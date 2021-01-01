There will not be an extra day because SA refused so we have a 3 day test to get a result in the series. I feel cricket has done the right thing as sport is a very unifying thing and helps people come together in times of difficulty.
they've got to go home, which is fair enough. but yes it's right for the game to be on. black armbands, minute's silence, anthems as there should be but the game should be on.
just a shame that the FA PL in this country could not allow football fans the opportunity to play their respects to the Queen with the rest of the nation. Just like like the cricket I am sure it would have been wholly respected.
SA playing like that plane home is booked for tomorrow.
it might be today mate at this rate 31-4
3 days feels a bit long for this one!
you know the old saying mate lets make judgement once both teams have batted once.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Some of us cant wait until 3pm.
I appear to have overlooked just how shit Lees is for too long. Worst opening partnership England will ever have.
England 5 down with 120 odd on the board. Foakes comes to the wicket with Broad in next. Saffers could still win this from here, particularly if Rabada gets his radar right.
Its all fun. But this is pretty crap from both sides isnt it
Why is this shit going ahead when the footy is off?
