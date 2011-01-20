I think McGrath is the best seam/fast bowler Ive seen.



Ambrose, Walsh and Donald were all very, very good also.



Ive got a soft spot for Wasim Akram, who on his day was unplayable. Probably less consistent than those mentioned above.



Loved how he conscientiously marked out his run up at the start of the day, then as he got bored he'd give that up and start from wherever he felt like it. Also how, when he was on song, the ball seemed to speed up just as it was getting to the batsman. It didn't do that of course, but because of the devilry it was doing, the batsman wouldn't know what the ball was doing, and thus make it seem that way. Unlike other bowlers, who would have a consistent path from hand to bat.