Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022  (Read 355332 times)

Online gerrardisgod

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14920 on: Yesterday at 11:14:06 am »
A lead of 40 :lmao
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14921 on: Yesterday at 11:15:49 am »
only adding 4 this morning isn't great but I'm not the kind who'll have a go at the tail for not scoring when the players who are in the team to actually bat have failed.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14922 on: Yesterday at 11:20:49 am »
Both teams bowled out in under 40 overs. Crap.
Online Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14923 on: Yesterday at 11:24:55 am »
Door is open for South Africa now.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14924 on: Yesterday at 11:26:12 am »
Said on the BBC that if there had been no delays, SA would be about to begin their second innings midway through the evening session on Day 1. :D
Offline Henry Kissinger

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14925 on: Yesterday at 02:35:04 pm »
South Africa effectively 55-4, could possibly finish today.
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14926 on: Yesterday at 04:32:31 pm »
Been out most of the day, just switched on; looks like it could go either way - despite what the Sky pundits are suggesting. Englands attack is good, but in the recent past, opposition tails have tended to wag. If England are left with, say, 160ish to win, I could see this Saffer attack skittling them out.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14927 on: Yesterday at 04:47:10 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:32:31 pm
Been out most of the day, just switched on; looks like it could go either way - despite what the Sky pundits are suggesting. Englands attack is good, but in the recent past, opposition tails have tended to wag. If England are left with, say, 160ish to win, I could see this Saffer attack skittling them out.

I think in a low scoring game, batting last might just be preferable. One good partnership could make a big dent in it. Given we cant expect the openers to hang around for long I hope they just go out and try and play a few shots. Even a quick 30 could get the momentum firmly in Englands favour.

This is all assuming theyre not chasing more than about 160 by the way. And hopefully itll be a few less than that.
Online FiSh77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14928 on: Yesterday at 05:12:30 pm »
South Africa all out, need 130 to win
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14929 on: Yesterday at 05:32:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:47:10 pm
I think in a low scoring game, batting last might just be preferable. One good partnership could make a big dent in it. Given we cant expect the openers to hang around for long I hope they just go out and try and play a few shots. Even a quick 30 could get the momentum firmly in Englands favour.

This is all assuming theyre not chasing more than about 160 by the way. And hopefully itll be a few less than that.

I think your assessment of the openers mindset is spot on Nick. Theyre both on borrowed time really, and just like tail enders against a ball doing a bit, they might as well tee off.
Offline Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14930 on: Yesterday at 05:37:04 pm »
These two have just basically taken it away from SA already. Could be over before the days done now
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14931 on: Yesterday at 05:38:33 pm »
Unfortunately not in a place I can watch but I had a feeling this game could end today
Online Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14932 on: Yesterday at 05:43:09 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 05:38:33 pm
Unfortunately not in a place I can watch but I had a feeling this game could end today

Only way it isnt is if the light gets bad.

Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14933 on: Yesterday at 06:17:29 pm »
This lad Crawley looks a bit useful😜
Online FiSh77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14934 on: Yesterday at 06:28:05 pm »
50 up for Crawley, get him on the plane to Pakistan ;D
Online TepidT2O

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14935 on: Yesterday at 06:37:04 pm »
Cant help thinking it might be better all round of SA were allowed to concede this and stop a pointless 20 minutes play tomorrow
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14936 on: Yesterday at 06:39:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:37:04 pm
Cant help thinking it might be better all round of SA were allowed to concede this and stop a pointless 20 minutes play tomorrow
I guess they could just not show up.
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14937 on: Yesterday at 06:42:18 pm »
It always made more sense when the batsmen were offered the light.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14938 on: Yesterday at 06:44:52 pm »
this is another reason why games should start at 10:30. it might even mean that 90 overs would get bowled in a day.
Online Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14939 on: Yesterday at 06:46:05 pm »
Wouldve been better calling it a day half an hour ago at the drinks. Whats the point of starting a day when a side need 33 to win with 10 wickets in hand (yes, even England)
Online Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14940 on: Today at 09:35:16 am »
Assuming its not torrential downpour all day... can't be said this is anything other than a triumphant test summer for England.

