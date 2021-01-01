Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Author
Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Crosby Nick
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 98,270
Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
«
Reply #14680 on:
Today
at 02:58:06 pm
Just feels you cant have a proper batsman only 6* and find himself having to bat with Stuart Broad. Might have to bring back two Overtons at this rate just to lengthen the batting!
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,068
feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
«
Reply #14681 on:
Today
at 03:07:51 pm
I guess this is why they have the charity day on day 2.
Logged
Persephone
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,501
Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
«
Reply #14682 on:
Today
at 03:18:03 pm
See ball, try to smash ball.
Logged
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The England Cricket Thread - 2022
