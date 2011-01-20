Not arsed about his record in India, you don't leave a lad with as much talent as brook at home. He looks like a better version of Pietersen to me.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Jos is in. Come on Lancy!
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Impossible not to take Brook to the World Cup now surely?Would imagine only Buttler and Bairstow should be ahead of him in the pecking order
Root too Id say, especially in India. Someone to tick it along.
Root should be number 1 in all forms. Leaning Brook out would be ridiculous.
Big win for NZ today. Sets up the last game nicely.Sad news about Heath Streak - he died today, only 49. RIP
Fairly typical of us in away tours these days to claw our way back into a series. Looking forward to the one dayers now.
Didnt recognise a few names in your team, and a few in ours probably wouldnt feature in a tournament. Was it all a bit experimental?
Arent most T20s, outside the world cups, used to experiment? NZ typically use T20s to blood new players with an eye to them stepping up to the longer formats.
That is sad. He could be a formidable bowler on his day. RIP
This England innings is an absolute bore.
NZ looking well on course for their most important sporting win of the day.
Page created in 0.031 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.09]