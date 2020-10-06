« previous next »
The Dead Musicians tribute thread

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
October 6, 2020, 09:41:10 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on October  6, 2020, 09:05:51 pm
Holy shit.  EVH :(
 
Legend

RIP

A total innovator, and as influential as Hendrix on almost all modern rock guitar. RIP EVH, and thank you for every amazing note \m/
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
October 7, 2020, 01:12:08 am
RIP EVH :(

I also just saw that Helen Reddy passed last week as well. Her iconic song I Am Woman was part of the feminist movement in the early 1970s. Great song.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
October 7, 2020, 02:32:45 am
RIP Johnny Nash
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
October 7, 2020, 02:39:00 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on October  6, 2020, 09:05:51 pm
Holy shit.  EVH :(
 
Legend

RIP
A genius, classically trained musician from a young age. finger tapping at speed. incredible player. RIP
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
October 21, 2020, 04:47:59 pm
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
April 21, 2021, 05:29:24 pm
Aww man. Jim Steinman has passed away aged 73

So many fond memories of blasting out "Bat out of Hell" as a teenager.

RIP
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
April 21, 2021, 05:42:10 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 21, 2021, 05:29:24 pm
Aww man. Jim Steinman has passed away aged 73

So many fond memories of blasting out "Bat out of Hell" as a teenager.

RIP

that is sad it really is

bat is a top album - the classic album doc about it is a good watch too
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
April 21, 2021, 05:42:36 pm
You took the words right out of my mouth Pete.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
April 21, 2021, 05:55:33 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 21, 2021, 05:42:36 pm
You took the words right out of my mouth Pete.

One of the Who's lesser efforts...
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
April 21, 2021, 06:32:10 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on April 21, 2021, 05:42:10 pm
that is sad it really is

bat is a top album - the classic album doc about it is a good watch too

Everything just came together for the album didn't it.  As if the stars were aligned.

Steinman's writing, Meat Loaf's voice and Todd Rundgren production.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
April 23, 2021, 11:55:05 am
RIP Shock G, Digital Underground.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/PBsjggc5jHM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/PBsjggc5jHM</a>
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
April 23, 2021, 12:27:36 pm
Surprised Chopper not been in here commiserating the passing of his childhood poster boy Les Mckeown.  Frontman for the Bay City Rollers.

Seriously though, RIP Les. 65 years old.

Mock them all you want but the Rollers were literally worldwide stars for a year or two and I bet it was one hell of a ride.

(Insert hilarious Bye Bye baby joke here)
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
April 23, 2021, 07:26:52 pm
^
I read about Les yesterday.

I was never a fan, but I do remember Roller Mania. So sad to see him go at such a young age.

RIP Les.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
April 23, 2021, 10:50:13 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 23, 2021, 12:27:36 pm
Surprised Chopper not been in here commiserating the passing of his childhood poster boy Les Mckeown.  Frontman for the Bay City Rollers.

Seriously though, RIP Les. 65 years old.

Mock them all you want but the Rollers were literally worldwide stars for a year or two and I bet it was one hell of a ride.

(Insert hilarious Bye Bye baby joke here)

I had to take my ten year old sister and her mate to see the Rollers at the Empire in their heyday. I was supposed to baby sit them but the moment we got into the Empire they told me to do one and they joined the screaming masses.

I went to the bar and had a few beers with the security staff and Liverpool Police's finest - not only was it legal to drink and drive in the early 70s but it was obligatory for some coppers to drink on duty. The coppers much preferred to police a full blooded Liverpool-United match than try to control the screaming mass of pre pubescent girls.

The week later I took my sister in law to be and a mate to see David Cassidy in Manchester.

The things you do for your family.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
April 24, 2021, 01:34:14 am
haha great story SHP :)
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
April 24, 2021, 01:58:08 am
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on April 23, 2021, 11:55:05 am
RIP Shock G, Digital Underground.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/PBsjggc5jHM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/PBsjggc5jHM</a>

The Muppets version was better.  ;)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ZHNvEIVBRgQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ZHNvEIVBRgQ</a>
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
May 5, 2021, 03:19:17 pm
Bloody Hell, Nick Kamen has passed away aged 59, following a long illness by all accounts. 

Not so much an out and out musician but a model who turned his hand to music and scored a top 10 in 1986 with a song written by Madonna.

He's best remembered though for appearing in the absolutely iconic Levi's ad. When he stripped down to his white boxer shorts in a laundrette to the soundtrack of Marvin Gaye's "Heard it through the grapevine".  Arguably one of the most recognised TV ads of all time i'd say.

I honestly remember at the time, every fucker ditching their big old Y-fronts and hitting Burtons for a set of boxers.   Never did make me look like Nick unfortunately.

RIP Nick Kamen.

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
May 5, 2021, 03:23:41 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on May  5, 2021, 03:19:17 pm
Bloody Hell, Nick Kamen has passed away aged 59, following a long illness by all accounts. 

Not so much an out and out musician but a model who turned his hand to music and scored a top 10 in 1986 with a song written by Madonna.

He's best remembered though for appearing in the absolutely iconic Levi's ad. When he stripped down to his white boxer shorts in a laundrette to the soundtrack of Marvin Gaye's "Heard it through the grapevine".  Arguably one of the most recognised TV ads of all time i'd say.

I honestly remember at the time, every fucker ditching their big old Y-fronts and hitting Burtons for a set of boxers.   Never did make me look like Nick unfortunately.

RIP Nick Kamen.