Series wins against New Zealand and South Africa, a Test win (and drawn series) against India - attacking, exciting cricket. The structural issues are still there (two openers who can barely hold a bat, no world class spinner and an attack entirely anchored by two men collectively almost as old as the Queen...) - but still, absolutely top stuff. Even the defeat was such a thrashing it was almost a laugh...
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14941 on: Today at 09:39:18 am »
Feels like its gone under the radar a bit but what an achievement for Stuart Broad, overtaking Glen McGrath to become the second highest wicket taking seamer in Test history behind Jimmy. We really mustnt take these two for granted, well never see the like again. Mad how the two of them have now taken more wickets than any other seamers, a tribute to their fitness and longevity and of course their obvious skill.

There have been more dynamic opening pairs but none to have lasted so long. For the two to be around together at the same time has been great. Maybe only Ambrose and Walsh come close in terms of wickets taken together? Theyre like a bowling version of Sangakkara and Jayawardene.

And well done Ollie Robinson. 50 Test wickets in 11 Tests and an average under 20 (granted most have been at home). Very promising start.
Online Scottymuser

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14942 on: Today at 10:15:27 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:44:52 pm
this is another reason why games should start at 10:30. it might even mean that 90 overs would get bowled in a day.

Or, and this might be an out their idea, how about making sure the bowling teams actually bowl their 15 overs an hour consistently, and actually penalise them if they don't?  Yesterday for example, even rounding up (and allowing for 2 overs to be used up for a change of innings), you'd see Englands 1st innings was 4 overs, SAs 2nd was 57, then Englands 17 - add them up, and add 4 overs for 2 change of innings and you only get 82 - 8 runs short, despite them playing 44 minutes EXTRA.  I am not sure what exactly you do to penalise teams - it is clear that the current monetary fine is not enough to make captains and bowling line ups actually bowl properly - I am a fan of liberally handing out bans, but I can understand why if you were to ban Stokes, and maybe the worst performing bowlers, that the cricketing public would then be harmed by not seeing a contest between the best.

Yesterday, for instance:  The first session - SA bowled effectively 4 overs (but in reality 16 balls)  in 18 mins - so going a little slowly, but 4 wickets and it is probably just about acceptable; change of innings and South Africa's innings then started at 11:26 (after the 8 min/2 over gap). We then bowled 19 overs in 1 hour and 35 mins; going at the required 15 overs an hour for that amount of time meant we should have bowled 23 overs, so we were 4 overs behind!  Then the afternoon session - we did bowl 30 overs, but that session, which should have lasted 2 hours actually lasted 2 hours and 40!  So at this point, england had been bowling for 4 hours 15 mins - at 15 runs an hour, we should have bowled 64 overs, but had actually only bowled 49 overs (technically 48.4).  Then the evening session started 40 mins late (at 16:40 instead of 16:00) - and for the first time, we actually bowled at a reasonable pace, with 8 overs in 35 mins; SA then started their bowling effort at 17:24, and bowled 17 overs in 80 mins (so a little slow again - 80 mins should be enough for 20 overs) before the umpires took them off for bad light.

If we do the same thing for the first day, we see:  England in the first session bowled only 24 overs (instead of 30) but in 8 extra min; then in the afternoon session took 1 hour to bowl out SA in 12.2 overs.  Then in total  SA then bowled 16 overs in 1 hour 10 mins; and then 18 overs in 95 mins (the session was 2 hours long, but rain interrupted for 30 mins).

It has frustrated me that everyone is blaming the umpires for taking the players off "early" (despite them actually playing 44 mins extra) and nobody is pointing the blame at who should be blamed - the *players* and specifically the captains and fast bowlers.  If you add all innings up so far, AND where overs are split, double counting them (i.e. being generous to the bowling team) - South Africa have effectively bowled 55 overs in 4 hours 25 mins at a rate of roughly 12.4 overs an hour.  England have bowled 94 overs in 7 hours 50 at a rate of exactly 12 overs an hour.  So both teams have bowled about 3 overs an hour SLOW - utterly disgraceful behaviour from Stokes and Elgar.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14943 on: Today at 10:19:43 am »
Over rates are too slow clearly, but is 15 an hour for for purpose now?

