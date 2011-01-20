« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 609 610 611 612 613 [614]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 713386 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,886
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24520 on: October 25, 2024, 02:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on October 25, 2024, 02:26:53 pm
3 is traditionally the most difficult position to fill. Needs to be performing as an opener (if one of the pair falls early) and as a middle order bat (in case they stick together... yeah right). Back in the day when stonewall openers were valued, selectors often erred on the side of caution by picking a third opener at 3.


I get that.

What annoys me in cricket is how teams almost always stick to the batting order regardless of the on-field situation (nightwatchmen excepted)

Different batsmen have different qualities and scoring rates. So use them that way in response to how the game is developing. If both openers score decently and provide a solid foundation and the ball is getting older and not looking like it's doing much, put a biffer in at 3 to keep the pressure on the opposition. If an opener is out cheaply before the shine's off the ball, put a more solid blocker in at 3. And so on.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24521 on: October 25, 2024, 03:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 25, 2024, 02:58:38 pm

I get that.

What annoys me in cricket is how teams almost always stick to the batting order regardless of the on-field situation (nightwatchmen excepted)

Different batsmen have different qualities and scoring rates. So use them that way in response to how the game is developing. If both openers score decently and provide a solid foundation and the ball is getting older and not looking like it's doing much, put a biffer in at 3 to keep the pressure on the opposition. If an opener is out cheaply before the shine's off the ball, put a more solid blocker in at 3. And so on.

The traditional argument against is that it takes just one ball to remove a batsman, and batsmen need to be prepared for the innings ahead. Although Bazball seems to dispense with that mindset, so maybe the next step of Bazball is to make batting spots interchangeable.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,486
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24522 on: October 25, 2024, 03:35:49 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on October 25, 2024, 11:51:08 am
We should flip our battling lineup upside down.

Might as well, the bowling order has been flipped upside down already.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,778
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24523 on: October 25, 2024, 03:39:28 pm »
Stokes at 3 for me. He has the ability, has done it a few times before - and is batting pretty shite in general (and bowling). If you're going to have him in for his captaincy put him in the problem position.

Although who's the next cab on the rank batting wise? Lawrence is clearly not it. YJB arise your time has come again...
Logged

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,395
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24524 on: October 25, 2024, 03:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on October 25, 2024, 03:39:28 pm
Stokes at 3 for me. He has the ability, has done it a few times before - and is batting pretty shite in general (and bowling). If you're going to have him in for his captaincy put him in the problem position.

Although who's the next cab on the rank batting wise? Lawrence is clearly not it. YJB arise your time has come again...

Some new ginge on the block isnt there? Jordan Cox. Has been ok the squad I think and has just been selected for the white ball tour. Definitely a couple of positions potentially up for grabs. Theyre normally reluctant to drop players but if someone new gets a sniff and does wel like Brook and Smithbjave done then they can make themselves undroppable.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,886
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24525 on: October 25, 2024, 06:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on October 25, 2024, 03:39:28 pm
Stokes at 3 for me. He has the ability, has done it a few times before - and is batting pretty shite in general (and bowling). If you're going to have him in for his captaincy put him in the problem position.

Although who's the next cab on the rank batting wise? Lawrence is clearly not it. YJB arise your time has come again...


Jos Buttler
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,281
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24526 on: October 25, 2024, 07:07:25 pm »
On the wireless earlier they were saying that since Stokes took over as captain of England they have the worse record of all test sides to finish off the last three wickets. An odd stat but if there was ever a sport that loves a statistic its cricket!
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,693
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24527 on: October 25, 2024, 07:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on October 25, 2024, 07:07:25 pm
On the wireless earlier they were saying that since Stokes took over as captain of England they have the worse record of all test sides to finish off the last three wickets. An odd stat but if there was ever a sport that loves a statistic its cricket!
 ;D


That somehow feels right. Astonishing.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,040
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24528 on: Yesterday at 06:21:28 am »
Brook gone. England 4 down and still 11 runs behind. This will be all over soon.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,040
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24529 on: Yesterday at 06:28:52 am »
Stokes gone now. He made 3. Fuck knows why he's left that. Playing like someone who has never picked a bat up before. Terrible form. No plan. No desire to dig in. No point in watching if they're gonna play like this.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:32:36 am by CheshireDave »
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24530 on: Yesterday at 06:31:00 am »
Stokes form in Asia is absolutely wretched. Hes averaging about 13 in his last dozen innings.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,040
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24531 on: Yesterday at 06:42:25 am »
Clever bowling by Pakistan on a pitch which is obviously helping them but this is brain-dead batting. Smiths shot then was embarrassing. 76/6. Start the car.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24532 on: Yesterday at 06:46:44 am »
A 70 year old Chris Tavare would last longer than some of these idiots batting for England Im 100% certain he would.
Logged

