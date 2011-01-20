Harry Brook currently cruising at 125 v the Saffers. I wonder if he's now done enough to get into the starting XI. Or will they stick with Pope and Crawley?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Theres actual red ball cricket being played in August? What madness is this?!
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Duckett has been in really good form this year. I don't know if they'd give him another go but 4 tests was surely not enough when you look at some bums who are still in the set up and what they've had.
Didnt he have a couple of off the field incidents too? No idea how severe (or not) they were but I think he lost a bit of goodwill because of that.
Crawley....
