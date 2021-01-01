« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2022

PaulF

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #15040 on: Today at 06:03:47 pm
Yeah. Have to 'admire' the quick thinking. But the series was won. Was great to see the guard of honour for their player but that ruined it.
Dont like booing, but that was deserved.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #15041 on: Today at 06:19:54 pm
Even more frustrating is that she would have been in on release had the bowl been carried through. Not sure how thats in the laws.

https://twitter.com/aawharris77/status/1573722571173990402?s=46&t=3u-VfwclvNl2euymDT02sw

Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #15042 on: Today at 06:25:27 pm
Indian captain very defensive, feel of guilt I reckon.
Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #15043 on: Today at 06:27:53 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:19:54 pm
Even more frustrating is that she would have been in on release had the bowl been carried through. Not sure how thats in the laws.

https://twitter.com/aawharris77/status/1573722571173990402?s=46&t=3u-VfwclvNl2euymDT02sw

Its very tricky when you see that picture the England player defo wasnt cheating she watched bowler.

Its poor form isnt it but what can you do and umpire had no choice
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #15044 on: Today at 06:34:13 pm
that looks like scumbag behaviour to me. you really want to win a fucking dead rubber of a game that badly?
PaulF

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #15045 on: Today at 06:39:46 pm
The player stumped came over to the crowd after the presentation. Hugged her mum and signed some autographs. Fair play to her. Lots of vocal support for her too.
I am now trapped in the corner with about a dozen under 12S chanting England. While to the left are a good few hundred chanting for India. This could be my last post .
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #15046 on: Today at 06:44:23 pm
twitter comments are a shithole at the best of times but indian cricket twitter may well be the worst set of people on the planet. it's either them or magas but it's close.
Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #15047 on: Today at 07:33:51 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:44:23 pm
twitter comments are a shithole at the best of times but indian cricket twitter may well be the worst set of people on the planet. it's either them or magas but it's close.

Yeah they are consistently awful. Worse than even football Twitter nutters.

Theres no two ways about it - thats cheating.

Theres been lots of similar dismissals where the batter has stolen a March - in this instance the batter was in her ground at the end of the delivery cycle, the bowler stopped to chance it. Its cheating an shambolic behaviour.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #15048 on: Today at 09:09:22 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 06:03:05 pm
I know its in the rules but that is disgusting.

Already won series no need really usually you warn the batter.

Womankaded?
PaulF

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #15049 on: Today at 09:45:54 pm
