78 off his last 27 balls I think it said!
Decent chase down that.
Fuck me.

Everythings gone a bit to shit since about 10pm last night.
Fuck me.

Everythings gone a bit to shit since about 10pm last night.

Didnt know this was on today. Which I still didnt.

If Sam Curran is batting within 10 overs you know it might be a struggle.

Dont think Jacks has done enough to suggest hes a long term option to open. And Bethell shouldnt be at 4.
Overton survives 3 balls so that's an improvement. Still got a good chance of a duck though.
Oh ye of little faith😜

Enjoying this mini-revival; at least England bowlers have something to aim for.
Great hitting from Jofra! 38 from 17 and finish on 263/8. 25 off the last over. Not great but would have taken that at 24/4!
Indeed. Dont know what to make of this track, but we have a decent England attack, so I think its fair to say we have a match on our hands.
England have had some wonderful keepers historically. Its fair to suggest Salt isnt in that exalted company?
Jos Buttlers just hit one over the tallest building in Barbados. :D

Cleared the grandstand (one bounce off the roof).
3 wickets for Saq Mahmood, good to see.
Rehan Ahmed could be decent if he ever learns to bowl
Livingstone serving up pies
1 over for 30. :lmao

Thanks mate, have a breather
Test series in NZ starts later this week. Jamie Smith missing the series as his wife is about to give birth. We were going to give a debit to Jordan (?) Cox but hes just broken a thumb so, and youll all be delighted to read this, Ollie Pope will be keeping. Possible debut for Barry Bethell. Going to be a funny looking line up I think.
England have named their team for the Test that starts at 10pm UK time tomorrow night.

Jacob Bethell makes his debut and will bat at 3. Hes never batted higher than 4 in First Class cricket and hasnt ever scored a First Class hundred. Pope keeps wicket and will bat at 6. Stokes at 7. Fees a bit bizarre.

Durhams Ollie Robinson (wicket keeper) is flying out for the 2nd Test. Bowling unit is Woakes, Atkinson, Carse, Bashir. Presumably Stokes will be ok to bowl a bit of needed too.

Batting line up looks very weird and NZs attack is good. Although Woakes st 8 and Atkinson at 9 does give it some good depth. Fairly sure we sometimes get caught cold at the start of a NZ series but its not ally quite entertaining there.
With how well NZ dispatched India in India a few weeks ago I see nothing other than England playing with good vibes, trying to get to the golf course as quickly as possible and NZ winning most tests very easily.
 ;D
The love crown green bowling in New Zealand dont they?
Surely that strip will get another shave before tonight?
Nice barmy 15 degrees on the Friday - if we get that far
That looks eerily like Jimmy Anderson.

Just hope its not as one-sided as we dread.
Kane Williamson (or Daniel Vettori?) next to him has let himself go.
😂
Thats a very good return catch. That Atkinson lad can do no wrong.
Yeah good c&b that
Blasphemous I know but I dont miss Gower on Sky. He just doesnt give it rest. Barely a second where hes not hogging the mic.
