Botham and Imran have almost double the wickets that Stokes has.

Kapil Dev had 434 wickets and 5200 runs. Stokes has ~200 wickets and 6300 runs. Who has the better record?



Based on that, most of the 80s mob. But theyíre different to Stokes I think. Correct me if Iím wrong but at their peak the 80s 4 were all stronger bowlers than batters (maybe Botham less so). But the others were frontline seamers.Stokes never has been, and heís had spells where he played purely as a batsman. Had he been fit to bowl more he probably could have got to 300 wickets easily and then his stats look really impressive.Iím not old enough to have seen Sobers or seen much of his bowling. But Kallis is unique I think. A world class Batman in his own right (like top ten all time probably, just as a batsman). And then on top of that, good enough to be a first change seamer, and regular wicket taker at his peak. Feel like he sometimes gets overlooked in these debates but he has a strong case for being best all rounder of all time doesnít he?