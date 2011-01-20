« previous next »
Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 27, 2022, 10:02:22 pm
Really enjoyable game there.

Was even some tension in it until Jordan and Gleesom did some exceptional death bowling.
Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 27, 2022, 10:02:58 pm
Also great games like that are on the tele.

Bit of a bummer its on at the same time as the Euros though. Wasted opportunity.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 27, 2022, 10:05:53 pm
Never heard of that stubbs before but he can give it a whack.
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 27, 2022, 11:35:20 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 27, 2022, 10:05:53 pm
Never heard of that stubbs before but he can give it a whack.

His debut.
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 28, 2022, 08:03:17 am
Purists may scoff, but I love T20 cricket.

Flat track, incredible hitting from both sides and some good death bowling.  Great match.

The ground is way too small though.

And what a season YJB is having. He is going to make a ton of money in the IPL next season with an upgraded contract.
Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 28, 2022, 09:42:41 pm
Right or not, reviewing a ball down leg side when the 2 last batters need 58 from 20 runs is just a bit lame.

Batting second seems difficult on these pitches.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 28, 2022, 09:44:03 pm
seemed fairly obvious that wasn't being chased down from about 8 overs in if not before.

dutchkop

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 29, 2022, 10:06:44 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 27, 2022, 10:05:53 pm
Never heard of that stubbs before but he can give it a whack.

first time he batted for SA - actually his 3rd international T20 match.
he has played twice for Mumbai Indians in 2022 (but only batted once )  and played a blinder in SA T20 where he scored 80 not out

one for the future
let us see if he makes SA T20 WC squad?
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 29, 2022, 10:10:41 am
South Africa have another young one to remember; Dewald Brevis. He played for Mumbai Indians. He's got a big reputation for a 19 year old.
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 29, 2022, 05:44:54 pm
What was behind the decision to bowl first?
 :o
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 31, 2022, 02:43:06 pm
de Kock with another cock up?
 :-\
Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 31, 2022, 02:50:59 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on July 29, 2022, 05:44:54 pm
What was behind the decision to bowl first?
 :o

Possibly weather related? SA seem to be struggling to pick the ball a bit early on here
Fiasco

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 31, 2022, 03:31:37 pm
What's the score with Riley Rossouw? I thought he signed a Kolpak deal? Brexit?
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 31, 2022, 04:25:57 pm
191 Competitive I think.
mc_red22

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 31, 2022, 05:21:17 pm
England are shite.
Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 31, 2022, 05:29:44 pm
Terrible batting again, game over.
Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 31, 2022, 05:41:39 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on July 31, 2022, 03:31:37 pm
What's the score with Riley Rossouw? I thought he signed a Kolpak deal? Brexit?

Yup, Kolpak players aren't a thing anymore.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 31, 2022, 05:45:26 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on July 31, 2022, 05:21:17 pm
England are shite.

Wouldnt worry. Theyll score 500 against Netherlands and everything will be fine.
El Lobo

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 31, 2022, 05:47:58 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 31, 2022, 05:45:26 pm
Wouldnt worry. Theyll score 500 against Netherlands and everything will be fine.

This again? :D

Ahh theyre shit England, can only beat Netherlands

England beat India, New Zealand and South Africa

England lose game

Ahh theyre shit England, can only beat Netherlands
wah00ey

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 31, 2022, 07:52:30 pm
Just got back from the game.  That was genuinely the worst T20 match I've ever seen.  The England batsmen were timing the ball like they were hitting a potato with a wooden spoon.  Something is as wrong in the short format camp as it is right in the test squad at the moment.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 31, 2022, 09:09:37 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on July 31, 2022, 07:52:30 pm
Just got back from the game.  That was genuinely the worst T20 match I've ever seen.  The England batsmen were timing the ball like they were hitting a potato with a wooden spoon.  Something is as wrong in the short format camp as it is right in the test squad at the moment.

Its like we can only ever be good at one or the other, not both.

Personnel doesnt quite seem right at the moment, but of a job for the new coach, hope hes up to it.
Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
July 31, 2022, 09:11:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 31, 2022, 09:09:37 pm
Its like we can only ever be good at one or the other, not both.

Personnel doesnt quite seem right at the moment, but of a job for the new coach, hope hes up to it.

Thats what my missus said, why cant we have both!!!!

Easier a new captain and coach coming into a failing team, than one thats on top of the world. They need to make sure they are set up for the world cup, and that means picking form players, not players that have played well before covid!
PaulF

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
August 1, 2022, 07:23:22 am
Just a reminder we only see the tip of the iceberg. The now captain and coach don't come in and wave a magic wand (sorry, that sounds patronising, I don't mean it like that) 
I came in here to say for my U11 girls (amateur!) cricket, we travelled 3 hrs for 2xT20s yesterday. Got two more today, THEN a short training session. Unusually intense but that's the workload on very much junior players.  Made it home in time yesterday to see the extra time.  I was involved in coaching ladies football ( as it was called 20 years ago) , I wonder if I can bring my Midas touch to cricket :)
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
August 1, 2022, 08:26:09 am
Quote from: PaulF on August  1, 2022, 07:23:22 am
Just a reminder we only see the tip of the iceberg. The now captain and coach don't come in and wave a magic wand (sorry, that sounds patronising, I don't mean it like that) 
I came in here to say for my U11 girls (amateur!) cricket, we travelled 3 hrs for 2xT20s yesterday. Got two more today, THEN a short training session. Unusually intense but that's the workload on very much junior players.  Made it home in time yesterday to see the extra time.  I was involved in coaching ladies football ( as it was called 20 years ago) , I wonder if I can bring my Midas touch to cricket :)

