The England Cricket Thread - 2024

Yorkykopite
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 12:50:43 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:32:57 pm
Interesting reading those stats from '76 - the first test was at Trent Bridge rather than Lords, I wonder why that was? Also it appears that Viv Richards didn't play in the second test - was he injured or 'dropped'? It still didn't stop him becoming the top scorer by some margin with 829 runs despite only playing 7 innings.
 :o

He certainly wasn't dropped.  ;D He'd just got a double at Nottingham. He was ill I think. It was such a disappointment when it was announced he couldn't play.

What a summer that was though. The hottest I remember. The Oval Test was played on what looked like straw. And the track was like a road. Holding took his 14 wickets simply by bowling quick through the air. Too quick. Practically all his wickets were bowled or LBW. I think the other quicks, English and West Indian alike, achieved one wicket between them. It must be the greatest fast-bowling performance of all time.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Crosby Nick
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 12:53:11 pm
I remember watching a great documentary about West Indians in the Lancashire Leagues. Pretty sure Bumble narrated.

Imagine being a club cricketer (although youd be very handy) and facing up to Patrick Patterson.
Crosby Nick
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 12:56:19 pm
Decent bunch!

A remarkable number of exceptional cricketers from all over the world have come to live in Lancashire and play in the League, including Dik Abed, Bill Alley, Nyron Asgarali, Nathan Astle, Sydney Barnes, Allan Border, Chris Cairns, Michael Clarke, Sir Learie Constantine, Kapil Dev, Allan Donald, Bruce Dooland, Roy Gilchrist, Dennis Lillee, Trevor Chappell, Jason Gillespie, Kerry O'Keeffe, Charlie Griffith, Andrew Hall, Wes Hall, Roger Harper, Chris Harris, George Headley, Michael Holding, Murali Kartik, Charlie Llewellyn, Clive Lloyd, Manny Martindale, Mark Orchard, Cec Pepper, Viv Richards, Andy Roberts, Fred Root, Jacques Rudolph, Peter Sleep, 'Big' Jim Smith, Hugh Tayfield, George Tribe, Lou Vincent, Shane Warne, Chester Watson, Steve Waugh, Bilawal Bhatti, Alviro Petersen, Robin Peterson and Everton Weekes.[1] It is a rule of the competition that each team must have a professional player in their squad. Should the professional be unavailable then a substitute must be found. Teams not playing a pro can be fined.
Armchair expert
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 01:01:17 pm
Wood with an absoloute screamer to bowl McKenzie....Genuinely felt sorry for the stump there
Crosby Nick
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 01:03:41 pm
After a very decent start for the Windies, England take 3 wickets before lunch. 97/3. Momentum with England unless the WI can get another partnership going soon.
Yorkykopite
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 01:08:14 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:53:11 pm
I remember watching a great documentary about West Indians in the Lancashire Leagues. Pretty sure Bumble narrated.

Imagine being a club cricketer (although youd be very handy) and facing up to Patrick Patterson.

In that wonderful book 'Slipless in Settle' Harry Pearson writes about a fireman who came out in his really ornate fireman's helmet (with a sort of fiery orange metal crest down the back) because he didn't fancy facing some West Indian quick without protection. I guess this was some time in the 1960s before proper helmets were available. Would love to have seen that.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Crosby Nick
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 01:10:05 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:08:14 pm
In that wonderful book 'Slipless in Settle' Harry Pearson writes about a fireman who came out in his really ornate fireman's helmet (with a sort of fiery orange metal crest down the back) because he didn't fancy facing some West Indian quick without protection. I guess this was some time in the 1960s before proper helmets were available. Would love to have seen that.

Although Patterson wasnt actually in the list! The likes of Wes Hall and Charlie Griffiths were the original Windies speed merchants though werent they?
Yorkykopite
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 01:12:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:56:19 pm
Decent bunch!

