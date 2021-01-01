twitter comments are a shithole at the best of times but indian cricket twitter may well be the worst set of people on the planet. it's either them or magas but it's close.
Yeah they are consistently awful. Worse than even football Twitter nutters.
Theres no two ways about it - thats cheating.
Theres been lots of similar dismissals where the batter has stolen a March - in this instance the batter was in her ground at the end of the delivery cycle, the bowler stopped to chance it. Its cheating an shambolic behaviour.