Yeah but England have killed us in the fourth innings of every match. Not sure a little more luck with injuries/exclusions, dismissals/DRS or weather our way would've done much to stop us losing, we never had enough in the bank each time.Sucks that Johnny fucking Bairstow has done most of the damage but you got to hold your hands up when it FINALLY works out for him.