The England Cricket Thread - 2024

Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23720 on: Today at 12:46:50 pm
Roasting up here, you wouldn't believe it if you listened to the forecasters who only seem to focus on London!
What's happened to Bairstow by the way?

Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23721 on: Today at 12:50:46 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:37:56 pm
Rafa Nadal is naturally right handed. He just learned to play tennis as a leftie. Same with Phil Mickelson in golf. So I imagine they'd both be right handed batters.

Weird about Nadal! As for Mickelson, his favourite shot at tennis must therefore be the back-hand.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23722 on: Today at 12:51:26 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:46:50 pm
Roasting up here, you wouldn't believe it if you listened to the forecasters who only seem to focus on London!
What's happened to Bairstow by the way?



Got a big century in his last innings for Yorkshire.
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23723 on: Today at 12:55:30 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:51:26 pm
Got a big century in his last innings for Yorkshire.

Ta. Why is he not playing for England?
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23724 on: Today at 01:06:04 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:31:23 pm
Who is then ?

Reality is people look at averages and England top 3 batters are at a massive disadvantage compared to other countries as the ball here swings all over the shop.

England are not doing things the traditional way now they are picking on attributes plus they give players a chance not a revolving door.

Its also hard to judge players in county cricket now as the fixtures are all over the place due to that nonessential Hundred.

I don't know, Tom Haines has scored runs a CC level and has never been given an opportunity. There'll be other people here who know the CC much better than me who'll be able to say.

Its not just about looking at his average though is it? Its about his method of dismissal and you know when he's out 9/10 times its going to be a nick outside off stump to wicketkeeper or slip.

He's also played 47 tests now so its not like he hasn't had a chance. He's not good enough and its time to give someone else a go.
Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23725 on: Today at 01:22:09 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:06:04 pm
I don't know, Tom Haines has scored runs a CC level and has never been given an opportunity. There'll be other people here who know the CC much better than me who'll be able to say.

Its not just about looking at his average though is it? Its about his method of dismissal and you know when he's out 9/10 times its going to be a nick outside off stump to wicketkeeper or slip.

He's also played 47 tests now so its not like he hasn't had a chance. He's not good enough and its time to give someone else a go.

Maybe that will happen in the future but at the minute it wont as Stokes clearly wants him in the side and that is key.

We want to win the ashes that is ultimately the goal and Crawley nicks off a lot yes but he also has the game to be a success that is why they will stick with him.

Bashir the same tall off spinner with plenty of bounce and same with Josh Hull tall left arm 85-90mph his stats are crap but his attributes are what will win you an ashes.

As Nasser Hussain said everyone went to Duncan Fletcher and said Martin Bicknell takes buckets of wickets his first question how fast is he, answer was 80mph Nasser said he went no that not win us the ashes need high 80s.


Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23726 on: Today at 01:36:58 pm
Zak Crawley isn't going to win us an Ashes series. If you genuinely believe that then I don't know what to say and there's no point carrying this on.
