They have a few out grounds. Obviously Liverpool. They tend to play a game at Blackpool most seasons. Southport possibly slightly less frequently. And slightly bizarrely have started playing the odd game at Sedberg which I think is in Cumbria but might technically be in the Yorkshire Dales.



Yeah, Sedbergh is in the old West Riding. Many, many years ago my school team went up to play Sedbergh school (a public school!) in the West Riding Cup which was a school football competition. In another round we had to go down to Sheffield. We were about 13 years old I suppose. Yorkshire seemed like a continent after those experiences. As you say it's in Cumbria now, though still part of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.I love the old cricket tradition of playing on out-grounds. Yorkshire used to play all over - Middlesbrough, Hull, Hudders, Harrogate, Bradford, Sheff, Barnsley. I think it's only Leeds, York and Scarborough now. And, as Yosser says, Lancs were helped a lot by playing at Liverpool the year you won the Championship.