Mr Higgins added.

People throughout Ireland and beyond will have been saddened to hear today of the death of Pete St John.

Pete had the rare gift of being able to write songs that while new and original creations, immediately assumed a timeless quality and central place in all our lives.

The singer was born Peter Mooney in Dublin in 1932. He spent many years in the US before returning home in the 1970s.

His songs were renowned for exploring how Ireland had changed over the years.

His work was recorded by many artists including The Dubliners, Paddy Reilly, and Mary Black.

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/music/legendary-singer-songwriter-pete-st-john-dies-aged-90-president-michael-d-higgins-leads-tributes-41439636.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,666
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #97 on: April 2, 2022, 06:48:18 pm »
Country singer CW McCall has passed away aged 93.

If, like me, you are a child of the 70's and the CB generation you will remember his massive novelty hit song "Convoy" and the film of the same name that it inspired. Truckers Rubber Duck, Spider Mike and Pig-Peg being pursued by those pesky Smokey's.

I actually never knew the movie was directed by none other than Sam Peckinpah until about 5 minutes ago!!

As novelty songs go I loved Convoy.

RIP

I imagine his funeral will be like....

Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #98 on: April 11, 2022, 03:12:02 pm »
Chris Bailey of The Saints.Punk before Punk.
https://www.nme.com/news/music/chris-bailey-singer-of-australian-rock-band-the-saints-has-died-aged-65-3202029.
 I'm Stranded.Classic song,great album.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,043
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #99 on: April 30, 2022, 11:16:28 pm »
I don't know her, but apparently Naomi Judd died today of "mental illness", which seems a crying shame.

apparently she was quite famous in country music circles. Such a shame that someone at 76 would succumb to their demons. :(
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #100 on: May 1, 2022, 05:08:14 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on April 30, 2022, 11:16:28 pm
I don't know her, but apparently Naomi Judd died today of "mental illness", which seems a crying shame.

apparently she was quite famous in country music circles. Such a shame that someone at 76 would succumb to their demons. :(

Mother of actress Ashley Judd.

She performed with her other daughter Wynonna as The Judds who were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this Sunday and they had just announced an arena tour to begin in September, their first tour together in more than a decade.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,043
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #101 on: May 1, 2022, 10:02:56 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May  1, 2022, 05:08:14 am
Mother of actress Ashley Judd.

She performed with her other daughter Wynonna as The Judds who were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this Sunday and they had just announced an arena tour to begin in September, their first tour together in more than a decade.

That's such a terrible shame. Just goes to show how success doesn't always help a person's emotional state. RIP :(
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,215
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #102 on: May 19, 2022, 06:22:03 pm »
Vangelis: Chariots of Fire and Blade Runner composer dies at 79

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-61514850
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,455
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #103 on: May 19, 2022, 08:05:10 pm »
Gutted  :-[ :-[

He was prolifically good. I'd rate 1492 as one of the finest film soundtracks ever recorded - brings tears to my eyes every time I hear it.

A sad loss to the music world  :'(
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #104 on: Today at 03:12:08 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on May 19, 2022, 06:22:03 pm
Vangelis: Chariots of Fire and Blade Runner composer dies at 79

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-61514850

Forgot about this tune.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rKqLAVyRaXw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rKqLAVyRaXw</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 