Given how often DRS comes into play compared to 10 years ago, theres a lot more little interruptions than there used to be. Completely agree that rates are too low, but not quite sure what the new benchmark should be.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14944 on: Today at 10:22:07 am »
over rates are a disgrace in most forms of cricket these days in general.
Online Scottymuser

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14945 on: Today at 10:34:19 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:39:18 am
Feels like its gone under the radar a bit but what an achievement for Stuart Broad, overtaking Glen McGrath to become the second highest wicket taking seamer in Test history behind Jimmy. We really mustnt take these two for granted, well never see the like again. Mad how the two of them have now taken more wickets than any other seamers, a tribute to their fitness and longevity and of course their obvious skill.

There have been more dynamic opening pairs but none to have lasted so long. For the two to be around together at the same time has been great. Maybe only Ambrose and Walsh come close in terms of wickets taken together? Theyre like a bowling version of Sangakkara and Jayawardene.

And well done Ollie Robinson. 50 Test wickets in 11 Tests and an average under 20 (granted most have been at home). Very promising start.

The one thing I would note is it isn't purely longevity, but a combination of that and significantly more Tests played a year.  Ambrose played for a little over 12 full years, as first choice, and only got 98 tests; Walsh played for over 16 years and managed 132 Tests (he wasn't out and out regular for his first 3 years, playing only 17 times out of 24 Test, but his last 13 years he played 115 as absolute first choice) - WI in that period averaged around 9 matches a year.   Broad, for instance, has actually played for LESS time than Walsh right now (15 years, so a year less) but has played in 27 more matches (and even if you add on the 7 matches Walsh missed in his first 3 years due to not always being first choice, that's still 19 times more, and he hasn't always toured the lesser nations recently) - because England average closer to 11 Tests a year - or about 2 more Tests a year than the WI used to.  We also see that in batting - Sir Viv "only" played 121 matches between 1974 and 1991 - obviously with a 18 month gap due to Packer (he played 4 times in the calendar years 1978 and 1979).

If we compare their strike rates, will also show this - Walsh got 519 wickets with a striker rate of 57.8 (total of 30,019 balls); Ambrose 405 with a SR of 54.5 (22,103 balls);  Broad's 559 have come with a SR of 56.9 (31,830) - so about 300 overs more than Ambrose (or roughly 11.1 overs extra for the 27 extra matches).
Online Scottymuser

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14946 on: Today at 10:38:50 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:19:43 am
Over rates are too slow clearly, but is 15 an hour for for purpose now?

Given how often DRS comes into play compared to 10 years ago, theres a lot more little interruptions than there used to be. Completely agree that rates are too low, but not quite sure what the new benchmark should be.

Depends on how frequently it gets used - it almost never takes more than 2 mins (for either LBW or run outs - it is only very rare catches where it is super difficult to decide whether a catch was taken or grounded), so to affect the over rate from 15 to 14 an hour would rely on at least 2 reviews an hour being taken.  This match has seen more reviews than normal, with 11 reviews in more than 11 hours of cricket, so it seems unlikely it should affect the expected rate much. 
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14947 on: Today at 11:14:53 am »
I thought that was a shite review and a complete waste of time, but it turns out that it's out!
Online Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14948 on: Today at 11:18:24 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:14:53 am
I thought that was a shite review and a complete waste of time, but it turns out that it's out!

Indeed.

Also not sure there's any such thing as a waste of time today. Anything to padd out what'll be at most an hours play...
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14949 on: Today at 11:22:49 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:38:50 am
Depends on how frequently it gets used - it almost never takes more than 2 mins (for either LBW or run outs - it is only very rare catches where it is super difficult to decide whether a catch was taken or grounded), so to affect the over rate from 15 to 14 an hour would rely on at least 2 reviews an hour being taken.  This match has seen more reviews than normal, with 11 reviews in more than 11 hours of cricket, so it seems unlikely it should affect the expected rate much. 

You are Bumble in disguise and I claim whatever the prize is😜
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14950 on: Today at 11:28:23 am »
Well played England. Well batted Crawley. Im sure everyone is delighted for him.
Online Scottymuser

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14951 on: Today at 11:36:58 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:28:23 am
Well played England. Well batted Crawley. Im sure everyone is delighted for him.

Has there ever been a cricketer with such a large difference between his best and his worst (or even his average) - at his best (like today) he looks like the best opener in the world, and then he will look bang average for 10 matches (and likely like the worst in the world for a few of them).
