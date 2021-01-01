I don't know, Tom Haines has scored runs a CC level and has never been given an opportunity. There'll be other people here who know the CC much better than me who'll be able to say.



Its not just about looking at his average though is it? Its about his method of dismissal and you know when he's out 9/10 times its going to be a nick outside off stump to wicketkeeper or slip.



He's also played 47 tests now so its not like he hasn't had a chance. He's not good enough and its time to give someone else a go.



Maybe that will happen in the future but at the minute it wont as Stokes clearly wants him in the side and that is key.We want to win the ashes that is ultimately the goal and Crawley nicks off a lot yes but he also has the game to be a success that is why they will stick with him.Bashir the same tall off spinner with plenty of bounce and same with Josh Hull tall left arm 85-90mph his stats are crap but his attributes are what will win you an ashes.As Nasser Hussain said everyone went to Duncan Fletcher and said Martin Bicknell takes buckets of wickets his first question how fast is he, answer was 80mph Nasser said he went no that not win us the ashes need high 80s.