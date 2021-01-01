« previous next »
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 12:46:50 pm
Roasting up here, you wouldn't believe it if you listened to the forecasters who only seem to focus on London!
 ;D

What's happened to Bairstow by the way?

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 12:50:46 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:37:56 pm
Rafa Nadal is naturally right handed. He just learned to play tennis as a leftie. Same with Phil Mickelson in golf. So I imagine they'd both be right handed batters.

Weird about Nadal! As for Mickelson, his favourite shot at tennis must therefore be the back-hand.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 12:51:26 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:46:50 pm
Roasting up here, you wouldn't believe it if you listened to the forecasters who only seem to focus on London!
 ;D

What's happened to Bairstow by the way?



Got a big century in his last innings for Yorkshire.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 12:55:30 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:51:26 pm
Got a big century in his last innings for Yorkshire.

Ta. Why is he not playing for England?
 :-\
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 01:06:04 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:31:23 pm
Who is then ?

Reality is people look at averages and England top 3 batters are at a massive disadvantage compared to other countries as the ball here swings all over the shop.

England are not doing things the traditional way now they are picking on attributes plus they give players a chance not a revolving door.

Its also hard to judge players in county cricket now as the fixtures are all over the place due to that nonessential Hundred.

I don't know, Tom Haines has scored runs a CC level and has never been given an opportunity. There'll be other people here who know the CC much better than me who'll be able to say.

Its not just about looking at his average though is it? Its about his method of dismissal and you know when he's out 9/10 times its going to be a nick outside off stump to wicketkeeper or slip.

He's also played 47 tests now so its not like he hasn't had a chance. He's not good enough and its time to give someone else a go.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 01:22:09 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:06:04 pm
I don't know, Tom Haines has scored runs a CC level and has never been given an opportunity. There'll be other people here who know the CC much better than me who'll be able to say.

Its not just about looking at his average though is it? Its about his method of dismissal and you know when he's out 9/10 times its going to be a nick outside off stump to wicketkeeper or slip.

He's also played 47 tests now so its not like he hasn't had a chance. He's not good enough and its time to give someone else a go.

Maybe that will happen in the future but at the minute it wont as Stokes clearly wants him in the side and that is key.

We want to win the ashes that is ultimately the goal and Crawley nicks off a lot yes but he also has the game to be a success that is why they will stick with him.

Bashir the same tall off spinner with plenty of bounce and same with Josh Hull tall left arm 85-90mph his stats are crap but his attributes are what will win you an ashes.

As Nasser Hussain said everyone went to Duncan Fletcher and said Martin Bicknell takes buckets of wickets his first question how fast is he, answer was 80mph Nasser said he went no that not win us the ashes need high 80s.


Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 01:36:58 pm
Zak Crawley isn't going to win us an Ashes series. If you genuinely believe that then I don't know what to say and there's no point carrying this on.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 01:50:49 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:36:58 pm
Zak Crawley isn't going to win us an Ashes series. If you genuinely believe that then I don't know what to say and there's no point carrying this on.

I didnt say he would what I said is he has the style and has batted well over in Australia too I believe of course we will need Root/Brook/Stokes and the pace bowlers to really fire to have any chance and we know historically its hard to win there.

Test cricket is a hard game especially as an opener and its even harder now with the schedule as you pretty much get off a plane and play with no warm up games.

Take a look at the tour to Pakistan we play them in just over a month we dont even know what grounds we are playing at yet and McCullum has said he cant pick a team based on this its a complete joke.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 01:54:22 pm
He averages 27 in Australia.

I give up.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 01:56:49 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:36:58 pm
Zak Crawley isn't going to win us an Ashes series. If you genuinely believe that then I don't know what to say and there's no point carrying this on.

I'm not keen on Crawley. There are too many flaws to his game. But I guess the argument would be that he might be effective on fast, bouncy wickets. England under Stokes clearly believe that an opening pair that takes the game to the opposition from the very first ball is the way to go. If the opening partnership rattles up 60-plus in the first 10 overs it has done its job. This is psychological as much as tactical.

One alternative that might be tried is to use Ben Stokes as an opener. He took the place of Crawley in the second innings v West Indies at Birmingham of course. That was the most savage innings of the summer by a mile. If he hadn't got injured he might have been tempted to do the same v Sri Lanka instead of opting for Lawrence. 

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 02:10:38 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:54:22 pm
He averages 27 in Australia.

I give up.

He does average 43 against the Aussies and that is over 8 tests so its a fair sample size and he only played 3 tests in Australia plus it was Covid tour so Im not counting that it was a complete farce if you hear what Broad said about it.

15-16 months is a long time in sport so we might have quite a few new players by then nobody knows.

Im not sold on him too and I guess purely on stats then Sibley is by far the best opener in England but we dont want to go with him.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 02:19:34 pm
Why not? Sibley did play a reverse scoop for 6 the other day ;D ;)
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 04:05:02 pm
Duckett goes caught behind. Standard openers dismissal. Enjoyable knock of 86, he does throw some opportunities for really big scores away but comes with the territory I guess.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 05:49:25 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:19:34 pm
Why not? Sibley did play a reverse scoop for 6 the other day ;D ;)

He doesn't get picked because he's a Goth.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 05:55:11 pm
Pope gets a century. Hail Mary!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 06:36:10 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:55:11 pm
Pope gets a century. Hail Mary!

I'm sure in the past few years they've said at some point that he's got a ridiculously good scoring record at the oval
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 07:17:42 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:36:10 pm
I'm sure in the past few years they've said at some point that he's got a ridiculously good scoring record at the oval

Averages 80+ there in over 30 first class games they said on TMS.

Also a quirky stat. Hes become the first player in Test cricket history to score his first 7 Test centuries against 7 different countries. Always a new record out there to be broken!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 07:20:35 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:17:42 pm
Averages 80+ there in over 30 first class games they said on TMS.

Also a quirky stat. Hes become the first player in Test cricket history to score his first 7 Test centuries against 7 different countries. Always a new record out there to be broken!

That seems like the sort of stat that you don't want
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 07:24:22 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:20:35 pm
That seems like the sort of stat that you don't want

I get what you mean - suggests hes never gone massive in a series.

But then there are a lot of batsmen who wont have scored centuries against 7 different nations so that shows some decent consistency. Not actually sure who the 7 are, feels like he doesnt have one against Australia? But suggests he can score runs in most countries and against a variety of attacks.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 07:27:14 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:17:42 pm
Averages 80+ there in over 30 first class games they said on TMS.

Also a quirky stat. Hes become the first player in Test cricket history to score his first 7 Test centuries against 7 different countries. Always a new record out there to be broken!

How many years does that take?  :-\
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 07:29:05 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 07:27:14 pm
How many years does that take?  :-\

Probably taken him about 6 years has it? In theory, could probably be done in about 3 given they play more, shorter series these days.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 07:50:53 pm
Wood out for the rest of 2024.  Poor lad just cant stay fit.
