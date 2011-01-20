Bit late to the Azam Khan chat. When I saw him come out to bat I said to the Mrs well I know what some of my former teammates would be saying. On your toes for the quick singles lads followed by pulling the collars of their jumpers up to cover their mouths whilst they giggled into them



First ball he faced he knocked to short cover and the non striker charges 2/3rds of the way down the pitch before having to turn back because Khan is just standing there looking at him like hes a nutter. What was he thinking!