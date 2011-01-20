« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 354 355 356 357 358 [359]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022  (Read 331033 times)

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,535
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14320 on: July 5, 2022, 04:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on July  5, 2022, 12:47:00 pm
I think people will accept it, providing the reason for losing is not brainless play, going down while playing positively is not the same thing as doing so while recklessly throwing away your wicket.

There was a really good piece from Kevin Pietersen the other day about valuing your wicket in Test matches and choosing when to attack or defend and also accept that during an innings you are likely to have a 'brain fade' at some point, which you should respond to by refocusing and switching back on. He thought on the whole the England batsmen had applied themselves well during this test with the exception of Stokes. He viewed the three chances that Stokes gave away in short succession were beyond a brain fade and he was being reckless by the time he'd been caught playing exactly the same shot that he'd played the previous ball which was dropped by the same fielder.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,892
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14321 on: July 5, 2022, 05:02:18 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on July  3, 2022, 10:06:17 am
This "new" England got off to a flier to be fair but I have to say the whole thing just feels destined to fail. Barely been able to put 200 on the board for the last few years because our batsman have the attention span of a bunch of toddlers. It's like we've gone for a shortcut and said fuck it just go all out attack instead of learning how to bat properly. Don't see how it's sustainable certainly when we're playing outside of England. Feels a bit arrogant this crusade to save test cricket with attacking batting as if it's that easy.
hate to say I told you so
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,494
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14322 on: July 5, 2022, 05:19:55 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on July  3, 2022, 10:06:17 am
This "new" England got off to a flier to be fair but I have to say the whole thing just feels destined to fail. Barely been able to put 200 on the board for the last few years because our batsman have the attention span of a bunch of toddlers. It's like we've gone for a shortcut and said fuck it just go all out attack instead of learning how to bat properly. Don't see how it's sustainable certainly when we're playing outside of England. Feels a bit arrogant this crusade to save test cricket with attacking batting as if it's that easy.

If it were "a crusade to save Test cricket" then you probably could call it 'arrogant'. But it seems to me it's just a strategy to win the Test match you are currently playing. If that's 'arrogant' then it's sport itself that stands condemned.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,892
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14323 on: July 5, 2022, 05:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  5, 2022, 05:19:55 pm
If it were "a crusade to save Test cricket" then you probably could call it 'arrogant'. But it seems to me it's just a strategy to win the Test match you are currently playing. If that's 'arrogant' then it's sport itself that stands condemned.
You may very well be right mate. Was intending to take the piss out of myself there.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,535
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14324 on: July 5, 2022, 08:26:58 pm »
By the way, how good was the England bowling attack to limit India to 245 in their second innings. And how good is that Anderson bloke? Six wickets including a five-for ain't too shabby and the pick of the bowlers in terms of economy. It was so interesting hearing him say how much 'fun' it is to play in this current team and that he wants to play another twenty years now!
 ;D

He also said it was great bowling to attacking fields and being told to play his own game and being trusted. This Mccullum / Stokes combination has been a breath of fresh air, absolutely unreal watching these test matches this year - incredible.
 8)
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14325 on: July 5, 2022, 08:30:07 pm »
Difficult to know when you'd declare against this version of England, going into the 4th innings.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,709
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14326 on: July 5, 2022, 10:24:36 pm »
Was up at 7.30, and fishing all day out of signal in wild woolly west Wales.

But spent much of the day wondering how it was going. Just watched the highlights - utterly bloody marvellous. Despite missing key players, Englands new positivity has ensured that those new to Test cricket plus those considered short of the required standard, have contributed at key moments.

Hate to close on a negative note, whats done is done, but how different is the new head coach to Silverwood? (Its been alluded to by numerous England players, particularly Stokes).
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14327 on: July 6, 2022, 12:10:35 pm »
Just watching the highlights, and there was an ondrive from Zak Crawley that made me think of John.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14328 on: July 6, 2022, 12:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on July  5, 2022, 10:24:36 pm
Was up at 7.30, and fishing all day out of signal in wild woolly west Wales.

