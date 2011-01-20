« previous next »
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
August 11, 2022, 12:41:07 pm
Harry Brook currently cruising at 125 v the Saffers. I wonder if he's now done enough to get into the starting XI. Or will they stick with Pope and Crawley?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
August 11, 2022, 12:52:54 pm
the saffer bowlers will be queueing up to bowl if crawley plays.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
August 11, 2022, 12:57:58 pm
Yorkykopite
Harry Brook currently cruising at 125 v the Saffers. I wonder if he's now done enough to get into the starting XI. Or will they stick with Pope and Crawley?

Theres actual red ball cricket being played in August? What madness is this?!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
August 11, 2022, 01:24:16 pm
Crosby Nick
Theres actual red ball cricket being played in August? What madness is this?!

Its an England A team!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
August 11, 2022, 01:32:28 pm
Duckett has been in really good form this year. I don't know if they'd give him another go but 4 tests was surely not enough when you look at some bums who are still in the set up and what they've had.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
August 11, 2022, 01:37:33 pm
Gerry Attrick
Duckett has been in really good form this year. I don't know if they'd give him another go but 4 tests was surely not enough when you look at some bums who are still in the set up and what they've had.

Didnt he have a couple of off the field incidents too? No idea how severe (or not) they were but I think he lost a bit of goodwill because of that.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
August 11, 2022, 01:38:49 pm
Crosby Nick
Didnt he have a couple of off the field incidents too? No idea how severe (or not) they were but I think he lost a bit of goodwill because of that.

Pouring a pint over Jimmy Anderson's head probably wasn't the greatest career move.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
August 13, 2022, 10:01:08 pm
Malan tucked into some buffet bowling at Old Trafford. Parkinson went round the yard but then I guess facing international calibre hitters will find you out when all youve got is a 40 mile an hour leggy.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
August 14, 2022, 01:55:33 pm
Big loss for South Africa. Olivier tore a muscle in the Lions game and will be out of the Test series:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/62539082
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
August 14, 2022, 01:58:52 pm
Have there been any Kaplok players in the past, ie. reverse Kolpak, where cricketers eligible for England have chosen to play for South Africa instead?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 10:56:28 am
Anderson now at 40 going into a test series, and he seems to have no plans of stopping soon.

Expect to see:

Crawley
Lees
Pope
Bairstow
Root
Stokes
Foakes
Broad
Robinson/Potts
Leach
Anderson
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 11:06:41 am
Crawley....
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 11:08:20 am
voodoo ray
Crawley....

Unfortunately think he's there until the end of the summer at least. Would be madness to keep him into winter tours if he still isn't producing.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 11:12:16 am
I think Brook might be chosen ahead of Crawley.
