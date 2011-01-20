Took my missus to the game for the first time yesterday. I think she was somewhat underwhelmed!



Ouch, not planning on going again then? Mine was already into cricket when we met, but so far have been to 4 games with her with great success:Lancashire T20 in Liverpool that went down to the wire and I think was won with the last ballEngland ashes match - a good full day of good batting and great wickets.Lancashire T20 semi final a few weeks backEngland vs South Africa shortened ODI - Had a rain delay to the start but was brilliant once it got going.Going to the test at OT at the end of the month too so looking forward to another fun day!