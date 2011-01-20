« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2024

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23200 on: Today at 05:04:12 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:24:10 pm
I think McGrath is the best seam/fast bowler Ive seen.

Ambrose, Walsh and Donald were all very, very good also.

Ive got a soft spot for Wasim Akram, who on his day was unplayable. Probably less consistent than those mentioned above.

Loved how he conscientiously marked out his run up at the start of the day, then as he got bored he'd give that up and start from wherever he felt like it. Also how, when he was on song, the ball seemed to speed up just as it was getting to the batsman. It didn't do that of course, but because of the devilry it was doing, the batsman wouldn't know what the ball was doing, and thus make it seem that way. Unlike other bowlers, who would have a consistent path from hand to bat.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23201 on: Today at 05:36:12 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:03:06 pm
Im intrigued as to what everyones best cricketing moment youve seen in the flesh?

Ooh, good question.

England related? Or can it included Lancashire beating Yorkshire in a domestic semi final? :D

Most days of Test cricket Ive been too were in the 90s and early 00s and dreadfully dull! I saw Stewart come out to bat in his 100th Test. Sadly it was the day after hed scored 100, and having been applauded to the crease at 11am he got out in the first over of the day.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23202 on: Today at 05:40:59 pm
saw england beat australia in a test match. it wasn't unusual by then but considering how rare that seemed to be when I was younger that still meant something.



jimmy when asked to sum up his career in a word "decent". seems fitting.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23203 on: Today at 05:43:43 pm
First day of Test cricket was the 85 Ashes. Mike Gatting scored a ton and we won tbe match (but we went on the Saturday).

My mates saw a Dominic Cork hat trick against the Windies but I didnt go, most annoying.

Best day Ive seen was the first day of the 97 Ashes at OT. Dean Headley on debut did some real damage but Steve Waugh did Steve Waugh things. He scored 100 in both innings when everyone else was really struggling.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23204 on: Today at 06:00:05 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:36:12 pm
Ooh, good question.

England related? Or can it included Lancashire beating Yorkshire in a domestic semi final? :D

Most days of Test cricket Ive been too were in the 90s and early 00s and dreadfully dull! I saw Stewart come out to bat in his 100th Test. Sadly it was the day after hed scored 100, and having been applauded to the crease at 11am he got out in the first over of the day.

One of my near misses was England v New Zealand at Trent Bridge in 2022. I went to a bog standard day 4 before Bairstow went absolutely barmy on the final day.
