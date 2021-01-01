« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2024

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23960 on: Today at 02:36:08 pm
Whenever the start is, Im not too hopeful; Zampa back in, and the Aussies fantastic record at Lords leave me hopeful but far from confident.
Robinred:

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23961 on: Today at 04:11:48 pm
Cheating bastard Aussie wicketkeepers at it again at Lords.  Ball bouncing into his gloves and claiming the catch.

(In fairness it probably wasnt that easy to tell, he probably genuinely thought it was a clean catch.  But, at the same time, they do have a bit of a reputation.  ;D)
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23962 on: Today at 04:17:46 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:11:48 pm
Cheating bastard Aussie wicketkeepers at it again at Lords.  Ball bouncing into his gloves and claiming the catch.

(In fairness it probably wasnt that easy to tell, he probably genuinely thought it was a clean catch.  But, at the same time, they do have a bit of a reputation.  ;D)

In fairness - its really the same bloke.
Robinred:

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23963 on: Today at 04:20:12 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 04:17:46 pm
In fairness - its really the same bloke.

Inglis is keeping wicket for the Aussies here no? Carey is still playing but it just shows they're both cheating twats.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23964 on: Today at 04:22:52 pm
Aussie wicket keepers are all a bit interchangeable to be honest. Not sure who the cheats are meant to be. Whos the one who sent dick pics?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23965 on: Today at 04:41:44 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:20:12 pm
Inglis is keeping wicket for the Aussies here no? Carey is still playing but it just shows they're both cheating twats.

Haha - shows how much attention Ive been paying. England well in this given the difficult pitch.
Robinred:

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23966 on: Today at 04:57:16 pm
192-3 off 27. blimey
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23967 on: Today at 05:22:13 pm
Brook and Smith gone when they were going well as a partnership. Not convinced Livingstone can keep it going given his inconsistency; hope Im wrong.
Robinred:

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23968 on: Today at 05:27:10 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:22:13 pm
Brook and Smith gone when they were going well as a partnership. Not convinced Livingstone can keep it going given his inconsistency; hope Im wrong.

well he's 16 off 10 and there's only 5 overs left.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23969 on: Today at 05:40:23 pm
Robin can you say something similar about Bethell please.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23970 on: Today at 05:44:14 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:40:23 pm
Robin can you say something similar about Bethell please.

Ok - hes missing far too many scoring opportunities.
Robinred:

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23971 on: Today at 05:46:53 pm
It's amazing to me that Livingstone ever scores any runs. He doesn't seem too bothered about watching the ball.
Yorkykopite:

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23972 on: Today at 05:49:09 pm
he's done alright there.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23973 on: Today at 05:49:55 pm
On this occasion, well batted Squidward! Its the one innings in 10 thatll keep him kicked for the foreseeable. Ropey bowling from old Sandpaper Face.

And another! 24 so far off the over.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23974 on: Today at 05:50:51 pm
Not much to complain about from that innings is there?! Superb!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23975 on: Today at 05:51:09 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:46:53 pm
It's amazing to me that Livingstone ever scores any runs. He doesn't seem too bothered about watching the ball.

Fair play Yorky, notwithstanding Starcs bowling too full, youre better than me at this.
Robinred:

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23976 on: Today at 05:52:02 pm
Starc got marmalised there.

313 needed to win.

Go back 20 years and youd put your mortgage on a side getting that wining.  England have done it with 11 overs to go!  And theyre not a shoe in to win!

How ODIs have changed!
TepidT2O:
W
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23977 on: Today at 06:18:11 pm
Surprised Gerrys not popped in to admonish Potts for 3 wides in an over😏
Robinred:
