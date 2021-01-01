« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 361 362 363 364 365 [366]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022  (Read 343882 times)

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,064
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14600 on: Yesterday at 12:01:07 pm »
about as shit as expected. rabada deserves his name on the lord's board though.

6 bowled or lb and only 4 catches.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,515
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14601 on: Yesterday at 12:07:38 pm »
Looking good, just hope SA don't mess it up

 :)
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,252
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14602 on: Yesterday at 12:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 12:07:38 pm
Looking good, just hope SA don't mess it up

 :)

Weve been here before this summer.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,497
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14603 on: Yesterday at 01:55:36 pm »
What exactly is Bazball? I've heard the English commentators say it a few times.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14604 on: Yesterday at 01:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 01:55:36 pm
What exactly is Bazball? I've heard the English commentators say it a few times.

Basically go out and play as if it's a one dayer.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,497
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14605 on: Yesterday at 02:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 01:59:56 pm
Basically go out and play as if it's a one dayer.
Ahh, cheers mate. So that's going well then for the Poms.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,252
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14606 on: Yesterday at 02:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 02:04:58 pm
Ahh, cheers mate. So that's going well then for the Poms.

In a 4 wins out of 4 kind of way, I guess it has.

Clearly question marks around whether that would work longer term, and the same question marks around a few of the line up are still there but he cant have done loads more at this stage.

Shite nickname; assume its media coined, rather than on page one of his PowerPoint.

The said earlier that Jimmy and Broad havent played since the India Test 5 weeks ago. The scheduling of an English summer is absolutely insane.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,782
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14607 on: Yesterday at 02:21:08 pm »
Potts created a really good impression against the Kiwis, but his radar here is way off - going for 6 an over.

These days you havent a clue which England test 11 will turn up - Nick has a point about the scheduling, and our record at Lords overall is poor; nevertheless the lack of consistency is stark.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14608 on: Yesterday at 02:22:34 pm »
My thoughts on Potts are pretty clear. Don't think he's the answer to our fast bowling questions. Robinson is more likely to be a long term solution.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,497
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14609 on: Yesterday at 02:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:08:38 pm
In a 4 wins out of 4 kind of way, I guess it has.

Clearly question marks around whether that would work longer term, and the same question marks around a few of the line up are still there but he cant have done loads more at this stage.

Shite nickname; assume its media coined, rather than on page one of his PowerPoint.

The said earlier that Jimmy and Broad havent played since the India Test 5 weeks ago. The scheduling of an English summer is absolutely insane.
To be honest I've barely watched any cricket so no idea how England have done previously. I was joking about the first innings nothing more. It's a terrible name to be fair.

I'm shocked to see Anderson and Broad still around, surely there is something more relaxing to do in the English Summer?
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,374
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14610 on: Yesterday at 02:28:55 pm »
No idea how, but Andersons just knocked the bails off!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,645
  • Truthiness
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14611 on: Yesterday at 02:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 02:28:55 pm
No idea how, but Andersons just knocked the bails off!
In a Steven Finn way or in a good way?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,064
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14612 on: Yesterday at 02:31:06 pm »
One unlucky dismissal that.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,374
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14613 on: Yesterday at 02:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:30:29 pm
In a Steven Finn way or in a good way?

It's come off Elgar's elbow and rolled into the stumps
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,252
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14614 on: Yesterday at 02:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:30:29 pm
In a Steven Finn way or in a good way?

:D

Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 02:23:32 pm
To be honest I've barely watched any cricket so no idea how England have done previously. I was joking about the first innings nothing more. It's a terrible name to be fair.

I'm shocked to see Anderson and Broad still around, surely there is something more relaxing to do in the English Summer?

