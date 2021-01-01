« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2024

CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24320 on: Yesterday at 12:46:02 pm
Nope. 3rd on the list is Gilchrist. The man whose record Duckett just took is from that neck of the woods but not an Aussie.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24321 on: Yesterday at 12:48:38 pm
oh rooty
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24322 on: Yesterday at 12:49:47 pm
Strange innings from Root. He never looked convincing.
Kekule

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24323 on: Yesterday at 12:50:33 pm
A kiwi slogger then?

Can't think of his name. Was there a Styris? Or am I thinking of Stoinis from Australia?
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24324 on: Yesterday at 12:51:09 pm
I will tell you cos could be here all day..

Ben Duckett 2000 test runs in 2293 balls

Tim Southee 2000 test runs in 2418 balls

Adam Gilchrist 2000 test runs in 2483 balls

Brook will almost certainly beat it though. More than likely in this match on current form.
gerrardisgod

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24325 on: Yesterday at 12:56:39 pm
I do love these random adverts the local TV has them doing halfway through an over :lmao
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24326 on: Yesterday at 12:57:44 pm
He's gets his century - that's a relief for me never mind him! It was interesting what they were saying on commentary in that he is obviously irritated about not getting more hundreds but the speed in which he gets to his 70s 80s 90s etc. are equally as valuable to the team, it sets the tone and puts the opposition on the back foot. I immediately thought of his similarities with Gilchrist with his fluid and care free approach to batting scoring quick runs in a devastating fashion. Gilchrist used to terrify oppositions especially coming in later down the order but its not inconceivable that Duckett would be able to cause just as much fear, mind you  there are a few other talented batsmen in that England lineup nowadays!

Duckett gone - things starting to happen?
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24327 on: Yesterday at 01:01:13 pm
well well well.

3 wells. and 3 wickets in quick succession.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24328 on: Yesterday at 01:03:18 pm
Ive had it with these inconsistent Yorkshiremen.
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24329 on: Yesterday at 01:03:45 pm
Oh dear. Time of the captain to step up.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24330 on: Yesterday at 01:04:12 pm
it's now officially a collapse.
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24331 on: Yesterday at 01:04:36 pm
Spinners delight now this pitch.
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24332 on: Yesterday at 01:04:50 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:03:18 pm
Ive had it with these inconsistent Yorkshiremen.

:D
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24333 on: Yesterday at 01:05:19 pm
This wicket is now playing like uncovered club tracks that I recall from long ago - effectively a batsman is just waiting for the unplayable delivery. This is going to be a big and not unexpected victory for Pakistan. But it was in truth decided at the toss.
Knight

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24334 on: Yesterday at 01:09:00 pm
It wouldn't be the England cricket team without the occasional cataclysmic batting collapse.
koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24335 on: Yesterday at 01:09:37 pm
falling apart
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24336 on: Yesterday at 01:10:56 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 01:05:19 pm
This wicket is now playing like uncovered club tracks that I recall from long ago - effectively a batsman is just waiting for the unplayable delivery. This is going to be a big and not unexpected victory for Pakistan. But it was in truth decided at the toss.

As someone who never really progressed beyond the dizzy heights of 3rdXI cricket, Im also getting flashbacks of batting on uncovered pitches in drizzle while wily (old and fat?) bowlers were firing darts into the muddy pitch off 2 yard run ups. Got PTSD here. :D

Here for a good time, not a long time was the best approach.
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24337 on: Yesterday at 01:14:07 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 01:05:19 pm
This wicket is now playing like uncovered club tracks that I recall from long ago - effectively a batsman is just waiting for the unplayable delivery. This is going to be a big and not unexpected victory for Pakistan. But it was in truth decided at the toss.

Yes Pakistan had to win it and bat.
Kekule

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24338 on: Yesterday at 01:28:23 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:10:56 pm
As someone who never really progressed beyond the dizzy heights of 3rdXI cricket, Im also getting flashbacks of batting on uncovered pitches in drizzle while wily (old and fat?) bowlers were firing darts into the muddy pitch off 2 yard run ups. Got PTSD here. :D

Here for a good time, not a long time was the best approach.

Young and skinny, but otherwise thats my entire 2nd/3rdXI cricket career summed up in half a sentence!

All you batters and seam up bowlers are jealous that you didnt think of doing it before spending all that money on your fancy bats and pads or bowling boots.

Stand at gully, watch everyone else huff and puff for a bit. Hop in off a couple of paces, clean up. Have tea. Roll eyes at the top order for not learning lessons from the first innings. Block a few. Go home.

Not so much fun in late July and August admittedly.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24339 on: Yesterday at 01:32:50 pm
Is it all about the pitch deteriorating or is it doing more because of the lights too? Need to get close and ideally would want a lead but thats looking a way off now.
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24340 on: Yesterday at 01:36:09 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:32:50 pm
Is it all about the pitch deteriorating or is it doing more because of the lights too? Need to get close and ideally would want a lead but thats looking a way off now.

I think its spun more since tea.
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24341 on: Yesterday at 01:37:02 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 01:28:23 pm
Young and skinny, but otherwise thats my entire 2nd/3rdXI cricket career summed up in half a sentence!

All you batters and seam up bowlers are jealous that you didnt think of doing it before spending all that money on your fancy bats and pads or bowling boots.

Stand at gully, watch everyone else huff and puff for a bit. Hop in off a couple of paces, clean up. Have tea. Roll eyes at the top order for not learning lessons from the first innings. Block a few. Go home.

Not so much fun in late July and August admittedly.

Even less fun was a bitterly cold April fixture when you wore every sweater you owned, long johns under your whites, and desperately hoped the ball didnt find you in the field, at speed.

Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24342 on: Yesterday at 01:58:34 pm
I wouldn't write this off as a Pakistan victory just yet as they're notoriously poor in the second innings batting right now. There could still be a relatively small total to chase.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24343 on: Today at 07:03:56 am
England all out for 291 this morning. Lost early wickets and then Leach and Bashir added 29 for the last wicket. Lead of 75 feels quite decisive though with the way the pitch seems to be going.
Brain Potter

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24344 on: Today at 07:10:15 am
Bashir has been basically useless this series thus far....can ge be effective this innings on a pitch giving him assistance.
