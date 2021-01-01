Not seen an England seamer look this hood on day-boo since Neil Mallender!Actually theyve just brought up a graphic of best figures on debut. Dominic Cork took 7 v the Windies in 1995, I remember my English teacher keeping us updated with that one.That was 4th innings if the match.Also on the list was James Kirtley against South Africa in 2003. I remember that, we won a low scoring thriller. Did he have a slightly dodgy wrist action? Or was he just injured a lot? His Test career was pretty short.