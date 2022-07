Ronnie Irani... And IIRC Chris Schofield was one of the first batch of central contracts.



I think Irani might have gone to Essex by the time he got picked for England.Anyway, hard to know whatís tongue in cheek and what isnít in here these days! Donít think England are as bad as theyíve played in the last month but obviously canít stay at the top forever and have big shoes to fill replacing Morgan and Stokes. And arguably Archer/Wood/Woakes/Plunkett.There is a fair bit of depth there and Iíd still back the batting to come food more often than not. Was just a strange chase all round today. Almost like the openers did an old fashioned laying the foundations but no one was able to give the inning some impetus.