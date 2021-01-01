The whole selection of this squad is bizarre - no Roy (dropped but I still dson't understand why?) no Livingstone (automatic first pick for the World Cup), Stokes (probably ditto), Jordan (ditto if fit), Mark Wood (picking Luke Wood instead for this tour), and then resting Buttler/Topley/Gleeson (of whom all 3 probably start) whom are at least in the squad. Unfortunately Bairstow is injured for this and the WC as you'd expect him to be first choice - you'd probably go with a line up something like Salt/YJB/Buttler/Malan/Livingstone/Ali/Stokes/Curran/Rashid/Jordan/Topley - of those, 5 played the first 2 matches. Also, let's not forget the *absolute dolly* Hales dropped when Rizwan was 23 off 12 - the Pakistan middle order are very poor, and it could have been a different story had the catch been taken.
Roy - In terrible form, picking him would make no sense.
Livingstone - Injury concern, don't want to risk anything with world cup coming up
Buttler - Injury concern, don't want to risk anything with world cup coming up
Stokes - Just played a full summer of test cricket, give him some time off before world cup
Jordan - Picked up a toe injury in August, no point risking it
Wood - Just coming back from surgery, won't be able to play all 7 matches.
Topley/Gleeson - Players can't play every game on this tour. It's a chance for others to impress and work their way in to squad. Yesterday we went with an extra spinner.
7 matches to be played in this little tour in what is effectively a warm up for the World Cup. Not the end of the world Pakistans openers put on a show and won by one over. Good to see some others get a chance and know we do have depth.