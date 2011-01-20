« previous next »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14440 on: Today at 05:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:26:02 pm
Thanks. Loads of people have been saying how great this is. Will now definitely give it a go.

Youll be purring at the young Afghan lad Yorky. Amazing back story to how he arrived here, turned up at his first session bowling like Malcolm Marshall and batting like Viv Richards. :D
Offline koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14441 on: Today at 05:53:11 pm »
Roy and Bairstow need to get a move on here
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14442 on: Today at 06:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:30:43 pm
Youll be purring at the young Afghan lad Yorky. Amazing back story to how he arrived here, turned up at his first session bowling like Malcolm Marshall and batting like Viv Richards. :D

I love it already!
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14443 on: Today at 07:17:24 pm »
Johnny B has had a shocker there the big unfit unit.
Offline mc_red22

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14444 on: Today at 07:19:32 pm »
What a shite review
Offline mc_red22

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14445 on: Today at 07:32:58 pm »
England finally make an aggressive shot for 6. This run chase has been boring as fuck.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14446 on: Today at 07:40:48 pm »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 07:32:58 pm
This run chase has been boring as fuck.

True.

Could do with a few more wickets.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14447 on: Today at 07:42:25 pm »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 07:32:58 pm
England finally make an aggressive shot for 6. This run chase has been boring as fuck.

Considering they made the highest odi total ever without a 6, the chase isn't much of a surprise
Offline Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14448 on: Today at 07:46:13 pm »
Stokes still batting like he dont care I see.

He has been pretty average all summer.
Offline mc_red22

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14449 on: Today at 07:48:49 pm »
England players yet again getting themselves out.
Offline Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14450 on: Today at 07:52:37 pm »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 07:48:49 pm
England players yet again getting themselves out.

True we've had a good run but as I said the other day the 2019 side going stale.

Offline Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14451 on: Today at 08:09:03 pm »
Livingstones place got to be up for grabs. Not having a good summer at all.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14452 on: Today at 08:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:09:03 pm
Livingstones place got to be up for grabs. Not having a good summer at all.

Looks amazing when it comes off and absolutely village when it doesnt.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14453 on: Today at 08:25:42 pm »
The obvious question (I'm afraid lads) is 'what kind of hold does Lancashire have over the ECB'?). Livingstone? Buttler? One failure after another with more to come.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14454 on: Today at 08:27:03 pm »
Can we bring eoin back on as a substitute?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14455 on: Today at 08:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:25:42 pm
The obvious question (I'm afraid lads) is 'what kind of hold does Lancashire have over the ECB'?). Livingstone? Buttler? One failure after another with more to come.

:D

Being Back Jason Gallian, Mike Watkinson and Warren Hegg. And Ian Austin.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14456 on: Today at 08:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:27:35 pm
:D

Being Back Jason Gallian, Mike Watkinson and Warren Hegg. And Ian Austin.

Ha, those were the days.

Unlike the 1970s when one of the greatest of seamers was Peter Lee of Lanky, and he couldn't get a single Test.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14457 on: Today at 08:30:27 pm »
Just knock it about and get the actual batter, thats set, on strike. Jeez, some of this lot play so idiotic at times.
Offline mc_red22

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14458 on: Today at 08:34:13 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:30:27 pm
Just knock it about and get the actual batter, thats set, on strike. Jeez, some of this lot play so idiotic at times.

Can't believe they were playing singles for about 25 overs, weird batting.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14459 on: Today at 08:34:59 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:30:27 pm
Just knock it about and get the actual batter, thats set, on strike. Jeez, some of this lot play so idiotic at times.

Yeah, as Sangakkara said, doesnt always have to be the big hit. Big pitch plenty of gaps etc.

I imagine most teams (probably not the dominant Aussies, but maybe) couldnt dominate continually. Between World Cups is a time to rebuild. That top 5 still looks pretty formidable on paper, albeit Stokes is gone now. But Im white ball terms they dont look in form. That can return quickly though.

Keep thinking the bowling will improve but that whole World Cup winning seam attack probably wont be coming back now.
Offline koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14460 on: Today at 08:35:21 pm »
Reminds me of the 2015 world cup
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14461 on: Today at 08:37:18 pm »
just smash it up in the air and get it over with. winviz probably says about 2% chance of winning or something now.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14462 on: Today at 08:38:19 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:37:18 pm
just smash it up in the air and get it over with. winviz probably says about 2% chance of winning or something now.

Nah, take it as far as we can. And Root will be eyeing up a ton.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14463 on: Today at 08:43:34 pm »
I've stuck the darts on anyway
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14464 on: Today at 08:43:47 pm »
Scurran is a decent cricketer but he fails the old all rounder test - he shouldnt make the side as a batsman or bowler alone.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14465 on: Today at 08:49:34 pm »
Root gone. Reckon we could be in a spot of bother now.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14466 on: Today at 08:54:48 pm »
The Flintoff programme has been in this last hour instead, should have watched that! Will have to watch on iPlayer.
Offline Tommy Torres

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14467 on: Today at 09:03:22 pm »
Like watching the England of old this, well of 6 or 7 years ago!
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14468 on: Today at 09:03:56 pm »
At least being done by some reasonable sides will hopefully snap them out of the circle jerk our one day sides have created.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14469 on: Today at 09:05:09 pm »
get eoin back.
Offline Guz-kop

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14470 on: Today at 09:13:30 pm »
Bit mad having someone who's just retired a month ago as a pundit. maybe just me
Offline Fordy

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14471 on: Today at 09:13:46 pm »
Shite! We were shite.

Bowling awful. Batting awful. Hit and hope most of the time.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14472 on: Today at 09:19:50 pm »
I wonder about Rashid just popping back into the team too. He pops off to Lourdes for a few weeks or wherever it was and then comes back, presumably has a net and plays for England. It sends out a lousy message. No surprise he made a duck against professional bowlers.
Offline Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14473 on: Today at 09:43:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:27:35 pm
:D

Being Back Jason Gallian, Mike Watkinson and Warren Hegg. And Ian Austin.

Ronnie Irani... And IIRC Chris Schofield was one of the first batch of central contracts.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14474 on: Today at 09:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:43:11 pm
Ronnie Irani... And IIRC Chris Schofield was one of the first batch of central contracts.

I think Irani might have gone to Essex by the time he got picked for England.

Anyway, hard to know whats tongue in cheek and what isnt in here these days! Dont think England are as bad as theyve played in the last month but obviously cant stay at the top forever and have big shoes to fill replacing Morgan and Stokes. And arguably Archer/Wood/Woakes/Plunkett.

There is a fair bit of depth there and Id still back the batting to come food more often than not. Was just a strange chase all round today. Almost like the openers did an old fashioned laying the foundations but no one was able to give the inning some impetus.
