I still think the points remain valid though Nick. A remarkable victory, so much so that I watched the extended highlights other than the ten minute version I normally watch if I've missed too much of the live action



Watching Root and Brook bat was just fantastic. But England's attitude at times does come across as not really taking it seriously, laid back to the point of nearly falling over I guess, but if that attitude also gives them the belief and the desire to go and win a game after conceding over 500 in the first innings then I'm not sure what I can say to that!



I don’t have a strong view either way. And I guess that it can look like they’re taking the piss at times. But I’ve no doubt Stokes and McCullum have very high standards and demand high levels of fitness. They said something on TMS about Pakistan’s body language and how one thing McCullum drilled into the players is you sprint after every ball to the boundary. Might come across it at times but there’s no way they’re take the thing as one big jolly.Guess maybe they’re trying to be quite modern and treating the players like grown ups. If you have a content squad/staff they’re going to buy into it more than some old school person who doesn’t give anyone time off or let them go home for weddings or whatever.Obviously there’s a balance. But I think the overall record for when he took over is pretty remarkable. The only blemish is drawing a very tight Ashes series so there isn’t a landmark series victory to hang his hat on and a bit of a beating in India but that’s hardly a massive shock.