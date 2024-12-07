« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2024

koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
December 7, 2024, 11:19:59 pm
29-2, good start.
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
December 7, 2024, 11:28:07 pm
Just got my leccy back - its been off for almost 24 hours, so Ive missed loads; its normal for west Wales.

I got some updates on R4 -which on a little old battery operated radio was the only link to the outside world - and recognised that NZ have been given an almost impossible task. So now Im back watching, I just caught the Williamson wicket. Its, weird, and probably over sentimental, but because the Kiwis are such a sound bunch, I find myself rather sad about seeing Williamson and Southee in decline.
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
December 7, 2024, 11:29:05 pm
Why is Woakes the best bowler in these conditions? Wind assisted perhaps? I know he's been very accurate to be fair and just moving it 'enough' I'd say. When you move it too much it can become a bit too obvious for the batters I think.
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
December 7, 2024, 11:30:18 pm
Wow Carse!! WTF.
 :o
koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
December 7, 2024, 11:31:21 pm
This guy is unbelievable
FiSh77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
December 7, 2024, 11:54:32 pm
Another wicket for Carse
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
December 8, 2024, 12:20:13 pm
It was a gorgeous innings by Blundell. Clean hitting.
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 08:45:35 pm
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 10:00:51 pm
And Zak Crawley still gets picked, is it not time to try another bloke who 'doesn't get the opportunities'?
 ;D
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 10:12:15 pm
After two overs

NZ 9-0

Latham 0
Young 0

Extras 9

 ;D ;D
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 10:39:11 pm
Good luck with the toss, none since
koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 10:53:40 pm
NZ going well having lost the toss
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 11:38:51 pm
Beating the bat or finding the edge - zero luck for England. Cricket eh?
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 12:05:38 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:38:51 pm
Beating the bat or finding the edge - zero luck for England. Cricket eh?

It's funny though. I can't help being a little pleased for this New Zealand team.
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 12:10:54 am
Honours even?
Eeyore

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 12:51:39 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:05:38 am
It's funny though. I can't help being a little pleased for this New Zealand team.

After the first test then Yes.
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 02:44:04 am
Ravindra gone caught at backward point. Almost saved by Carse nearly overstepping - just millimetres in it. My eyes cant stay open any longer, so off to bed. But just to say - whod have thought Harmy of all people would have proved such an entertaining and informative pundit?