But spent much of the day wondering how it was going. Just watched the highlights - utterly bloody marvellous. Despite missing key players, Englands new positivity has ensured that those new to Test cricket plus those considered short of the required standard, have contributed at key moments.

Hate to close on a negative note, whats done is done, but how different is the new head coach to Silverwood? (Its been alluded to by numerous England players, particularly Stokes).

The aporoach and mindset is totally different now more freedom.

Away from home will be the key especially in Asia can you play that way ?

Silverwood wasnt good enough really but in his defence as Jonny B said Silverwood managed us at very hard times during Covid.

Bairstow seemed abit annoyed when Silverwood was getting all the blame I see his point as it was awful for both teams then.

Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,514
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14329 on: July 6, 2022, 02:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  5, 2022, 04:17:05 pm
One regret. I'd have loved to hear Shane Warne's take on what's been happening this summer.

He'd have absolutely fucking loved it.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,038
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14330 on: July 7, 2022, 08:28:12 pm »
Ball seems to have started swinging so much in this India bowling spell. Nobody can work it out
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,916
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14331 on: July 7, 2022, 08:29:17 pm »
England are getting nowhere near this.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,493
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14332 on: July 7, 2022, 08:33:04 pm »
Seems like a (temporary) curse of being white ball captain this summer!
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,663
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14333 on: July 7, 2022, 08:34:21 pm »
England batting pretty badly here
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,493
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14334 on: July 7, 2022, 09:05:09 pm »
Bit of a drubbing. Can happen when chasing a big total and you definitely need one or two of your top 4 to go big. Not often Roy and Buttler both fail. Not convinced by Livingstone at this level. Loads of power but pretty agricultural.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,916
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14335 on: July 7, 2022, 09:08:17 pm »
india have bowled better.

I've no issues with england with the bat generally but I'm very sceptical about the attack, especially without rashid.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,038
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14336 on: July 7, 2022, 09:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  7, 2022, 09:05:09 pm
Bit of a drubbing. Can happen when chasing a big total and you definitely need one or two of your top 4 to go big. Not often Roy and Buttler both fail. Not convinced by Livingstone at this level. Loads of power but pretty agricultural.

Last summer he was hitting big, but staying in too. Now it seems to be on big hit and out the next ball. If his bowling isnt needed, Im not sure hes the best option at the moment.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,493
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14337 on: July 7, 2022, 09:23:04 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July  7, 2022, 09:08:17 pm
india have bowled better.

I've no issues with england with the bat generally but I'm very sceptical about the attack, especially without rashid.

Has Rashid retired from T20?

Just proves that the 50 over stuff is the elite form of the game. :D
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,916
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14338 on: July 7, 2022, 09:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  7, 2022, 09:23:04 pm
Has Rashid retired from T20?

Just proves that the 50 over stuff is the elite form of the game. :D

He's gone to mecca for a bit. And no not the bingo
Logged

Offline Red in Korea

  • Claims to be from Korea but we're not convinced...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,453
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14339 on: July 9, 2022, 12:52:18 pm »
I have 6 tickets going for the England v South Africa T20 at the Ageas Bowl on July 31st. Any interest?

Two groups of three tickets: Each 2xadults and 1xjunior.
The two groups of three are reasonably close to each other.

PM me if you are interested. Thx.
Logged
"What is called for is dignity. We need to set an example." Kenny Dalglish

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,493
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14340 on: July 9, 2022, 03:03:13 pm »
Blackpools Richard Gleeson showing India how to play cricket here.

Cheerio Tubby Pant.

How come he was facing there after they crossed when Kohli was caught? I thought that changed that rule or is that only in the domestic comp?
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,916
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14341 on: July 9, 2022, 03:08:20 pm »
I love the sound of kohli getting out.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,535
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14342 on: July 9, 2022, 03:31:43 pm »
Great to see Gleeson taking his form onto the international stage.

However, I only saw his first wicket. I've been outside cleaning my pond filter, come back in and they are 5 down with Gleeson getting three of them?
 :o
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,916
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14343 on: July 9, 2022, 03:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on July  9, 2022, 03:31:43 pm
Great to see Gleeson taking his form onto the international stage.

