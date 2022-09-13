I’ve found our Jack Leech upgrade! Nice action, decent flight, and wonderful bit of fielding off his own bowling.https://mobile.twitter.com/ladamscricket/status/1569798190982905857
Haha - I watched that last night. Wonder how many takes that took. The ball he bowled wasn't the ball Paul hit up in the air. You can see he's hitting it about half way up the bat and then it comes off the shoulder of the bat. Cracking catch though.
Yes, I spotted that. But they'd only have a single camera to be fair! Not just a cracking catch from Bob, but a nice bowling action too.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Any history of Middlesbrough producing decent cricketers Yorky? Think Plunkett is from that neck of the woods?
By the way, Lancs currently 7/6 in their second innings against Essex!On day 1.26 wickets fallen on the opening day, presumably more to come. Sounds a great pitch and lovely bit of scheduling to finish off the county season in Autumn.
Ridiculous scorecard. They did make a decent comeback though and sit on 26/6 with a handy lead of 49!Joking aside it has been a decent season for Lancs. It could be worse. Could be Yorkshire with just 1 win from 12. Every cloud.
Never thought we'd get Hales and Salt as the likely opening pair going into the World Cup
Didn't realise we have 7 T20s vs Pakistan. Should be a fun week and a half. Never thought we'd get Hales and Salt as the likely opening pair going into the World Cup
Surely Butler will captain the team and open in the WC?
True, I was wondering if he would drop down the order with Bairstow being out though.
In all likelihood, we wont. I suspect Buttler opens with Hales with Malan coming at 3 and then Livingstone, Stokes and Ali as a revolving door before we get into Curran, Jordan, Willey (dont like him but England do), Rashid and Wood
Think Balderson might have just taken a hat trick for Lancs by the way.
