Interesting reading those stats from '76 - the first test was at Trent Bridge rather than Lords, I wonder why that was? Also it appears that Viv Richards didn't play in the second test - was he injured or 'dropped'? It still didn't stop him becoming the top scorer by some margin with 829 runs despite only playing 7 innings.





He certainly wasn't dropped.He'd just got a double at Nottingham. He was ill I think. It was such a disappointment when it was announced he couldn't play.What a summer that was though. The hottest I remember. The Oval Test was played on what looked like straw. And the track was like a road. Holding took his 14 wickets simply by bowling quick through the air. Too quick. Practically all his wickets were bowled or LBW. I think the other quicks, English and West Indian alike, achieved one wicket between them. It must be the greatest fast-bowling performance of all time.