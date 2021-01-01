« previous next »
Yesterday at 03:21:59 pm
Still reckon we should have hit 1000 rather than winning.
Yesterday at 03:41:58 pm
Babar Azam is so out of sorts its sad. I dont know if hes just completely finished or is going through a slump weve never seen him have. Hes pretty much a tailender.
Yesterday at 03:45:10 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:41:58 pm
Babar Azam is so out of sorts its sad. I dont know if hes just completely finished or is going through a slump weve never seen him have. Hes pretty much a tailender.

He's quite a lot younger than I thought he was. He's got plenty of time to find some form again.

Maybe he just needs to go play some other red ball cricket
Yesterday at 04:35:58 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:41:58 pm
Babar Azam is so out of sorts its sad. I dont know if hes just completely finished or is going through a slump weve never seen him have. Hes pretty much a tailender.

The rest of the batsman have dragged him down to their level.
Yesterday at 05:29:33 pm
The crowds at this game make me seriously worried about the future of the format
Yesterday at 05:45:01 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 05:29:33 pm
The crowds at this game make me seriously worried about the future of the format

Yes not great are they more interested in T20 or lets be right this pitch is awful for test matches teams shouldnt be scoring 800+.

I see Sky did a naughty Root first ton in Pakistan only had 3 tests before that and he has got tons "away" if you include UAE.

If his body holds up he'll get very close to Sachin and considering Root bats in harder conditions 50% of time that would be some record what a player he is incredible against all attacks.
Yesterday at 07:04:26 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 05:29:33 pm
The crowds at this game make me seriously worried about the future of the format

you could have said that at any point in the past X number of years though really.
Yesterday at 10:36:22 pm
Now this is cool
Today at 01:46:53 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 05:29:33 pm
The crowds at this game make me seriously worried about the future of the format
And yet you can't get tickets in the UK for anything international basically, all sold out all of the time

More about economics than the state of test cricket
Today at 02:16:37 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 05:29:33 pm
The crowds at this game make me seriously worried about the future of the format

Crowds in the subcontinent traditionally never turn up for test matches do they, but put any ODI/T20 match on & the stadiums are often sold out?
