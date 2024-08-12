I watched a bit of the West Indies/South Africa Test the other day. Now this isn't a new thing but goodness me, you would have thought it was a behind closed doors warm up game. Hardly anybody there, flat, just nothing.



The Hundred is so bad and they need to cut their losses immediately.



You hear the argument that kids and families love it. My brother took his son the other day. But hes cricket mad and woukd probably have enjoyed a T20 blast game just as much. Or a day at the Test.We had this last summer too. An Ashes series should always be the highlight of the domestic summer but it was all over by the end of July.This year, another big wait between series. I get that Stokes could have got injured playing for Durham, if its going to happen its going to happen, but dunno, feels like him pulling up lame in it is one big metaphor.