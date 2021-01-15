First thing to say is what a Great Test. The five days are hard on the nerves in a rollercoaster match like that. What it must be like play in, god only knows. But anything brings 125,000 into a stadium for its duration cannot be said to be on its last legs.



I loved so much about England's performance. The aggressive batting, the early declaration which set us up to win and said to the Aussies "we're not scared of you", the innovative field placings, the sheer 'in your face-ness' of England's bowling on a placid pitch.



But I hated the last 15 overs. The delay taking the new ball made no sense. The foolishness of the field placings and the way we were reduced (with the new ball!) to relying exclusively on a miscued hook for a wicket. Neither Broad nor Robinson could afford to attack off stump or a line just outside because the off-side was wide open and there was a solitary slip and no gulley. Bloody stupid. Instead we relied on 79 mph bouncers and a negative line outside leg. Having done the hard work we made it easy for the tail-enders. We gave them the game.