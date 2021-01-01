Zak Crawley isn't going to win us an Ashes series. If you genuinely believe that then I don't know what to say and there's no point carrying this on.



I'm not keen on Crawley. There are too many flaws to his game. But I guess the argument would be that he might be effective on fast, bouncy wickets. England under Stokes clearly believe that an opening pair that takes the game to the opposition from the very first ball is the way to go. If the opening partnership rattles up 60-plus in the first 10 overs it has done its job. This is psychological as much as tactical.One alternative that might be tried is to use Ben Stokes as an opener. He took the place of Crawley in the second innings v West Indies at Birmingham of course. That was the most savage innings of the summer by a mile. If he hadn't got injured he might have been tempted to do the same v Sri Lanka instead of opting for Lawrence.