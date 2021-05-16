« previous next »
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18000 on: Yesterday at 03:18:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 03:06:00 pm
A lesson in how to play Test Cricket here


Yes, it can be a bit dull, over a 5 day game it's bound to be at times, but it's all about being professional. The Aussies have been totally professional in this Series, we have been totally opposite.

One wicket down but we need a glut of quick wickets to get back into this.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18001 on: Yesterday at 03:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Yesterday at 03:18:05 pm
The standard of umpiring hasn't been great, has it? Feels like quite a few decisions have been overturned

Agree. One in particular.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18002 on: Yesterday at 03:19:04 pm »
Tongue is decent
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18003 on: Yesterday at 03:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 03:18:57 pm
Agree. One in particular.

Just had a look - 9 successful reviews in the series so far, 1 against Gaffaney, 2 against Erasmus, 6 against Raza.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18004 on: Yesterday at 03:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:15:47 pm
We lost Leach and then Moen got injured.

But not during a match - Australia are playing with ten men for the rest of the match (so 1.5 of England's innings, and their 2nd) - Leach was able to be replaced before the firsdt match.  The fact we decided to replace him with the useless Ali, who then got injured himself (but *not* bad enough to mean that he couldn't bat or bowl in that first match) again means that we were still able to play with 11 men.  We also have had 95% of the "good" batting conditions in both matches, if we want to argue the rub of the green.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18005 on: Yesterday at 03:47:04 pm »
As I said Bazball can work against shite and 80mph bowlers this is different.

No point even boarding plane to India either as that will be a hammering.

Trying to play white ball in tests not work there is a reason nobody has tried it in 100 plus years.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18006 on: Yesterday at 03:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Yesterday at 01:47:41 pm
It's quite similar to a lot of stuff in society whereby a new thing becomes almost the unquestioned correct thing, and any suspicion or even very measured critique of it signals you out as some luddite or old fashioned, and you're just dismissed as someone who is resistant to change.

If we do what McCullum wants and don't use the Bazball phrase and simply call it attacking front foot cricket, I'd suggest that there are key moments to do it, and key moments to reign it in. I'm all for playing attacking cricket early, setting a tone, etc. But I'm also all for demoralising opponents by staying in and tiring out a bowling attack when you've done loads of hard work to get into that position. It seems though that no changes in tone are considered, it's simply attack at all moments, and this simply cannot work against Australia consistently over a long series.

Any nuance in the tactics would have meant a semblance of calm once the wickets started to fall yesterday, but there is no nuance. And as said before by a few, it doesn't seem like wins or losses are that important. The talk is the same, the attitude is the same, the mantra is the same, and if you doubt it you're an idiot who is stuck in some black and white era where winning an Ashes series was deemed more important than getting a cool YouTube highlight reel every night.

McCullum not be here much longer he'll probably quit soon imo if not wfter this series probably India away.

He will go back earning his corn on the T20 train.

That is what I think will happen and a few will go with him as we have an old bowling attack.

What is scary is not much is coming through.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18007 on: Yesterday at 04:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 03:47:04 pm
As I said Bazball can work against shite and 80mph bowlers this is different.

No point even boarding plane to India either as that will be a hammering.

Trying to play white ball in tests not work there is a reason nobody has tried it in 100 plus years.

Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 03:52:41 pm
McCullum not be here much longer he'll probably quit soon imo if not wfter this series probably India away.

He will go back earning his corn on the T20 train.

That is what I think will happen and a few will go with him as we have an old bowling attack.

What is scary is not much is coming through.

Lets hope the England players dont give up so readily.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18008 on: Yesterday at 04:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:04:57 pm
Lets hope the England players dont give up so readily.

You saw the morning session right ?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18009 on: Yesterday at 04:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:04:57 pm
Lets hope the England players dont give up so readily.

They already have.

Talking big delivering nothing like I said a few days ago some of them are going to look daft Sat/Sunday when 2-0 down.

The ones with the mouth are all inexperienced ones or the no marks and now getting taught a vital lesson.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18010 on: Yesterday at 04:34:48 pm »
Its day three of the 2nd test in a 5 test series.

The first test went to the wire. It is pretty obvious that Aussies on top, and the best we can hope for is to go into the 3rd test one down.

But in Istanbul in 2005, did you leave at half time - either the ground or front room?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18011 on: Yesterday at 04:38:57 pm »
Can't believe they didn't review that. Looked so out live.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18012 on: Yesterday at 04:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:34:48 pm
Its day three of the 2nd test in a 5 test series.

The first test went to the wire. It is pretty obvious that Aussies on top, and the best we can hope for is to go into the 3rd test one down.

But in Istanbul in 2005, did you leave at half time - either the ground or front room?

We wont be 1-0 down though as there is so much time left somebody is going to win this test and it wont be us.

