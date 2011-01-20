« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 727402 times)

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24640 on: November 28, 2024, 11:12:10 pm »
The smart money is on Bethell going on single figures here. Just needs one other to go which is more than possible and were about 20/3.

Big challenge for them to knuckle down and not worry about the rate.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24641 on: November 28, 2024, 11:35:30 pm »
Duckett scored the first 23 runs of the innings, Bethell finally off the mark so on that note Im off to bed.

No TMS it seems, is this on Talk Sport 2 or something even more random?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24642 on: Yesterday at 12:05:30 am »
Oh dear. Bethel out for 10 a few minutes before Lunch and then crucially Root follows soon after. 45/3 at Lunch and in trouble.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24643 on: Yesterday at 12:27:39 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on November 28, 2024, 11:35:30 pm
Duckett scored the first 23 runs of the innings, Bethell finally off the mark so on that note Im off to bed.

No TMS it seems, is this on Talk Sport 2 or something even more random?
yeah it's on Talk Sport
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24644 on: Yesterday at 06:43:18 am »
Great knock from Brook. He loves it in Pakistan and New Zealand.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24645 on: Yesterday at 06:46:41 am »
Much better score line to wake up to than I was expecting! Nice one Harry! and important runs for Pope - those two pir on about 150.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24646 on: Yesterday at 06:58:34 am »
Surprised at that, pretty sure it said something like 70 odd for 4 when I checked my phone in the night, was expecting to wake up with New Zealand back in and building up a big lead
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24647 on: Yesterday at 07:14:36 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:58:34 am
Surprised at that, pretty sure it said something like 70 odd for 4 when I checked my phone in the night, was expecting to wake up with New Zealand back in and building up a big lead

Same, refreshed BBC and before seeing the score saw a picture of Brook with his bat raised and a quote from NZ about them taking the new ball soon and was pleasantly surprised. On that note (kind of) I prefer NZ to Australia for being able to watch a couple of hours before bed without ruining yourself for work the next day. But Australia is better for waking up a bit early and being able to listen to the last hour of the day (although thats normally disastrous!).
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24648 on: Yesterday at 09:07:48 am »
Yeah that's a good thing to see this morning. Dropping 6 catches doesn't sound very nz though
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24649 on: Yesterday at 10:34:14 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on November 28, 2024, 10:21:44 pm
Nice to see big crowds

Stunning ground too.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24650 on: Yesterday at 11:46:36 am »
Got up v late (for obvious reasons).

Chuffed with that; much better than I expected. Anyway; as weve agreed in here in the past, its great to see competitive and hard fought test cricket without the undercurrent we get v Aussies or India.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24651 on: Yesterday at 12:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:46:36 am
Got up v late (for obvious reasons).

Chuffed with that; much better than I expected. Anyway; as weve agreed in here in the past, its great to see competitive and hard fought test cricket without the undercurrent we get v Aussies or India.

I agree mate. The series against the Kiwis have constantly delivered high quality Test cricket over the last 8 or 9 years. They really should be awarded a full Test summer in England.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24652 on: Yesterday at 01:41:46 pm »
Just seen the highlights and the Phillips catch. Watched it 5 times in a row. Unbelievable.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24653 on: Yesterday at 03:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:41:46 pm
Just seen the highlights and the Phillips catch. Watched it 5 times in a row. Unbelievable.

Almost as unbelievable as the drops! (Some of which were proverbial dollies).
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24654 on: Yesterday at 09:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:20:53 pm
I agree mate. The series against the Kiwis have constantly delivered high quality Test cricket over the last 8 or 9 years. They really should be awarded a full Test summer in England.

They always seem to have a team of players that are very hard not to like.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24655 on: Yesterday at 10:40:01 pm »
Brook brings up 150 by charging Southee with the new ball. Glorious. Hes been dropped again already this morning too!

He and Stokes are beginning to try a few silly things though, we lead but have an opportunity to pile it on.

Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 09:08:20 pm
They always seem to have a team of players that are very hard not to like.

I reckon Tim Southee would be a good pint.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24656 on: Yesterday at 10:49:26 pm »
Probably two of the world's most destructive batters at the crease and the score at 370. This could get messy for the Kiwis.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24657 on: Yesterday at 10:51:33 pm »
Cant really believe what Brooks is doing atm - but its riveting 😀
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24658 on: Yesterday at 10:52:23 pm »
In 150 years of Test cricket, only Don Bradman has a higher average away from home than Harry Brook.

Mind you, Id be surprised if thats still true by the he retires. If it is well have all had some fun.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24659 on: Yesterday at 10:53:27 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 10:40:01 pm
Brook brings up 150 by charging Southee with the new ball. Glorious. Hes been dropped again already this morning too!

He and Stokes are beginning to try a few silly things though, we lead but have an opportunity to pile it on.

I reckon Tim Southee would be a good pint.

Yep - he gives a big grin to his opponent when tonked - very un-Aussie.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24660 on: Yesterday at 11:04:30 pm »
Brook ends on 171/6.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24661 on: Yesterday at 11:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:49:26 pm
Probably two of the world's most destructive batters at the crease and the score at 370. This could get messy for the Kiwis.

Please shut up.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24662 on: Yesterday at 11:30:59 pm »
Atkinson is a much better bat than woakes at this point and should come in ahead of him.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24663 on: Yesterday at 11:31:52 pm »
Go on gus
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24664 on: Yesterday at 11:32:13 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 11:30:59 pm
Atkinson is a much better bat than woakes at this point and should come in ahead of him.

Yeah, he looks superb (apologies in advance).
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24665 on: Yesterday at 11:39:37 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 11:32:13 pm
Yeah, he looks superb (apologies in advance).

Those of us who understand mockers have resisted 👍
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24666 on: Yesterday at 11:45:38 pm »
That smith really has got some absolutely woeful facial hair
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24667 on: Yesterday at 11:50:32 pm »
Cracking knock from Gus.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24668 on: Yesterday at 11:53:45 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:50:32 pm
Cracking knock from Gus.

He must have been half an hour away from a second Test century.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24669 on: Yesterday at 11:55:12 pm »
Brydon Carse sounds like the name of a publisher of some glossy fashion magazine rather than a test cricketer so I don't have high hopes for him.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24670 on: Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:19:37 pm
Please shut up.


Ah, chill out man. We were 71 for 4!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24671 on: Today at 12:01:25 am »
Lead is 111. 459/8.

Very handy lead. Can be eaten up in one very good or two good partnerships. How many more would turn it into a match winning lead?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24672 on: Today at 12:06:40 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 12:01:25 am
Lead is 111. 459/8.

Very handy lead. Can be eaten up in one very good or two good partnerships. How many more would turn it into a match winning lead?

I would say 150-160.

They won't drop that many catches in the 2nd innings. Plus they are likely to get the best of the conditions.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24673 on: Today at 12:09:42 am »
Another 50 runs and theyre toast.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24674 on: Today at 01:10:17 am »
Managed to get 40 of those

All out for 499

151 lead
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24675 on: Today at 01:11:44 am »
499 all out - seemed almost impossible at 71 for 4, and the ball seaming and beating the bat.

Great to see, and as cheering as Liverpools continued footy results in the depths of a cold November.
Logged
