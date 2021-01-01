« previous next »
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,283
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14680 on: Today at 02:58:06 pm
Just feels you cant have a proper batsman only 6* and find himself having to bat with Stuart Broad. Might have to bring back two Overtons at this rate just to lengthen the batting!
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,070
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14681 on: Today at 03:07:51 pm
I guess this is why they have the charity day on day 2.
Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,502
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14682 on: Today at 03:18:03 pm
See ball, try to smash ball.
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,283
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14683 on: Today at 03:27:13 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:18:03 pm
See ball, try to smash ball.

Might as well at this point. The damage is done. And if we set you a target if 50 you could always choke!
Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,386
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14684 on: Today at 03:40:20 pm
The hundred looks like fun
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,283
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14685 on: Today at 03:43:50 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:27:13 pm
Might as well at this point. The damage is done. And if we set you a target if 50 you could always choke!

Well that aged well.
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14686 on: Today at 03:46:24 pm
Think we need to rejig the batting order and move Anderson up to 10. Potts doesn't know which end he's supposed to hold.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,518
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14687 on: Today at 03:50:15 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 02:38:15 pm
Looking good.

Innings victory anyone?

 8)

 ;D
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,070
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14688 on: Today at 04:11:00 pm
it's shit but it's not unexpected. though to be fair this kind of result wasn't uncommon under the previous "brand" of cricket either.
Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,502
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14689 on: Today at 04:51:58 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:43:50 pm
Well that aged well.
Like Rooney in the sun.
Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,524
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14690 on: Today at 04:54:52 pm
Someone took the air out of BazBall.
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14691 on: Today at 04:56:09 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 04:54:52 pm
Someone took the air out of BazBall.

This was different to what we saw previously. They were boring, slow death kind of dismissals in the second innings. After 20 overs thered been about 2 boundaries. Was a return to trying to play test cricket and were not capable.
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,283
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14692 on: Today at 05:01:41 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:56:09 pm
This was different to what we saw previously. They were boring, slow death kind of dismissals in the second innings. After 20 overs thered been about 2 boundaries. Was a return to trying to play test cricket and were not capable.

Thats the Saffers for you. Theyll always boer you out.
Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,627
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14693 on: Today at 05:27:15 pm
Not sure what's worse. The fact Stuart Broad bats at 8 in this side, or the fact he top scored... neither feel like good things...
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,283
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14694 on: Today at 06:14:33 pm
In the real cricket, Lancashire chased down 370 in the 50 over cup. :o
Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,784
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14695 on: Today at 06:43:09 pm
Bowling first on Wednesday was a big advantage, as was having a better preparation.

Even so, that was truly pathetic and entirely unacceptable. Moreover, the point about weekend tickets is well made.

Thinking back to decade upon decade of disappointment regarding England batting collapses, its difficult to find any encouragement for the future. I think back to how Boycott divided opinion because of his, shall we say single mindedness. But his message down the years was consistent: hone a technique whereby you know where your off stump is; learn how to leave deliveries you dont have to play at; and place the utmost value on your wicket.

"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,896
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14696 on: Today at 08:17:53 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:58:06 pm
Just feels you cant have a proper batsman only 6* and find himself having to bat with Stuart Broad. Might have to bring back two Overtons at this rate just to lengthen the batting!

Mooen for Leach is one I'd do.

Compton for Crawley. Brook has to play too.

England has a great early summer with a team that was still extremely improvable. It was disappointing to start with the same XI v SA.

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,070
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14697 on: Today at 08:20:01 pm
gold star for you for calling him mooen. good stuff.
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,283
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14698 on: Today at 08:53:46 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:17:53 pm
Mooen for Leach is one I'd do.

Compton for Crawley. Brook has to play too.

England has a great early summer with a team that was still extremely improvable. It was disappointing to start with the same XI v SA.



Who would you bring Brook in for?

Well probably rotate a bit, but what do you reckon our best 3 seam attack is.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,896
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14699 on: Today at 09:23:14 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:53:46 pm
Who would you bring Brook in for?

Well probably rotate a bit, but what do you reckon our best 3 seam attack is.

Brook? What a pity he's not an opener. I know for a fact that Lees never created the same excitement in Yorkshire as Brook has done as he moved through the Colts etc. It already seems strange that it is Lees playing for England ahead of someone with much better batting talent. Could he open? that's one possibility I suppose, though it's already a bit late for him to start learning that trade.

I'd ring the bell on Broad's Test career after this series. Jimmy's pace has dropped quite a lot in the last 18 months, but a player who can still make the ball hoop around like he does (and who can also keep such tight control of the run rate) is still gold dust. The shitty thing is that our next two best pacemen (Wood and Archer) are always injured.  At the moment Nick I can see no option but to stick with Potts (He's done ok hasn't he?). The wild card would be the Lancy lad Gleason. I've no idea how he performs with a red ball but was amazed at his pace and line and length at the T-20s. He's not young of course, and maybe not fit enough to pay the 5-day game, but I'd love to see him bowl to 4 slips and a gulley.

You?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,283
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14700 on: Today at 09:30:58 pm
Interesting Yorky. I dont think Gleeson even plays the red ball stuff for Lancs. Tom Bailey has been the main seamer in recent years with Mahmood of ever fit, the odd oversea signing and some young lads. Think Gleeson is 34.

Theres Ollie Robinson too at some point if he can prove his fitness. But yeah, seems like well struggle to have someone as pacy as Nortje anytime soon.

Could Pope open? Probably not, dont think hed even batted at 3 before he got the nod to do it for England.
Last Edit: Today at 09:32:59 pm by Crosby Nick
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #14701 on: Today at 09:32:22 pm
A potential solution if were insistent on playing strokes from ball 1 is to move Bairstow up to open as he does in one dayers and see if Brook can hack it in the middle order. Of course you might ruin Bairstows good thing in the process but the solution is not sticking with players like Crawley and Lees. Or, you suffer with Bairstow taking the gloves if he agrees and play Brook instead of Foakes.
