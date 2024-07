Fair point, but I wonder if that was just one of those freakish results you see sometimes in sport. Plus I guess the Windies fast bowlers were more effective on hard Australian decks? I'm not sure if the teams were much different in terms of personnel.







Test cricket doesn't create many freakish results (as opposed to unexpected ones) - that's one of its beauties. You earn your corn if you win over 4 or 5 days.I always think that the West Indies can beat anybody when everything clicks. They have serious talent, even if it is mercurial. It wasn't so long ago that they beat us in the Test series in the Caribbean. Their problem is sustaining excellence over a number of weeks. That's eluded them since the mid-1990s. It will continue to elude them at Test level until something is done to address the constant drain of their most promising players to T-20.