  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Do you wanna build a snowman?
Given his place in the team is being questioned after one of his regular runs of shite form, I thought he'd have pulled an innings out the bag to ensure he keeps his place for another run of shite scores?

Reckon he even surpasses Ian Bell's streakiness.

Something about him annoys the absolute fuck out of me.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
6/50
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

  Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  feck off
rehan's just chucked his wicket away there but to be honest I don't really blame him. fuck it.
  Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
Ian Bell at least had his cover drive.
  Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
To be fair 4 runs nearly gets him on the top scorers
Awful stuff , Bazball well and truly dead for this tour R.I.P ,
 4-1 incoming is kohli still going to come back , this India team is unreal at home will they ever lose a series ?!
150 IQ never wrong.

  Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
Root and Bairstow have been fucking awful all the way through. Stokes mediocure with a few half scores. Everyone else has contributed at least something.

That said - is the main problem the batting or just the fact the bowling attack is probably one of the weakest England have fielded for a very long time? Various inexperienced or part time spinners, a man closer to his bus pass than his debut and a quick who missed half the second innings
If a team actually brings a decent bowling attack with good spinners and good fast bowlers, India will lose eventually.

India is now preparing for a post-Kohli and post-Rohit era and the youngsters may not be all that good barring one or two exceptions.
Presumably this is about Bairstow? Ian Bell scored 22 test centuries and averaged nearly 43, they shouldnt even be in the same conversation.

Bairstow will win his 100th test cap in this series somehow
Poor batting.
