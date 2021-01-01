« previous next »
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 11:31:43 am
Tough day for Root.

I think the series is settling down to how most England fans would have expected.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 11:31:43 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:22:28 am
😂 (Was thinking of you - shouldve had a lie-in)

I'm not watching.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 11:51:47 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 11:31:43 am
Tough day for Root.

I think the series is settling down to how most England fans would have expected.

What happened? Could go either way from here I think. An early wicket tomorrow and their last couple of rabbits means we could get restrict them to under 400.

They havent got away from us and that run out sounded like an absolute bonus. Fair play to Jadeja though. Delivered batting higher up the order. I think he gets a bit underrate on here. His record is outstanding. Presumably much better at home than away but I wouldnt hold that against him.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 11:59:19 am
I agree. This England team are not intimidated by high first innings totals. And those last two wickets came at very nice times.
Stevo79

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 12:04:28 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:51:47 am
What happened? Could go either way from here I think. An early wicket tomorrow and their last couple of rabbits means we could get restrict them to under 400.

They havent got away from us and that run out sounded like an absolute bonus. Fair play to Jadeja though. Delivered batting higher up the order. I think he gets a bit underrate on here. His record is outstanding. Presumably much better at home than away but I wouldnt hold that against him.

Root dropped Rohit on 27. Wasn't easy, but should have been taken.
kop306

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 12:13:17 pm
impressed with sarfaraz

CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 01:07:54 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:51:47 am
What happened? Could go either way from here I think. An early wicket tomorrow and their last couple of rabbits means we could get restrict them to under 400.

They havent got away from us and that run out sounded like an absolute bonus. Fair play to Jadeja though. Delivered batting higher up the order. I think he gets a bit underrate on here. His record is outstanding. Presumably much better at home than away but I wouldnt hold that against him.

Dropped Rohit as Stevo says. But also got smacked around the park.

You're right they have not got away. I think I am just frustrated we didn't punish them whilst we had them 30 odd for 3.

Re Jadeja.. 37.5 in all tests and 42.6 in India

I agree though. He is a brilliant with bat, ball and in the field.
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 05:10:15 am
Exactly the start England needed in picking up those two early wickets. Hopefully get Ashwin asap and get batting.
