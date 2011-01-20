Disappointing after the first test it has to be said, the batting was appalling in this test match and they had the advantage of batting first, they let them off the hook with the ball when they had them 177-7 and allowing them to pretty much double the score with the last 3 wickets just isn't good enough.



I didn't see all of the wickets today but again yet another batting collapse.



You'd have to question why Stokes is still in the side, can't bowl, can't bat and certainly can't captain. His field positions when he had them 7 down were ridiculous. Effectively making it easy for them by allowing them to pick up ones and twos and putting no semblance of pressure on tailenders.



Can't be as bad as this in New Zealand you would hope!