« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 573 574 575 576 577 [578]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 661769 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23080 on: Today at 02:11:58 pm »
Atkinson takes two in two. On a hattrick.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,395
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23081 on: Today at 02:12:25 pm »
Have I ever told you all how much I adore Gus 'Anderson' Atkinson?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,626
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23082 on: Today at 02:14:59 pm »
Hahaha. 3 in 4 balls.

Five-fer on debut and onto the honours board straight away.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,124
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23083 on: Today at 02:15:30 pm »
Bloody 'ell!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23084 on: Today at 02:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:14:59 pm
Hahaha. 3 in 4 balls.

Five-fer on debut and onto the honours board straight away.
Pretty easy, this test cricket lark.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,626
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23085 on: Today at 02:16:27 pm »
Somewhere Ollie Robinson is crying.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23086 on: Today at 02:20:46 pm »
What a catch!
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,626
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23087 on: Today at 02:22:07 pm »
I dont think 88 is the West Indies favourite number right now.
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23088 on: Today at 02:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:16:27 pm
Somewhere Ollie Robinson is crying.
Exactly, if 43 runs in an over doesn't get you a place I don't know what does

Fantastic entertainer
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,801
  • Truthiness
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23089 on: Today at 02:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:14:59 pm
Hahaha. 3 in 4 balls.
Five-fer on debut and onto the honours board straight away.
Jimmy did that on his debut at Lords.  It'll be a huge disappointment if Atkinson doesn't get at least 600+ test wickets now. 
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23090 on: Today at 02:28:06 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 02:56:33 pm by Boaty McBoatface »
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,626
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23091 on: Today at 02:29:48 pm »
This Alzarri Joseph lad is not mucking about is he!
« Last Edit: Today at 02:31:30 pm by Kekule »
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23092 on: Today at 02:33:46 pm »
And that's his sixth!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,977
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23093 on: Today at 02:36:35 pm »
Seven!
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,626
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23094 on: Today at 02:38:00 pm »
That's the first time an England bowler has taken 7 wickets on debut since January.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23095 on: Today at 02:38:12 pm »
Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,950
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23096 on: Today at 02:39:52 pm »
Great for England and Atkinson but Test cricket would be in a much better state with a good West Undies side. Sadly I think that's way off
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,977
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23097 on: Today at 02:43:43 pm »
Not seen an England seamer look this hood on day-boo since Neil Mallender!

Actually theyve just brought up a graphic of best figures on debut. Dominic Cork took 7 v the Windies in 1995, I remember my English teacher keeping us updated with that one. :D That was 4th innings if the match.

Also on the list was James Kirtley against South Africa in 2003. I remember that, we won a low scoring thriller. Did he have a slightly dodgy wrist action? Or was he just injured a lot? His Test career was pretty short.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23098 on: Today at 02:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 02:39:52 pm
Great for England and Atkinson but Test cricket would be in a much better state with a good West Undies side. Sadly I think that's way off
The problem is that the richer nations know that they need to spend more money on something that will make their teams more likely to lose. They're more interested in preserving the status quo.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23099 on: Today at 02:52:25 pm »
Jimmy gets his wicket number 701!

WI 121 all out.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,932
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23100 on: Today at 02:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:52:25 pm
Jimmy gets his wicket number 701!

WI 121 all out.

Shame. If Atkinson had taken it he would have beaten Jimmy's career best figures in his first innings. :D
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,626
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23101 on: Today at 03:41:08 pm »
Ben Duckett with a very Ben Duckett dismissal.

4 minutes before tea, I bet Pope loved that.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23102 on: Today at 03:42:49 pm »
Logged

Offline [streety]

  • Craig Davis killed the thread
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,477
    • Coming Soon...
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23103 on: Today at 04:09:41 pm »
Looks like my trip to Lords on Saturday is under threat. No chance this is going to Day 4.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,439
  • JFT96.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23104 on: Today at 04:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 02:39:52 pm
Great for England and Atkinson but Test cricket would be in a much better state with a good West Undies side. Sadly I think that's way off

Yeah, not to take away from Atkinson or this performance in general but this is barely a West Indies B team. Sad really.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,005
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23105 on: Today at 04:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 04:39:26 pm
Yeah, not to take away from Atkinson or this performance in general but this is barely a West Indies B team. Sad really.

Is that a comment on their general quality or are a lot of players missing from their test squad for this series?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 573 574 575 576 577 [578]   Go Up
« previous next »
 