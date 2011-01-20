« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022  (Read 319191 times)

Online gerrardisgod

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13880 on: Yesterday at 04:55:06 pm »
We got another in this series?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13881 on: Yesterday at 04:57:51 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 04:55:06 pm
We got another in this series?

It's the India test left over from last year. Still counts as that series despite both teams having new coaches and captains.


NZ seem to have decided they don't want their reviews
Offline Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13882 on: Yesterday at 04:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:55:04 pm
Im sure its Stokes, and he was the slip catcher to spinners in the past (I think) but he driest seem to want to field there now. Maybe as captain wants to be nearer the bowlers and/or more wary of his fragile fingers.

Oh I agree Nick, except Stokes is the best fielder in each and every position. Just wonder who of the rest might be better all round.

Two dreadful reviews from Williamson there.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13883 on: Yesterday at 04:59:04 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:58:29 pm
Two dreadful reviews from Williamson there.

Really bad.
Offline Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13884 on: Yesterday at 05:15:43 pm »
Theres a higher number of ball changes than runs scored by Englands openers in these tests. Apparently Dukes manufacturing plant had laid off lots of workers during COVID and the result is a batch of their test quality balls going prematurely soft and/or out of shape.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13885 on: Yesterday at 05:25:10 pm »
Crazy run rate again.

Billings to come in at 7 presumably? Would he be rated as a better batsman than Foakes would you say? Never seen him in red ball cricket.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13886 on: Yesterday at 05:40:07 pm »
What happened to Foakes?
Offline Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13887 on: Yesterday at 05:44:17 pm »
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13888 on: Yesterday at 05:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:44:17 pm
Covid.
👍🏻

Shame, he was doing well.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13889 on: Yesterday at 06:52:24 pm »
Only 113 more needed at stumps England have knocked these runs off so quickly it makes the weather tomorrow look less of an issue

Still a lot of work to do, but another incredible session.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13890 on: Yesterday at 06:53:14 pm »
That bracewell has had a bit of tap. Going at over 6!
Offline Skeeve

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13891 on: Today at 10:52:12 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 05:15:43 pm
Theres a higher number of ball changes than runs scored by Englands openers in these tests. Apparently Dukes manufacturing plant had laid off lots of workers during COVID and the result is a batch of their test quality balls going prematurely soft and/or out of shape.

This article on the bbc site (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/61712345) mentions they don't have the supplies to allow newly produced ones to mature in the warehouse, makes you wonder why they didn't put some aside that followed their usual process for the home test matches, just in case. It'd only take about 40 balls to cover all the home tests this summer and even if skipping that maturing phase was without problems, ensure your priorities (the tests rather than county matches) have zero chance of being impacted.

If they are right about the lack of maturing being the issue rather than possible chemical changes in another part of the process, at least this issue should be solved by next summer with them having all winter to build up some matured stock.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13892 on: Today at 11:01:02 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:52:12 am
This article on the bbc site (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/61712345) mentions they don't have the supplies to allow newly produced ones to mature in the warehouse, makes you wonder why they didn't put some aside that followed their usual process for the home test matches, just in case. It'd only take about 40 balls to cover all the home tests this summer and even if skipping that maturing phase was without problems, ensure your priorities (the tests rather than county matches) have zero chance of being impacted.

If they are right about the lack of maturing being the issue rather than possible chemical changes in another part of the process, at least this issue should be solved by next summer with them having all winter to build up some matured stock.

can't help but imaging some penny pinching is probably partially responsible in some way.


anyway there's something very english cricket about letting people in for free to watch it rain.
Online Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13893 on: Today at 11:01:14 am »
Raining - delayed start. The womens match is being shown on sky sports at the moment!
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13894 on: Today at 11:03:27 am »
wow eoin's binning it.

as good a time as any I guess, buttler is the obvious replacement as skipper.
Online Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13895 on: Today at 11:05:24 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:03:27 am
wow eoin's binning it.

as good a time as any I guess, buttler is the obvious replacement as skipper.

