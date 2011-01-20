Yeah and another seamer, Matt Henry I think? Built not got a central contract either and I think is off chasing the franchise money now. So Im theory a better chance than usual for England in NZ - havent won a Test there since 2008!Not on Sky, is it on BT? Hopefully TMS has it and I can doze off with it on the radio tonight.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Day night Tests are weird though. Under the lights seems to be massively in favour of the bowlers everywhere which makes it all a bit of a lottery. Onbiously still need skilful bowlers to do the damage and England probably planned for it in terms of trying to score enough in two sessions so they could make the most of the conditions, but still.
Day night Tests are weird though. Under the lights seems to be massively in favour of the bowlers everywhere which makes it all a bit of a lottery. Obviously still need skilful bowlers to do the damage and England probably planned for it in terms of trying to score enough in two sessions so they could make the most of the conditions, but still.
Is there no TMS for this?
If I was to pick a nightwatchman from this England side, I'd pick literally everybody else including Jimmy Anderson over Stuart Broad.And stop calling it a nighthawk. You just sound stupid lads.
less stupid than the nz fielders probably felt though leaving it to each other. "yours!"
Was about to say earlier it was a bit weird seeing Broad as high as 8 in the line up. Are we just going to have to accept that if we want to play our strongest attack because Robinson looks undroppable at the moment.
It's the longest tail we've had for several years. Could be a big problem against Australia.
Aussies have the same. I dont think how many runs the tail makes will decide the series to be honest.
It's not so much the runs they will and will not make. It's how long they stick around to allow Stokes and Bairstow to swing their arms. We bet with incredible depth to 7 and then we fall off a cliff. That's the problem.
That's some claim. Can you substantiate that?
Oh that's easy. Root, Brook, Stokes, Foakes would be 4, 5, 6, 7. That's as good as anything in World cricket. Throw in Bairstow if you like. The middle order is most excellent indeed. How haven't you noticed this?
A partnership of Ivan Toney and Didi Hamann has greater betting depth than our top 7.
