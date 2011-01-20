Would you mind spending the time on expanding that? I can't figure out what you mean.



Bradman is totally right that rolled up sleeves look classier than short sleeves though



Classical batting technique focuses on hitting the ball at just the right moment with the middle of the bat so it goes to ground with enough pace to go to the boundary. The best example of that I've seen is Mark Ramprakash. I don't know how heavy his bat was, but the idea is that even a light bat (under 2.5 lbs) can do this.With heavy bats (3 lbs and more), even a mistimed hoick can clear the fielders and the boundary. The aim is less picking off the bad ball with minimal risk, and more pick a ball that's somewhere in the strike area (to use a baseball term) and swing hard at it.Root is getting more into the latter mode, but he is still mostly the former. The likes of Bairstow, Stokes, etc. are purely the latter.On Ramprakash: I can't remember which series it was, but I remember a shot that the commentator described as a straight bat cut, where he went on tip toes to get on top of the bounce whilst directing the ball square on the offside. Beautifully timed, and played with exquisite technique, but so, so difficult to execute. I reckon Bradman would have pulled the same ball in front of square on the legside.