However, I only saw his first wicket. I've been outside cleaning my pond filter, come back in and they are 5 down with Gleeson getting three of them?
 :o

that filter could do with some more scrubbing mate.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,535
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14344 on: July 9, 2022, 03:39:38 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July  9, 2022, 03:32:47 pm
that filter could do with some more scrubbing mate.

Its spotless as it was cleaned last night too during the Lancashire game!

By the way how good was Phil Salt last night with the gloves, looks like a cracking keeper.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Jono69

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,064
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14345 on: July 9, 2022, 04:24:14 pm »
That's not a great start  ;D
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,535
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14346 on: July 9, 2022, 04:24:20 pm »
0-1

Looked soft to me that.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,493
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14347 on: July 9, 2022, 04:25:27 pm »
Decent bowler is Kumar.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,916
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14348 on: July 9, 2022, 04:25:50 pm »
roy's had a shit day. misfield, dropped catch and a first baller isn't the hattrick you want.
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14349 on: July 9, 2022, 04:47:28 pm »
England in major trouble here. Seems like I can sleep by my usual time the way things are going.
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14350 on: July 9, 2022, 07:14:41 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July  9, 2022, 04:25:50 pm
roy's had a shit day. misfield, dropped catch and a first baller isn't the hattrick you want.

A Boswellian day?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,916
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14351 on: July 9, 2022, 07:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on July  9, 2022, 07:14:41 pm
A Boswellian day?

I do remember that tv show but can't remember much cricket in it.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14352 on: July 10, 2022, 01:04:38 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July  9, 2022, 07:18:01 pm
I do remember that tv show but can't remember much cricket in it.

Cup final surprise selection (over Devon Malcolm). 14 ball over. Dropped catch. Out for 0.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZtLJbC42e4
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,038
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14353 on: July 10, 2022, 02:44:37 pm »
Good start



*expecting a wicket this over*
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,038
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14354 on: July 10, 2022, 02:46:56 pm »
Sorry
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,242
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14355 on: July 10, 2022, 04:03:27 pm »
Lovely drop from Kohli :lmao
Logged
AHA!

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14356 on: July 10, 2022, 04:38:58 pm »
Pant's off.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,493
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14357 on: July 10, 2022, 06:06:21 pm »
England having a mare here trying to defend this. Had to bowl an over of spin but maybe with this guy facing they should have gambolled to the last over.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,916
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14358 on: July 10, 2022, 06:07:03 pm »
some knock that.

but it's over now anyway either way.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,473
  • Kloppite
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #14359 on: Today at 01:10:03 am »
Can't find the other cricket thread, but as it's in India, has anyone seen this bonkers story, a bunch of fraudsters set up a fake IPL comp. :o


Police in India have arrested a group of conmen who set up a fake version of cricket's Indian Premier League (IPL) and fooled gamblers in Russia.

Punters parted with more than 300,000 rupees (almost $4,000), police said.

The conmen staged the match on a farm in Gujarat, paying labourers to pose as players, sporting jerseys of real IPL teams, with a bogus umpire instructed to signal a boundary or wicket.

They even hired a man to mimic famous cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Players were paid around 400 rupees ($5) per game and broadcast the matches live over a YouTube channel called IPL.

The channel would never show a wide shot of the pitch, and crowd noise sound effects were downloaded from the internet and played through a speaker.

The tournament began three weeks after the actual IPL concluded in May, police said.

Despite this, the conmen managed to reach the quarter-finals stage of their so-called "Indian Premier Cricket League" before police stopped play.

Russian gamblers placed bets on a Telegram channel set up by the gang, who then alerted the fake umpire using walkie-talkies, police inspector Bhavesh Rathod told reporters.

The fake umpire would then "signal the bowler and batsman to hit a six, four or get out", Mr Rathod said.

Police have arrested four people in connection with the case.

Betting on cricket is illegal in India, and the suspects have been charged with criminal conspiracy and gambling, Reuters reported.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-62123966

Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 ... 354 355 356 357 358 [359]   Go Up
« previous next »
 