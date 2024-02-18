Given his place in the team is being questioned after one of his regular runs of shite form, I thought he'd have pulled an innings out the bag to ensure he keeps his place for another run of shite scores?Reckon he even surpasses Ian Bell's streakiness.Something about him annoys the absolute fuck out of me.
"They can have as many as they want and we'll go and get them," - Ben Duckett last night. Ben Duckett run out for 4 runs.
Awful stuff , Bazball well and truly dead for this tour R.I.P , 4-1 incoming is kohli still going to come back , this India team is unreal at home will they ever lose a series ?!
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]