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,395
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24533 on: Yesterday at 08:23:41 am »
Thats really disappointing all in all! Could understand the second Test going the way it did. And you knew this pitch could be a bit dodgy too but we won the toss and didnt fully make the most of it. Too many out of form batsmen (probably not surprising given the ever changing formats, lack of preparation etc).
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,917
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24534 on: Yesterday at 09:39:23 am »
I pity anyone who got up early to watch that.

pakistan seemed to put all the home conditions to their advantage which is fair enough in test matches and england didn't seem to have any answers.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24535 on: Yesterday at 09:44:52 am »
Weve still got huge problems when the pitch is turning. We cant play spin and compared to the Asian nations we dont have spinners that are as good.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,281
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24536 on: Yesterday at 11:22:06 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:44:52 am
Weve still got huge problems when the pitch is turning. We cant play spin and compared to the Asian nations we dont have spinners that are as good.

That's a pretty accurate summary to me. Nothing to do with luck or being out of form it's simply about not having the ability. I saw a clip of them preparing the pitch and my mate said to me before a ball was bowled that England can't play spin, they can only play when it's coming onto the bat. I thought the comment a bit harsh but 112 in the third innings confirms that I'm sorry to say.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,591
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24537 on: Yesterday at 11:28:21 am »
Disappointing after the first test it has to be said, the batting was appalling in this test match and they had the advantage of batting first, they let them off the hook with the ball when they had them 177-7 and allowing them to pretty much double the score with the last 3 wickets just isn't good enough.

I didn't see all of the wickets today but again yet another batting collapse.

You'd have to question why Stokes is still in the side, can't bowl, can't bat and certainly can't captain. His field positions when he had them 7 down were ridiculous. Effectively making it easy for them by allowing them to pick up ones and twos and putting no semblance of pressure on tailenders.

Can't be as bad as this in New Zealand you would hope!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,591
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24538 on: Yesterday at 11:32:11 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:22:06 am
That's a pretty accurate summary to me. Nothing to do with luck or being out of form it's simply about not having the ability. I saw a clip of them preparing the pitch and my mate said to me before a ball was bowled that England can't play spin, they can only play when it's coming onto the bat. I thought the comment a bit harsh but 112 in the third innings confirms that I'm sorry to say.
Bazball is never going to work when the ball is turning, particularly when you consistently bowl the ball in the right place. Noman and Khan took 39 out of 40 wickets since they came into the side after the first test! That's an incredible stat. Fantastic bowling from them and selection from the Pakistani selectors


England need a plan B
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,858
  • JFT 97
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24539 on: Yesterday at 01:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:22:06 am
That's a pretty accurate summary to me. Nothing to do with luck or being out of form it's simply about not having the ability. I saw a clip of them preparing the pitch and my mate said to me before a ball was bowled that England can't play spin, they can only play when it's coming onto the bat. I thought the comment a bit harsh but 112 in the third innings confirms that I'm sorry to say.

Why would young English cricketers be good at playing spin in test match conditions though?

The majority of the time when they face spin bowling it is in things like T20 when the idea is to try and hit them out the ground. Even in test cricket at the rate England look to score then you try and hit spinners out of the attack so they can't slow down the run rate. It is just the way the game is going.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,591
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24540 on: Yesterday at 02:04:28 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:29:39 pm
Why would young English cricketers be good at playing spin in test match conditions though?

The majority of the time when they face spin bowling it is in things like T20 when the idea is to try and hit them out the ground. Even in test cricket at the rate England look to score then you try and hit spinners out of the attack so they can't slow down the run rate. It is just the way the game is going.
there still has to be method to it and being more controlled, when the ball is turning and the bowlers are putting the ball in the right areas, it makes it very difficult to "hit them out of the attack" though Al.

I'm a spin bowler and I love it when people try to hit me as I know they are going to give me a chance to get them out. This is clearly a different level but the same principle to batting and bowling applies.