Sorry, probably came across a bit more snappy than I meant it too! You cant argue with the 4 wins but each one has come after a terrible first innings and a big recovery which obviously isnt going to be successful long term (but once more this week would be nice).
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,497
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14615 on: Yesterday at 02:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:35:15 pm
:D

Sorry, probably came across a bit more snappy than I meant it too! You cant argue with the 4 wins but each one has come after a terrible first innings and a big recovery which obviously isnt going to be successful long term (but once more this week would be nice).
No problem, it's all good.  :) 4 wins out of 4 is great going but yeah not sure long term how that works out. What have the pitches been like with the unseasonal heat? This one has been very much what I've expected of touring England, movement and swing when the ball is hard.

Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,252
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14616 on: Yesterday at 02:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 02:46:13 pm
No problem, it's all good.  :) 4 wins out of 4 is great going but yeah not sure long term how that works out. What have the pitches been like with the unseasonal heat? This one has been very much what I've expected of touring England, movement and swing when the ball is hard.



Dont know. Fairly sure the weather was also normal English summer the last time we actually played a Test. Its the last 5-6 weeks that have been really hit and theres been nothing meaningful played in that time.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,064
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14617 on: Yesterday at 02:52:48 pm »
I didn't see any of yesterday's play but this game is different to the previous series already because they're not asking the ump to get his ringpiece out all the time.

I read something about it being a new batch of balls. might be why.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,218
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14618 on: Yesterday at 02:52:50 pm »
What's the bowling part of "Bazball" ?
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,374
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14619 on: Yesterday at 02:57:28 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 02:52:50 pm
What's the bowling part of "Bazball" ?

Yet to work that one out I think. Stokes seems to play bruiser with his bouncers, then I suppose rely on Anderson to keep the runs down.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,616
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14620 on: Yesterday at 03:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 02:57:28 pm
Yet to work that one out I think. Stokes seems to play bruiser with his bouncers, then I suppose rely on Anderson to keep the runs down.

Don't forget Jack Leach getting smashed aots as well
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,064
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14621 on: Yesterday at 04:24:47 pm »
gus fraser looking like an actual giant next to butcher and ward
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,497
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14622 on: Yesterday at 05:16:47 pm »
Fantastic ball by Stokes, nothing Erwee could do about that. I need to stop watching, every time I check the score SA loses a wicket.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,064
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14623 on: Yesterday at 05:30:19 pm »
stokes making things happen again.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,645
  • Truthiness
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14624 on: Yesterday at 06:04:15 pm »
Broad too. Skittle them out for a lead of 80ish, Bazball bash it away for 420 in 3 and a bit sessions and then bowl them out to win by 90 runs. This cricket malarkey is easy.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,252
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14625 on: Yesterday at 06:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 06:04:15 pm
Broad too. Skittle them out for a lead of 80ish, Bazball bash it away for 420 in 3 and a bit sessions and then bowl them out to win by 90 runs. This cricket malarkey is easy.

Poor South Africa. Thinking theyre doing ok but playing right into our hands with this first inning lead business.

Annoying partnership here with that vampiric looking spinner.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,064
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14626 on: Yesterday at 06:54:51 pm »
well that's a wicket but it comes after conceding a run rate of over 10 for a while. worth it? debatable.
Logged

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,575
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14627 on: Today at 11:18:59 am »
Absolutely outrageous grab by Broad
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,616
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14628 on: Today at 12:00:25 pm »
South Africa all out, lead by 161, innings defeat anyone?
Logged

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,245
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14629 on: Today at 12:01:19 pm »
sometimes Englands tactics baffle me.

Finally all out
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14630 on: Today at 12:05:25 pm »
Real shame that South Africa only play about 25 tests during the next WTC cycle.
Logged

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,575
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14631 on: Today at 12:08:11 pm »
I know this has been said about a hundred times, but surely, surely this is last chance saloon for Zak Crawley.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,891
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14632 on: Today at 12:15:20 pm »
The Saffers will be bricking it now. England have got them where they want them.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 361 362 363 364 365 [366]   Go Up
« previous next »
 