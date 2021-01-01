this is another reason why games should start at 10:30. it might even mean that 90 overs would get bowled in a day.



Or, and this might be an out their idea, how about making sure the bowling teams actually bowl their 15 overs an hour consistently, and actually penalise them if they don't? Yesterday for example, even rounding up (and allowing for 2 overs to be used up for a change of innings), you'd see Englands 1st innings was 4 overs, SAs 2nd was 57, then Englands 17 - add them up, and add 4 overs for 2 change of innings and you only get 82 - 8 runs short, despite them playing 44 minutes EXTRA. I am not sure what exactly you do to penalise teams - it is clear that the current monetary fine is not enough to make captains and bowling line ups actually bowl properly - I am a fan of liberally handing out bans, but I can understand why if you were to ban Stokes, and maybe the worst performing bowlers, that the cricketing public would then be harmed by not seeing a contest between the best.Yesterday, for instance: The first session - SA bowled effectively 4 overs (but in reality 16 balls) in 18 mins - so going a little slowly, but 4 wickets and it is probably just about acceptable; change of innings and South Africa's innings then started at 11:26 (after the 8 min/2 over gap). We then bowled 19 overs in 1 hour and 35 mins; going at the required 15 overs an hour for that amount of time meant we should have bowled 23 overs, so we were 4 overs behind! Then the afternoon session - we did bowl 30 overs, but that session, which should have lasted 2 hours actually lasted 2 hours and 40! So at this point, england had been bowling for 4 hours 15 mins - at 15 runs an hour, we should have bowled 64 overs, but had actually only bowled 49 overs (technically 48.4). Then the evening session started 40 mins late (at 16:40 instead of 16:00) - and for the first time, we actually bowled at a reasonable pace, with 8 overs in 35 mins; SA then started their bowling effort at 17:24, and bowled 17 overs in 80 mins (so a little slow again - 80 mins should be enough for 20 overs) before the umpires took them off for bad light.If we do the same thing for the first day, we see: England in the first session bowled only 24 overs (instead of 30) but in 8 extra min; then in the afternoon session took 1 hour to bowl out SA in 12.2 overs. Then in total SA then bowled 16 overs in 1 hour 10 mins; and then 18 overs in 95 mins (the session was 2 hours long, but rain interrupted for 30 mins).It has frustrated me that everyone is blaming the umpires for taking the players off "early" (despite them actually playing 44 mins extra) and nobody is pointing the blame at who should be blamed - the *players* and specifically the captains and fast bowlers. If you add all innings up so far, AND where overs are split, double counting them (i.e. being generous to the bowling team) - South Africa have effectively bowled 55 overs in 4 hours 25 mins at a rate of roughly 12.4 overs an hour. England have bowled 94 overs in 7 hours 50 at a rate of exactly 12 overs an hour. So both teams have bowled about 3 overs an hour SLOW - utterly disgraceful behaviour from Stokes and Elgar.