It sounds like your daughter has all the important qualities to make her a captain of her team: a dad who has a car and the wherewithal to ferry her and her team mates around. She'll go far (literally).
PaulF

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
August 1, 2022, 08:59:57 am
Haha. Yeah.
We are lucky that we are based close to the home ground. Many players are doing two hour trips just for training sessions.
At least it's got me out of building IKEA furniture for a little bit
Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
August 1, 2022, 10:10:49 am
Quote from: PaulF on August  1, 2022, 07:23:22 am
Just a reminder we only see the tip of the iceberg. The now captain and coach don't come in and wave a magic wand (sorry, that sounds patronising, I don't mean it like that) 
I came in here to say for my U11 girls (amateur!) cricket, we travelled 3 hrs for 2xT20s yesterday. Got two more today, THEN a short training session. Unusually intense but that's the workload on very much junior players.  Made it home in time yesterday to see the extra time.  I was involved in coaching ladies football ( as it was called 20 years ago) , I wonder if I can bring my Midas touch to cricket :)

At that age they just need to keep their enthusiasm into their development years. I don't have any kind of backing for this, but I reckon girls mostly drop out of sports when they reach high school years and something like cricket might not seem cool or even available as male and female sports start to separate out.

If you can bring the team that feel of wanting to continue, get yourself involved, no matter your own cricketing knowledge levels!
wah00ey

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
August 1, 2022, 10:19:28 am
Quote from: Elzar on July 31, 2022, 09:11:36 pm
Thats what my missus said, why cant we have both!!!!

Easier a new captain and coach coming into a failing team, than one thats on top of the world. They need to make sure they are set up for the world cup, and that means picking form players, not players that have played well before covid!
Took my missus to the game for the first time yesterday.  I think she was somewhat underwhelmed!
Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
August 1, 2022, 10:27:25 am
Quote from: wah00ey on August  1, 2022
Took my missus to the game for the first time yesterday.  I think she was somewhat underwhelmed!

Ouch, not planning on going again then? Mine was already into cricket when we met, but so far have been to 4 games with her with great success:

Lancashire T20 in Liverpool that went down to the wire and I think was won with the last ball
England ashes match - a good full day of good batting and great wickets.
Lancashire T20 semi final a few weeks back
England vs South Africa shortened ODI - Had a rain delay to the start but was brilliant once it got going.

Going to the test at OT at the end of the month too so looking forward to another fun day!
Offline wah00ey

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14548 on: August 1, 2022, 10:42:06 am »
Quote from: Elzar on August  1, 2022, 10:27:25 am
Ouch, not planning on going again then? Mine was already into cricket when we met, but so far have been to 4 games with her with great success:

Lancashire T20 in Liverpool that went down to the wire and I think was won with the last ball
England ashes match - a good full day of good batting and great wickets.
Lancashire T20 semi final a few weeks back
England vs South Africa shortened ODI - Had a rain delay to the start but was brilliant once it got going.

Going to the test at OT at the end of the month too so looking forward to another fun day!
Might try another T20 with her next year.  I'm off to Lord's on 19th with a mate for the third day of the test :-)
Offline Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14549 on: August 1, 2022, 10:57:53 am »
Quote from: Elzar on August  1, 2022, 10:27:25 am
Ouch, not planning on going again then? Mine was already into cricket when we met, but so far have been to 4 games with her with great success:

Lancashire T20 in Liverpool that went down to the wire and I think was won with the last ball
England ashes match - a good full day of good batting and great wickets.
Lancashire T20 semi final a few weeks back
England vs South Africa shortened ODI - Had a rain delay to the start but was brilliant once it got going.

Going to the test at OT at the end of the month too so looking forward to another fun day!

Do you have tickets for the Man City and Chelsea games? I hope so.

And a reminder to Yosser0_0: your pond filters only clog up when England are bowling. Never when England are batting. If your pond floods when England are batting, think of it as a good omen and stay indoors.
Offline PaulF

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14550 on: August 1, 2022, 02:33:16 pm »
Sat here, sun out ,24 degrees , beer in hand , mower in the distance , polite applause as we hit a four. Life can be very good .
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14551 on: August 2, 2022, 05:38:29 pm »
Seriously, what  does Zak Crawley have to do to get dropped? I'm sick of seeing the lanky streak of piss get dismissed for nothing and then somebody with affiliations to England falling over themselves to tell us why somebody with a worse first class average than Adil Rashid should be opening for England. 3 half centuries he's made for England since Joe Biden swore oath. 1 century in 34 innings. 1.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14552 on: August 3, 2022, 09:10:13 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August  2, 2022, 05:38:29 pm
Seriously, what  does Zak Crawley have to do to get dropped? I'm sick of seeing the lanky streak of piss get dismissed for nothing and then somebody with affiliations to England falling over themselves to tell us why somebody with a worse first class average than Adil Rashid should be opening for England. 3 half centuries he's made for England since Joe Biden swore oath. 1 century in 34 innings. 1.

He's had a thin time in the County Championship since the last Test too. It's not exactly encouraging for anyone trying to break into the team.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14553 on: Today at 08:19:36 pm »
That talented young Afghan lad from Freddie's BBC show has been granted asylum.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/aug/07/cricket-is-everything-adnan-miakhel-england-dreams-alive-as-asylum-granted

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14554 on: Today at 11:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:19:36 pm
That talented young Afghan lad from Freddie's BBC show has been granted asylum.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/aug/07/cricket-is-everything-adnan-miakhel-england-dreams-alive-as-asylum-granted



Thats brilliant. Look forward to him single handedly winning a Roses match in a few years!