A remarkable number of exceptional cricketers from all over the world have come to live in Lancashire and play in the League, including Dik Abed, Bill Alley, Nyron Asgarali, Nathan Astle, Sydney Barnes, Allan Border, Chris Cairns, Michael Clarke, Sir Learie Constantine, Kapil Dev, Allan Donald, Bruce Dooland, Roy Gilchrist, Dennis Lillee, Trevor Chappell, Jason Gillespie, Kerry O'Keeffe, Charlie Griffith, Andrew Hall, Wes Hall, Roger Harper, Chris Harris, George Headley, Michael Holding, Murali Kartik, Charlie Llewellyn, Clive Lloyd, Manny Martindale, Mark Orchard, Cec Pepper, Viv Richards, Andy Roberts, Fred Root, Jacques Rudolph, Peter Sleep, 'Big' Jim Smith, Hugh Tayfield, George Tribe, Lou Vincent, Shane Warne, Chester Watson, Steve Waugh, Bilawal Bhatti, Alviro Petersen, Robin Peterson and Everton Weekes.[1] It is a rule of the competition that each team must have a professional player in their squad. Should the professional be unavailable then a substitute must be found. Teams not playing a pro can be fined.

That's not bad! When I was learning cricket the Huddersfield League had Allan Lamb, Garth Le Roux, Dilip Doshi and Arnie Sidebottom. Sobers had played a few games for Paddock CC a few years before too. It was said that he'd repeated the six sixes trick, but I've no idea if that was true.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Yorkykopite
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 01:16:28 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:10:05 pm
Although Patterson wasnt actually in the list! The likes of Wes Hall and Charlie Griffiths were the original Windies speed merchants though werent they?

I think so, although you guy you mention - Martindale - was meant to be hostile. Constantine himself was said to be a genuine quick on his first tour of England (1933?). CLR James also talks about Roy Gilchrist in the 1950s as the quickest - a volatile character who was sent home from a tour of India and never played Test cricket again. Naturally, he played in both the Lancashire league and the Huddersfield League. 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Yosser0_0
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 01:18:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:35:59 pm
The first Test being at Lords isnt set in stone. Quite often used to be the second Test in big series I alway thought. In terms of the Ashes I think going back as far as I can remember they started at Edgbaston in 89, Old Trafford in 93, Edgbaston in 97, dont remember 01, Lords 05, Cardiff 09gets a bit blurry in more recent times. :D

See what you mean now, not sure what I was thinking.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Yosser0_0
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 01:19:56 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:50:43 pm
He certainly wasn't dropped.  ;D He'd just got a double at Nottingham. He was ill I think. It was such a disappointment when it was announced he couldn't play.

What a summer that was though. The hottest I remember. The Oval Test was played on what looked like straw. And the track was like a road. Holding took his 14 wickets simply by bowling quick through the air. Too quick. Practically all his wickets were bowled or LBW. I think the other quicks, English and West Indian alike, achieved one wicket between them. It must be the greatest fast-bowling performance of all time.

 ;) ;D
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Yosser0_0
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 01:26:00 pm
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 01:01:17 pm
Wood with an absoloute screamer to bowl McKenzie....Genuinely felt sorry for the stump there

91 MPH

https://www.ecb.co.uk/video/4067984

Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

voodoo ray
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 01:53:39 pm
one test you seem to bowl really well for fuck all reward, the next you get someone down the leg side like that.
Crosby Nick
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 02:00:05 pm
5 down now. Unravelling after a good hour.
Kekule
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 02:00:44 pm
Strange leave that. I think he was expecting it to swing more than it did, which is a dangerous thing to do.  As he just found out.

Armchair expert
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 02:01:20 pm
Have to say West Indies are pretty good at collapsing....puts England to shame
Lisan Al Gaib
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 02:02:27 pm
I know he's taken wickets in this test but I can't help but feel England have missed a trick not picking Pennington over Woakes, after all we're supposed to be blooding in young talent for the Ashes next year right?