Blimey, makes you feel old.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
May 5, 2021, 08:53:39 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on May  5, 2021, 03:19:17 pm
Bloody Hell, Nick Kamen has passed away aged 59, following a long illness by all accounts. 

Not so much an out and out musician but a model who turned his hand to music and scored a top 10 in 1986 with a song written by Madonna.

He's best remembered though for appearing in the absolutely iconic Levi's ad. When he stripped down to his white boxer shorts in a laundrette to the soundtrack of Marvin Gaye's "Heard it through the grapevine".  Arguably one of the most recognised TV ads of all time i'd say.

I honestly remember at the time, every fucker ditching their big old Y-fronts and hitting Burtons for a set of boxers.   Never did make me look like Nick unfortunately.

RIP Nick Kamen.

He Kamen went.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
May 21, 2021, 11:02:52 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tyM-X01c8a4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tyM-X01c8a4</a>

RIP Roger Hawkins.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
May 30, 2021, 03:10:13 am
Quote from: stara on May 21, 2021, 11:02:52 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w5jkAkm4JmM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w5jkAkm4JmM</a>

B.J. Thomas, the Grammy Hall of Fame inductee and award-winning country singer behind hits like Raindrops Keep Fallin on my Head and Hooked on a Feeling, has died. He was 78.

Representatives confirmed that Thomas died today at his home in Arlington, Texas on May 29 due to complications from stage four lung cancer. He first announced the diagnosis in March.

Im so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you, he said in a statement at the time.

Born in Hugo, Okla., Thomas grew up in Houston, Texas where he absorbed a wide range of influences, from Hank Williams traditional country to the soul of Jackie Wilson and Little Richard. From humble origins of singing in church, Thomas first found success with a cover of Williams Im So Lonesome I Could Cry in 1966, which became his first million-selling single.

Over his career, Thomas won five Grammys, sold 70 million albums worldwide and has eight No. 1 hits and 26 Top 10 singles. Among his hits were (Hey Wont You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song, I Just Cant Help Believing, Dont Worry Baby, and Hooked on a Feeling. Thomas hit single Raindrops Keep Fallin on My Head, written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, won the best original song award at the Academy Awards as part of the classic Paul Newman and Robert Redford film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Sales soared to over 2 million copies and has continued to find its place in beloved movies, such as Forrest Gump and Spider-Man 2.

Not much later, Thomas fell into substance abuse. He cited meeting his wife Gloria as a turning point, at which point he became a born-again Christian, quit drugs and turned to gospel music as a way of expressing his faith. His 1976 album, Home Where I Belong, earned a Grammy and a Dove Award.

Beyond his beloved hits, Thomas also sang the theme song for the sitcom Growing Pains, As Long As Weve Got Each Other, and voiced several commercials for companies like Coca-Cola and Pepsi. He also appeared in the film Jory and Jakes Corner, and penned his autobiography, also titled Home Where I Belong.

Thomas is survived by Gloria, who he was married to for 53 years; their three daughters, Paige Thomas, Nora Cloud and Erin Moore and four grandchildren, Nadia Cloud, Keira Cloud, Ruby Moore and Billy Joe Moore. Funeral plans are still in the process, but will remain private. In-memoriam donations can be made to Mission Arlington, Tarrant Area Food Bank and the SPCA of Texas.

https://variety.com/2021/music/news/b-j-thomas-dead-dies-grammy-winning-singer-1234984694/
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
May 30, 2021, 11:40:08 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on April 23, 2021, 10:50:13 pm
I had to take my ten year old sister and her mate to see the Rollers at the Empire in their heyday. I was supposed to baby sit them but the moment we got into the Empire they told me to do one and they joined the screaming masses.

I went to the bar and had a few beers with the security staff and Liverpool Police's finest - not only was it legal to drink and drive in the early 70s but it was obligatory for some coppers to drink on duty. The coppers much preferred to police a full blooded Liverpool-United match than try to control the screaming mass of pre pubescent girls.

The week later I took my sister in law to be and a mate to see David Cassidy in Manchester.

The things you do for your family.

Yeah, I was at a concert at the Stadium that night and the train was full of roller mania fans from Wigan, hell
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
June 23, 2021, 07:13:56 pm
RIP David R Edwards, frontman of one my favourite ever Welsh bands - Datblygu

Details here

this might be my favourite song of theirs  8)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=InTEXqwEuFw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=InTEXqwEuFw</a>
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
July 28, 2021, 08:45:52 pm
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
July 28, 2021, 09:15:03 pm
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on July 28, 2021, 08:45:52 pm
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has died

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2021/jul/28/dusty-hill-zz-top-bassist-dies-aged-72

Him and Joey Jordison of Slipknot on the same day, both in their sleep  :(

RIP
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
July 29, 2021, 10:12:06 am
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on July 28, 2021, 08:45:52 pm
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has died

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2021/jul/28/dusty-hill-zz-top-bassist-dies-aged-72

Apparently, the longest running band with the same line-up (50+ years). End of an era. I remember the ZZ Mobile touring around record stores down here in Oz.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
July 29, 2021, 08:42:41 pm
zz top not my cup of tea but a briliant guitarist r.i.p
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
September 26, 2021, 03:43:21 pm
RIP Alan Lancaster

Founder member and Bassist of Status Quo who played with his band right up until 1985.  His final performance being the opening of Live Aid.

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Today at 01:46:37 am
Robbie Shakespeare, of Sly and Robbie, is dead at 68 following kidney surgery. Obviously known for his production work, but his bass on the best Grace Jones and Peter Tosh albums was absolutely superb.

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2021/dec/08/robbie-shakespeare-sly-and-robbie-dies
