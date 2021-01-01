Bowling first on Wednesday was a big advantage, as was having a better preparation.
Even so, that was truly pathetic and entirely unacceptable. Moreover, the point about weekend tickets is well made.
Thinking back to decade upon decade of disappointment regarding England batting collapses, its difficult to find any encouragement for the future. I think back to how Boycott divided opinion because of his, shall we say single mindedness. But his message down the years was consistent: hone a technique whereby you know where your off stump is; learn how to leave deliveries you dont have to play at; and place the utmost value on your wicket.