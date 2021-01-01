Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
348
349
350
351
352
[
353
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022 (Read 323754 times)
Yorkykopite
Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
RAWK Writer
Legacy Fan
Posts: 30,430
The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
«
Reply #14080 on:
Today
at 01:45:31 pm »
Centuries this year for Jonny B against Australia, West Indies, New Zealand and India.
It must be Voodoo.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
El Lobo
Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 50,048
Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
«
Reply #14081 on:
Today
at 01:47:55 pm »
Hes got to be the form batsman in test cricket at the moment, and I cant imagine anyone ever expected that to be said of Johnny Bairstow
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,804
feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
«
Reply #14082 on:
Today
at 01:48:14 pm »
long may it continue.
Logged
Robinred
Wanted for burglary.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,696
Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
«
Reply #14083 on:
Today
at 02:12:00 pm »
Kohlis such a twat.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
Yorkykopite
Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
RAWK Writer
Legacy Fan
Posts: 30,430
The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
«
Reply #14084 on:
Today
at 02:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on
Today
at 02:12:00 pm
Kohlis such a twat.
I believe his own team thinks so too.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Yorkykopite
Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
RAWK Writer
Legacy Fan
Posts: 30,430
The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
«
Reply #14085 on:
Today
at 02:14:36 pm »
Broad needs to get at least 35 runs.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Print
Pages:
1
...
348
349
350
351
352
[
353
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Page created in 0.039 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.96]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2