No I didnt switch off but Rafa shown what a smart coach does he changed it he didnt carry on doing the same stuff that wasnt working that was the difference.

McCullum and Stokes way not work against top class bowlers that is clear to see as Boycott used to say if you hit 5 fours an over and get out whose winning?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18013 on: Yesterday at 04:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:34:48 pm
Its day three of the 2nd test in a 5 test series.

The first test went to the wire. It is pretty obvious that Aussies on top, and the best we can hope for is to go into the 3rd test one down.

But in Istanbul in 2005, did you leave at half time - either the ground or front room?

Theres two days left and their lead will be around 270 tonight

They can add 150 on top and have loads of time to bowl us out
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18014 on: Yesterday at 04:44:54 pm »
Very English shot by Marnus there
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18015 on: Yesterday at 04:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:44:14 pm
Theres two days left and their lead will be around 270 tonight

They can add 150 on top and have loads of time to bowl us out

Sounds a bit like Headingley.

4th innings, no spinner. We have them right where we want them.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18016 on: Yesterday at 04:46:08 pm »
Dross from Jimmy. Wicket!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18017 on: Yesterday at 04:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:46:08 pm
Dross from Jimmy. Wicket!

It is back on!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18018 on: Yesterday at 04:57:00 pm »
Broadys had zero luck. You could argue that the non-appeal v Labuschange was a product of his history of over-ambitious appeals, and thats fair enough. Even so, hes a terrific trier, and deserves a change of fortune.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18019 on: Yesterday at 05:43:31 pm »
No more play today.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18020 on: Yesterday at 05:49:43 pm »
Remember

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18021 on: Yesterday at 06:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 05:49:43 pm
Remember



Accurate, just not in the way they meant it to be
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18022 on: Yesterday at 06:27:07 pm »
The spinning coach wheeled our to speak just then was talking absolute nonsense. Said England had a great second day, but for me it was half a great day and then a shocking half.

Says the performance more important than the result at this stage and they'll worry about the result on day five, again just utter nonsense given on day three England are on the verge of losing.

He said people want results and pay to see results. They pay to see England compete and play test match cricket effectively, not throw wickets away in the pursuit of "ensuring a result".

The complete unthinking obedience to this approach is verging on the ridiculous. There is no deviance from the mantra, even when it looks like it'll lead England to their first home Ashes series defeat for over 20 years.

Yes, I know this test isn't over and England can still win it, and yes, if it does go 0-2 England can still win the series, but for all the talk, all the bluster, all the mantra, and yes, the positions England have found themselves in in both tests, this isn't good enough at this level.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18023 on: Today at 07:27:41 am »
Yes Macc, ridiculous comments. Jeetan Patel, one of the England coaches, might be the one youre anlluding to, actually said after stumps last night, the game is finely poised. I cant think of a less finely poised game of test match cricket.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18024 on: Today at 09:16:57 am »
The criticism has been so fierce from all angles that suddenly I have a bit of hope there might be a reaction now over the next two days. Stranger things have happened...
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18025 on: Today at 09:41:44 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:16:57 am
The criticism has been so fierce from all angles that suddenly I have a bit of hope there might be a reaction now over the next two days. Stranger things have happened...

I do t actually know how many the Aussies lead by. Couldnt face watching by about 2pm! But to have any chance well need a bowling performance like we saw on day 2 and try and get a bit of momentum turned. Worry about the chase as and when.

At what point will the Aussies declare? One thing about the recent approach being successful is that it probably makes teams wary of declaring too soon. So we could yet see a draw, although granted, I dont think weve yet batted for a full day in the series so far.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18026 on: Today at 09:59:26 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:41:44 am
At what point will the Aussies declare? One thing about the recent approach being successful is that it probably makes teams wary of declaring too soon. So we could yet see a draw, although granted, I dont think weve yet batted for a full day in the series so far.

It'll be interesting to see if they resort to a bumper barrage again. No excuses this time for England if they do. Just duck and weave and weave and duck and let the fuckers blow themselves out for Headingley.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18027 on: Today at 10:05:45 am »
Its the bowling thats the issue. I wouldnt go so far as to say the batting criticism is a misnomer but I think most of it is misplaced. It doesnt matter what form of cricket youre playing at any level, scoreboard pressure counts for an awful lot and the Aussies probably wouldnt be smirking if we could actually get them out. Its not to say theyve nothing left to offer, the combination is just totally wrong. They can only be successful as a collection in an increasingly niche set of circumstances. Their natural habitat shrinking by the day due to increasingly homogenous conditions. Theyre a curry without spice. A roast dinner without gravy. Before the Stokes and McCullum era we really struggled to ever take 20 wickets and its become the case again. Captaincy and innovative field placements can only take you so far.
