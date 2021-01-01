What happened? Could go either way from here I think. An early wicket tomorrow and their last couple of rabbits means we could get restrict them to under 400.
They havent got away from us and that run out sounded like an absolute bonus. Fair play to Jadeja though. Delivered batting higher up the order. I think he gets a bit underrate on here. His record is outstanding. Presumably much better at home than away but I wouldnt hold that against him.
Dropped Rohit as Stevo says. But also got smacked around the park.
You're right they have not got away. I think I am just frustrated we didn't punish them whilst we had them 30 odd for 3.
Re Jadeja.. 37.5 in all tests and 42.6 in India
I agree though. He is a brilliant with bat, ball and in the field.