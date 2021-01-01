Crawley really needs to be dropped, but is their an opening batsman ready to replace him?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Smith opening is a possibility but I wonder if theyd try to convince somebody like Salt to give it a go at the top of the order. Hes not contracted so hed have to lose some good T20 contracts to do it but he could be a wildcard.
O'Rourke bowling in the 90s apparently.
Not a great Test for Brook. Just settle in and see ORourke. Missed with an ugly slog and then out next ball.
The one that got him was a good ball though. Some hostile stuff (absolutely nothing wrong with it) so far this evening
