3 is traditionally the most difficult position to fill. Needs to be performing as an opener (if one of the pair falls early) and as a middle order bat (in case they stick together... yeah right). Back in the day when stonewall openers were valued, selectors often erred on the side of caution by picking a third opener at 3.



I get that.What annoys me in cricket is how teams almost always stick to the batting order regardless of the on-field situation (nightwatchmen excepted)Different batsmen have different qualities and scoring rates. So use them that way in response to how the game is developing. If both openers score decently and provide a solid foundation and the ball is getting older and not looking like it's doing much, put a biffer in at 3 to keep the pressure on the opposition. If an opener is out cheaply before the shine's off the ball, put a more solid blocker in at 3. And so on.