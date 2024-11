England have named their team for the Test that starts at 10pm UK time tomorrow night.



Jacob Bethell makes his debut and will bat at 3. Heís never batted higher than 4 in First Class cricket and hasnít ever scored a First Class hundred. Pope keeps wicket and will bat at 6. Stokes at 7. Fees a bit bizarre.



Durhamís Ollie Robinson (wicket keeper) is flying out for the 2nd Test. Bowling unit is Woakes, Atkinson, Carse, Bashir. Presumably Stokes will be ok to bowl a bit of needed too.



Batting line up looks very weird and NZís attack is good. Although Woakes st 8 and Atkinson at 9 does give it some good depth. Fairly sure we sometimes get caught cold at the start of a NZ series but itís not ally quite entertaining there.