Graham Thorpes wife reveals former England cricketer killed himself

Quote
Graham Thorpes wife Amanda has revealed the former England batter took his own life due to depression and anxiety.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced on 5 August that Thorpe had died at the age of 55 and tributes flooded in for one of the nations best Test players. Thorpe had been a mainstay in the England set-up for the majority of his life, first as a player between 1993 and 2005, before he spent 12 years in various coaching roles, but was hospitalised in May of 2022 and declared seriously ill at the time.

Amanda Thorpe has now revealed in an interview with the Times that Thorpe attempted to take his own life two years ago before doing so earlier this month.

Despite having a wife and two daughters whom he loved and who loved him, he did not get better. He was so unwell in recent times and he really did believe that we would be better off without him and we are devastated that he acted on that and took his own life, she said. For the past couple of years, Graham had been suffering from major depression and anxiety. This led him to make a serious attempt on his life in May 2022, which resulted in a prolonged stay in an intensive care unit.

Despite glimpses of hope and of the old Graham, he continued to suffer from depression and anxiety, which at times got very severe. We supported him as a family and he tried many, many treatments but unfortunately none of them really seemed to work. Graham was renowned as someone who was very mentally strong on the field and he was in good physical health. But mental illness is a real disease and can affect anyone.

Thorpes daughter Kitty explained the reason behind the family being ready to share news of his issues with mental health. She added: We are not ashamed of talking about it. There is nothing to hide and it is not a stigma.

We were trying to help him get better before and trying to protect him, which is why we said nothing. This is the time now to share the news, however horrible it is. Weve wanted to be able to talk and share and wed now like to raise awareness, too.

    In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie. In the US, you can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 988, chat on 988lifeline.org, or text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at befrienders.org


https://www.theguardian.com/sport/article/2024/aug/12/graham-thorpes-wife-reveals-former-england-cricketer-killed-himself
Oh dear god that's terrible. That poor man. Always came across as such a good guy when interviewed.
How desperately sad.
Stokes is out for the Sri Lanka series because hes torn his hamstring playing in that silly Hundred thing.

He played three games. Scored four runs in total and didnt take wicket.  A worthwhile exercise then.  ::)
Quote from: Kekule
Stokes is out for the Sri Lanka series because hes torn his hamstring playing in that silly Hundred thing.

He played three games. Scored four runs in total and didnt take wicket.  A worthwhile exercise then.  ::)

well that's another reason to hate it for those that already do.
Quote from: Kekule
Stokes is out for the Sri Lanka series because hes torn his hamstring playing in that silly Hundred thing.

He played three games. Scored four runs in total and didnt take wicket.  A worthwhile exercise then.  ::)

You couldn't make it up could you? I thought he'd binned off short form cricket in order to keep fit and extend his test career. Perhaps he needed the money?

I just can't bring myself to watch the Hundred, every time I turn it on, the scoreboard format just does my head in.
Quote from: Yosser0_0
You couldn't make it up could you? I thought he'd binned off short form cricket in order to keep fit and extend his test career. Perhaps he needed the money?

I just can't bring myself to watch the Hundred, every time I turn it on, the scoreboard format just does my head in.

Probably contractually obliged to do some Hundred games by the ECB. All the test players are involved.
We're properly fucking up cricket in this country now - from my perspective anyway.  August should contain at least 3 test matches but there's one near the end so as not to clash with the 100.  The fucking 100!  There's a pointless series that I can't get into.  But no other cricket in August because all the players are there.

Test cricket is magnificent.  But it's dying / being killed off in favour of the shorter format.  Mark my words, in 20 years time (or less) cricket will only be a 20 over game.
Quote from: wah00ey
We're properly fucking up cricket in this country now - from my perspective anyway.  August should contain at least 3 test matches but there's one near the end so as not to clash with the 100.  The fucking 100!  There's a pointless series that I can't get into.  But no other cricket in August because all the players are there.

Test cricket is magnificent.  But it's dying / being killed off in favour of the shorter format.  Mark my words, in 20 years time (or less) cricket will only be a 20 over game.

I watched a bit of the West Indies/South Africa Test the other day. Now this isn't a new thing but goodness me, you would have thought it was a behind closed doors warm up game. Hardly anybody there, flat, just nothing.

The Hundred is so bad and they need to cut their losses immediately.
Quote from: Fiasco
I watched a bit of the West Indies/South Africa Test the other day. Now this isn't a new thing but goodness me, you would have thought it was a behind closed doors warm up game. Hardly anybody there, flat, just nothing.

The Hundred is so bad and they need to cut their losses immediately.

You hear the argument that kids and families love it. My brother took his son the other day. But hes cricket mad and woukd probably have enjoyed a T20 blast game just as much. Or a day at the Test.

We had this last summer too. An Ashes series should always be the highlight of the domestic summer but it was all over by the end of July.

This year, another big wait between series. I get that Stokes could have got injured playing for Durham, if its going to happen its going to happen, but dunno, feels like him pulling up lame in it is one big metaphor. :D
Quote from: Crosby Nick
You hear the argument that kids and families love it. My brother took his son the other day. But hes cricket mad and woukd probably have enjoyed a T20 blast game just as much. Or a day at the Test.

We had this last summer too. An Ashes series should always be the highlight of the domestic summer but it was all over by the end of July.

This year, another big wait between series. I get that Stokes could have got injured playing for Durham, if its going to happen its going to happen, but dunno, feels like him pulling up lame in it is one big metaphor. :D

They've tried to be outside the box and clever coming up with a new format and it just hasn't worked. T20 is fully established in all major cricketing countries now and the format for what it is works very well. Instead of focussing more on improving the T20 Blast with a better format/bigger budget etc, they neglected it to a point (and basically tried to kill of the 50 over game at county level) by going ahead with this Hundred nonsense.

Wasn't the Ashes last year squeezed into a very short 5/6 week period to accommodate? I just find it all so bizarre.
Quote from: Fiasco
I watched a bit of the West Indies/South Africa Test the other day. Now this isn't a new thing but goodness me, you would have thought it was a behind closed doors warm up game. Hardly anybody there, flat, just nothing.

The Hundred is so bad and they need to cut their losses immediately.

I don't think anyone has been to test cricket in the west indies for years unfortunately. Other than england supporting tourists


As far as I know they're currently trying to sell 49% of each team. Fuck knows how well that's doing.
Quote from: Fiasco
Wasn't the Ashes last year squeezed into a very short 5/6 week period to accommodate? I just find it all so bizarre.

Yep. The premier test series in both the English and Australian calendars, and arguably in world cricket, sidelined for an experimental knockabout. Taken completely for granted as they knew they could sell 5 tests out for 4 days at £100 a ticket, and probably sell out a 5th day had it ever got that far, at any point during the season. Leaving the school holidays to try and get the kids through the gates to watch a version of the game that they wont play in any age group or any level at any club they might be thinking of joining.

All about the money, and barely a consideration for the future of the game.
