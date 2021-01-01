« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2022

Bairstow is absolutely unstoppable atm. He is empirically proving that its just a different coloured ball in test cricket. His IPL stint has clearly helped his confidence significantly.

I have a feeling Butler will be brought back into the fold as he fits the McCullum template. If he is allowed to play the way he wants to, he could be a force to reckon with.

I like Overton as an all- rounder at no 6 or 7. He has the batting technique and power to make it work. His forward defensive shots are also excellent.

Bad management by NZ to pick only 3 bowlers and keep Ejaz out of the playing 11.  Bracewell is not and never will be front line spinner. He is a decent batsman but his bowling is barely batter than part time.  If they didn't trust Ejaz to do a job, they could have stuck to their strengths and gone with a 4 man seam attack.  Time to try other bowlers again, perhaps the likes of Ferguson and Milne with their genuine pace.

All in all,  England look a different side now. I am loving this new approach to test cricket. 

On this form, India should not worry England. 