You just can't play the way England try to play when you have good spin bowlers on a spin friendly wicket
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,858
  • JFT 97
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24541 on: Yesterday at 06:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 02:04:28 pm
there still has to be method to it and being more controlled, when the ball is turning and the bowlers are putting the ball in the right areas, it makes it very difficult to "hit them out of the attack" though Al.

I'm a spin bowler and I love it when people try to hit me as I know they are going to give me a chance to get them out. This is clearly a different level but the same principle to batting and bowling applies.

You just can't play the way England try to play when you have good spin bowlers on a spin friendly wicket

Players learn the methods and techniques to combat top spinners on a turning pitch by playing against top spinners on turning pitches though. Young English players simply do not come up against it often enough to build those methods and techniques. How often do they come up against top spinners on turning pitches in the County Championship or before that 2nd 11 cricket?

Bazball often means players are set and England have a decent score built up before the spinners get involved.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24542 on: Yesterday at 06:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:42:51 pm
Players learn the methods and techniques to combat top spinners on a turning pitch by playing against top spinners on turning pitches though. Young English players simply do not come up against it often enough to build those methods and techniques. How often do they come up against top spinners on turning pitches in the County Championship or before that 2nd 11 cricket?

Bazball often means players are set and England have a decent score built up before the spinners get involved.

2019 was the greatest ODI world cup ever, even before the final, because every aspect of cricket got their day in the sun. Green wickets were a thing at one stage, puddings another, slow turners another, setting targets was the way to win, then chasing targets was the thing. Flat roads was just about the only thing missing IIRC.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,858
  • JFT 97
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24543 on: Yesterday at 07:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:51:14 pm
2019 was the greatest ODI world cup ever, even before the final, because every aspect of cricket got their day in the sun. Green wickets were a thing at one stage, puddings another, slow turners another, setting targets was the way to win, then chasing targets was the thing. Flat roads was just about the only thing missing IIRC.

I am the same. The beauty of test cricket for me is when you get a perfect wicket. One in which the bowlers start off with an early advantage with the ball seaming around. Then the batsman gets on top as the ball loses its shine and hardness. Day two and three favour the batsman and day 4 and 5 the bowlers as you start to get turn and variable bounce.

A test match should be won by the team that copes with all aspects of the game and a fair contest between bat and ball. The last two tests have been pretty much a farce with the balance way too far in favour of the spin bowlers.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,591
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24544 on: Yesterday at 07:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:42:51 pm
Players learn the methods and techniques to combat top spinners on a turning pitch by playing against top spinners on turning pitches though. Young English players simply do not come up against it often enough to build those methods and techniques. How often do they come up against top spinners on turning pitches in the County Championship or before that 2nd 11 cricket?

Bazball often means players are set and England have a decent score built up before the spinners get involved.
get them playing cricket in South Asia would be the best way to learn. However, Test match players don't play enough 4 day cricket at all. In August when pitches are more likely to be dryer and encourage spin they don't play any County Championship Cricket.

It's always been the case though pitches are always like that in India and Pakistan. New Zealand did alright in India, winning a series there so it can be done
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,591
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24545 on: Yesterday at 07:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:03:37 pm
I am the same. The beauty of test cricket for me is when you get a perfect wicket. One in which the bowlers start off with an early advantage with the ball seaming around. Then the batsman gets on top as the ball loses its shine and hardness. Day two and three favour the batsman and day 4 and 5 the bowlers as you start to get turn and variable bounce.

A test match should be won by the team that copes with all aspects of the game and a fair contest between bat and ball. The last two tests have been pretty much a farce with the balance way too far in favour of the spin bowlers.
that's home advantage for you,  as long as you let the home team's groundsmen prepare the tracks you get tracks suited to the home team.

The Pakistani's should be congratulated for making the selection changes where the two spinners took 39/40 wickets after coming into the side.

Pakistan were the better side and thoroughly deserved to win
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,858
  • JFT 97
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24546 on: Today at 12:54:35 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:12:05 pm
that's home advantage for you,  as long as you let the home team's groundsmen prepare the tracks you get tracks suited to the home team.

The Pakistani's should be congratulated for making the selection changes where the two spinners took 39/40 wickets after coming into the side.

Pakistan were the better side and thoroughly deserved to win

Pakistan were the better team at playing spin on a dust bowl. If you continue on that path it is pretty much the death of test cricket.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 609 610 611 612 613 [614]   Go Up
« previous next »
 