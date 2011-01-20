Eoin Morgan has been incredible for English cricket. When he first came into the side he seemed a breath of fresh air, playing a different game to his team mates at that time. As a captain hes been absolutely exceptional. Just changed the whole mindset of the team and truly led by example.



His form has dipped and there are a ton of strong batsmen waiting in the wings. He could probably have justified his place as captain for a while longer but making that big call for the good of the team is again, another measure of the man.



He know Test cricket is the pinnacle, and those Ashes series wins, especially 2005 were unforgettable but to get England from ODI no hopers to World Champions and setting so many records along the way has been great fun to watch. That 2019 final was just incredible sporting drama that has probably gone into my top 3 non LFC sporting memories of all time.



Thanks Eoin. Enjoy your retirement.