The spinning coach wheeled our to speak just then was talking absolute nonsense. Said England had a great second day, but for me it was half a great day and then a shocking half.



Says the performance more important than the result at this stage and they'll worry about the result on day five, again just utter nonsense given on day three England are on the verge of losing.



He said people want results and pay to see results. They pay to see England compete and play test match cricket effectively, not throw wickets away in the pursuit of "ensuring a result".



The complete unthinking obedience to this approach is verging on the ridiculous. There is no deviance from the mantra, even when it looks like it'll lead England to their first home Ashes series defeat for over 20 years.



Yes, I know this test isn't over and England can still win it, and yes, if it does go 0-2 England can still win the series, but for all the talk, all the bluster, all the mantra, and yes, the positions England have found themselves in in both tests, this isn't good enough at this level.