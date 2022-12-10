Really cool to see Ducketts renaissance. He played lovely for Notts last year. Him being back in the side will leave a big hole in our batting in Division One though.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Was going to say hes had a really good tour. Am I right in thinking hes only played Tests in Asia so far? Presume he can handle pace/short stuff as well?
What a year it has been for Brook. First in the County Championship, then the One-dayers and T-20, and now on the grandest stage of all. England's batting suddenly looks formidable.
Pakistan chasing 354. Thats definitely chasable.
Just woke up so put TMS on hoping to hear us bat
last few went cheaply by the sound of it.
What a ball from Robinson! Bowls Babar shouldering arms. Think Jimmy just produced a beauty too. 2 down.
Let's hope that non-review doesn't come back to haunt us
What happened? Would have been out had they reviewed? Saw Jacks shell a caught and bowler chance a while ago too. One wicket changes things again though.
Going to lose this
Imam with a little tickle down the leg side. Wood and Root were convinced but Stokes didn't go for it. Thankfully didn't cost too many!
Joel Wilson loves being involved in a big decision in our favour, doesn't he?
That wasnt out.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.7]