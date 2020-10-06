Surprised Chopper not been in here commiserating the passing of his childhood poster boy Les Mckeown. Frontman for the Bay City Rollers.



Seriously though, RIP Les. 65 years old.



Mock them all you want but the Rollers were literally worldwide stars for a year or two and I bet it was one hell of a ride.



(Insert hilarious Bye Bye baby joke here)



I had to take my ten year old sister and her mate to see the Rollers at the Empire in their heyday. I was supposed to baby sit them but the moment we got into the Empire they told me to do one and they joined the screaming masses.I went to the bar and had a few beers with the security staff and Liverpool Police's finest - not only was it legal to drink and drive in the early 70s but it was obligatory for some coppers to drink on duty. The coppers much preferred to police a full blooded Liverpool-United match than try to control the screaming mass of pre pubescent girls.The week later I took my sister in law to be and a mate to see David Cassidy in Manchester.The things you do for your family.