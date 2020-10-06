Bloody Hell, Nick Kamen has passed away aged 59, following a long illness by all accounts.
Not so much an out and out musician but a model who turned his hand to music and scored a top 10 in 1986 with a song written by Madonna.
He's best remembered though for appearing in the absolutely iconic Levi's ad. When he stripped down to his white boxer shorts in a laundrette to the soundtrack of Marvin Gaye's "Heard it through the grapevine". Arguably one of the most recognised TV ads of all time i'd say.
I honestly remember at the time, every fucker ditching their big old Y-fronts and hitting Burtons for a set of boxers. Never did make me look like Nick unfortunately.
RIP Nick Kamen.