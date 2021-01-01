Cheating bastard Aussie wicketkeepers at it again at Lords. Ball bouncing into his gloves and claiming the catch.(In fairness it probably wasnt that easy to tell, he probably genuinely thought it was a clean catch. But, at the same time, they do have a bit of a reputation. )
In fairness - its really the same bloke.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Inglis is keeping wicket for the Aussies here no? Carey is still playing but it just shows they're both cheating twats.
Brook and Smith gone when they were going well as a partnership. Not convinced Livingstone can keep it going given his inconsistency; hope Im wrong.
Robin can you say something similar about Bethell please.
It's amazing to me that Livingstone ever scores any runs. He doesn't seem too bothered about watching the ball.
