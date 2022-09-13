« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2022

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
September 13, 2022, 11:36:18 pm
An incredible summer of Test cricket. One of the best I can remember. I'd have liked a 5 Test series against either of the touring sides instead of August off, but that aside this was a brilliant summer of attacking cricket from England. Full marks to Stokes and McCullum.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
September 14, 2022, 07:26:48 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 13, 2022, 10:58:17 pm
I’ve found our Jack Leech upgrade! Nice action, decent flight, and wonderful bit of fielding off his own bowling.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ladamscricket/status/1569798190982905857

Haha - I watched that last night. Wonder how many takes that took. The ball he bowled wasn't the ball Paul hit up in the air. You can see he's hitting it about half way up the bat and then it comes off the shoulder of the bat. Cracking catch though.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
September 18, 2022, 11:41:14 am
What the fuck is going on in East Leicester?! And what happened in the india pakistan cricket match that apparently ignited this fire?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leicestershire-62943952
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leicestershire-62934815
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
September 18, 2022, 12:37:50 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on September 14, 2022, 07:26:48 am
Haha - I watched that last night. Wonder how many takes that took. The ball he bowled wasn't the ball Paul hit up in the air. You can see he's hitting it about half way up the bat and then it comes off the shoulder of the bat. Cracking catch though.

Yes, I spotted that. But they'd only have a single camera to be fair!

Not just a cracking catch from Bob, but a nice bowling action too.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
September 18, 2022, 12:47:46 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 18, 2022, 12:37:50 pm
Yes, I spotted that. But they'd only have a single camera to be fair!

Not just a cracking catch from Bob, but a nice bowling action too.

Any history of Middlesbrough producing decent cricketers Yorky? Think Plunkett is from that neck of the woods?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
September 18, 2022, 01:20:20 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 18, 2022, 12:47:46 pm
Any history of Middlesbrough producing decent cricketers Yorky? Think Plunkett is from that neck of the woods?

Bill Athey was decent. Plunkett was Boro as well. But the most illustrious is probably Chris Old.

Yorkshire used to play at Acklam Park at one time and it had the reputation as being the best wicket in the county.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
September 20, 2022, 05:02:09 pm
England playing in Pakistan for the first time since 2005.

But of a half and half looking side, few big players missing. Pakistan were looking on for a huge score but our spinners have pegged them back. Which maybe makes things a bit ominous for what their spinners might do! 148/5 in the 19th over.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
September 20, 2022, 05:05:30 pm
decent first international wicket for wood, off stump sent flying.

the second not so great, a catch in the deep off a full bunger.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
September 20, 2022, 05:51:38 pm
By the way, Lancs currently 7/6 in their second innings against Essex!

On day 1.

26 wickets fallen on the opening day, presumably more to come. Sounds a great pitch and lovely bit of scheduling to finish off the county season in Autumn.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
September 20, 2022, 06:54:50 pm
Hales has to be in the team. Always and forever. It went on way too long. Hes simply a serious weapon in these short formats.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 07:41:36 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 20, 2022, 05:51:38 pm
By the way, Lancs currently 7/6 in their second innings against Essex!

On day 1.

26 wickets fallen on the opening day, presumably more to come. Sounds a great pitch and lovely bit of scheduling to finish off the county season in Autumn.

Ridiculous scorecard. They did make a decent comeback though and sit on 26/6 with a handy lead of 49!

Joking aside it has been a decent season for Lancs. It could be worse. Could be Yorkshire with just 1 win from 12. Every cloud.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 07:50:56 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 07:41:36 am
Ridiculous scorecard. They did make a decent comeback though and sit on 26/6 with a handy lead of 49!

Joking aside it has been a decent season for Lancs. It could be worse. Could be Yorkshire with just 1 win from 12. Every cloud.


I did double take when I saw it. Thought it must have been the odds at first!

Decent season but they do give off nearly men vibes. Two final defeats and a good by not good enough county season, with a few docked points for bad behaviour thrown in near the end just in case they possibly looked like they still had a chance of winning it.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 10:44:18 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 07:41:36 am
Ridiculous scorecard. They did make a decent comeback though and sit on 26/6 with a handy lead of 49!

Joking aside it has been a decent season for Lancs. It could be worse. Could be Yorkshire with just 1 win from 12. Every cloud.


It's George Bell that's got the runs too (24 of the 26) - 19 year old, someone Anderson has picked out as one to watch in the past. Promising he can get going on what seems an impossible strip to bat on.


And as I am typing that he is gone. Oh well.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 10:49:09 am
Nice one Elzar.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 10:58:32 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:49:09 am
Nice one Elzar.

Still the 2nd highest run scorer in the match.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 11:00:11 am
Didn't realise we have 7 T20s vs Pakistan. Should be a fun week and a half. Never thought we'd get Hales and Salt as the likely opening pair going into the World Cup
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 11:02:22 am
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:00:11 am
Never thought we'd get Hales and Salt as the likely opening pair going into the World Cup

Surely Butler will captain the team and open in the WC?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 11:03:42 am
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:00:11 am
Didn't realise we have 7 T20s vs Pakistan. Should be a fun week and a half. Never thought we'd get Hales and Salt as the likely opening pair going into the World Cup

In all likelihood, we wont. I suspect Buttler opens with Hales with Malan coming at 3 and then Livingstone, Stokes and Ali as a revolving door before we get into Curran, Jordan, Willey (dont like him but England do), Rashid and Wood
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 11:04:04 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 11:02:22 am
Surely Butler will captain the team and open in the WC?

True, I was wondering if he would drop down the order with Bairstow being out though.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 11:08:58 am
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:04:04 am
True, I was wondering if he would drop down the order with Bairstow being out though.

We won't need 2 keepers starting though. Sure he'll be in the squad though. Especially with YJB being injured.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 12:07:00 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:03:42 am
In all likelihood, we wont. I suspect Buttler opens with Hales with Malan coming at 3 and then Livingstone, Stokes and Ali as a revolving door before we get into Curran, Jordan, Willey (dont like him but England do), Rashid and Wood

I think you're spot on there. I'd be surprised if it's any different unless someone makes nothing but ducks between now and the opening game of the world cup
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 12:33:58 pm
Will Curran be in the strongest eleven? Feels like he could get carted on Aussie pitches and we already have a left armer in Willey.

Think Balderson might have just taken a hat trick for Lancs by the way. :lmao
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 12:37:34 pm
This Lancs game is a joke. Theyve scored 204 runs in the game and have a good chance of actually winning it now.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 12:54:49 pm
Ashes dates for next year have been announced.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 01:03:26 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:33:58 pm
Think Balderson might have just taken a hat trick for Lancs by the way. :lmao

He's 3 for none off 2 right now :lmao
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 01:33:13 pm
46/6

This is going to be over very soon
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 04:58:45 am
I'm headed down to lords on Saturday for the ladies have Vs India.  Never been there, I've heard of the long room, but I assume I'll get nowhere near it. Any other tourist attractions to look out for?
