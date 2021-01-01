So we trail by 64. Inevitably when this partnership is broken we may lose wickets more regularly so still work to do and we might just get bowled out tomorrow at some point and not have a decision to make.



But whats the best chance of winning from here?



Is it to bay all day if we can - score 350 plus in a day, and try and out pressure on Pakistan on day 5 as theyd know theyd have to bat all day to get to our score?



Or do we try and have a big 2 sessions - score another 250 day, and declare giving us 4 plus sessions to try and bowl them out (potentially leaving a little chase on the afternoon of day 5).



Or will it peter out into an inevitable draw?