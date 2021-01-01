Im sure hes a nice lad and hes a decent country player but it never ceases to amaze me how Sam Curran gets a game foe either the one day or Test sides Thankfully it looks like he wont play Test cricket again



He is miles better in ODI/T20 than a few of the bowlers we use (especially the massively over rated Willey) and can hold the bat. His record is also much better than you suggest - in the Test side, for instance - he averages 25 with the bat and 35 with the ball - not actgually that bad for a player who who is more a limited over player. If you compare him to other all rounders from the past and present who got 20+ games - Flintoff for instance only averaged 31 with the bat and 33 with the ball, and many consider him one of our greatest ever; Moeen Ali averaged 28 with the bat and 37 with the ball (and played 64 games!); Woakes 28 with the baty and 31 with the ball - none of those are that that much better records