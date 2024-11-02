England have named their team for the Test that starts at 10pm UK time tomorrow night.



Jacob Bethell makes his debut and will bat at 3. Hes never batted higher than 4 in First Class cricket and hasnt ever scored a First Class hundred. Pope keeps wicket and will bat at 6. Stokes at 7. Fees a bit bizarre.



Durhams Ollie Robinson (wicket keeper) is flying out for the 2nd Test. Bowling unit is Woakes, Atkinson, Carse, Bashir. Presumably Stokes will be ok to bowl a bit of needed too.



Batting line up looks very weird and NZs attack is good. Although Woakes st 8 and Atkinson at 9 does give it some good depth. Fairly sure we sometimes get caught cold at the start of a NZ series but its not ally quite entertaining there.