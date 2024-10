Interesting thoughts on why the North East is producing fast bowlers of quality: https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/oct/16/durham-bowlers-england-cricket-the-spin Campbell had a theory as to why Durham have such a knack for producing fast bowlers. ďOur academy and [the academy director] John Windows has an incredible history of producing fast bowlers. We donít have a private school system so a lot of our young players go through the hard yards of club cricket, where they have to play against men and maybe be a bit harder, a bit stronger, and work it out for themselves. We had a game against Surrey this year when we had a 16-year-old opening the bowling and a 19-year-old at the other end and thatís the future of our club. We may not be great at producing batters and spinners at the moment but that will come as well.Ē