Think he will know from his form and the talent England have, that they can move on without him. A very unselfish call.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13896 on: Today at 11:25:29 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:05:24 am
Think he will know from his form and the talent England have, that they can move on without him. A very unselfish call.

Very unselfish indeed, while the side is strong he could have easily kept his place based on his abilities as captain while hoping to regain his form, but has chosen to bow out gracefully instead.
Offline Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13897 on: Today at 11:34:09 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:25:29 am
Very unselfish indeed, while the side is strong he could have easily kept his place based on his abilities as captain while hoping to regain his form, but has chosen to bow out gracefully instead.

Reminds me of Nasser. Going by past history, he could easily justify a place as captain and even as a pure batsman. But the moment he recognised someone better was available and that England could do without him, he stepped down (first as captain to allow Vaughan to take over, and then as batsman when Strauss had proved himself).
Online Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13898 on: Today at 11:38:34 am »
Starting at High Noon.

I'm guessing the boundaries won't be as easy to come by with the wet outfield. Remarkable scoring rate yet again yesterday.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13899 on: Today at 11:40:58 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:38:34 am
Starting at High Noon.

I'm guessing the boundaries won't be as easy to come by with the wet outfield. Remarkable scoring rate yet again yesterday.

Just means they will have to hit sixes instead then the outfield won't be an issue for them.  ;D
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13900 on: Today at 11:43:10 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:03:27 am
wow eoin's binning it.

as good a time as any I guess, buttler is the obvious replacement as skipper.

He's been an excellent captain and the team have done well with him. Good lad.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13901 on: Today at 11:44:09 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:40:58 am
Just means they will have to hit sixes instead then the outfield won't be an issue for them.  ;D

I'm sure it won't be straight forward, this is England we are talking about after all so there could still be some drama either way.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13902 on: Today at 11:51:56 am »
Eoin Morgan has been incredible for English cricket. When he first came into the side he seemed a breath of fresh air, playing a different game to his team mates at that time. As a captain hes been absolutely exceptional. Just changed the whole mindset of the team and truly led by example.

His form has dipped and there are a ton of strong batsmen waiting in the wings. He could probably have justified his place as captain for a while longer but making that big call for the good of the team is again, another measure of the man.

He know Test cricket is the pinnacle, and those Ashes series wins, especially 2005 were unforgettable but to get England from ODI no hopers to World Champions and setting so many records along the way has been great fun to watch. That 2019 final was just incredible sporting drama that has probably gone into my top 3 non LFC sporting memories of all time.

Thanks Eoin. Enjoy your retirement.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13903 on: Today at 11:58:51 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:51:56 am
Eoin Morgan has been incredible for English cricket. When he first came into the side he seemed a breath of fresh air, playing a different game to his team mates at that time. As a captain hes been absolutely exceptional. Just changed the whole mindset of the team and truly led by example.

His form has dipped and there are a ton of strong batsmen waiting in the wings. He could probably have justified his place as captain for a while longer but making that big call for the good of the team is again, another measure of the man.

He know Test cricket is the pinnacle, and those Ashes series wins, especially 2005 were unforgettable but to get England from ODI no hopers to World Champions and setting so many records along the way has been great fun to watch. That 2019 final was just incredible sporting drama that has probably gone into my top 3 non LFC sporting memories of all time.

Thanks Eoin. Enjoy your retirement.
Well said, Nick.  Hes been brilliant.

Interested to hear your 2 remaining non LFC sporting memories  :D.  Ashes win in 2005?  Stokes at Headingly 2019?  And those are just the cricket ones!
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13904 on: Today at 12:49:23 pm »
somewhat weird how the women's team isn't sponsored by "IG" as well. you'd think the ecb would sell the sponsorships as a bulk thing for all the representative teams.
Online PaulF

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13905 on: Today at 01:19:01 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:49:23 pm
somewhat weird how the women's team isn't sponsored by "IG" as well. you'd think the ecb would sell the sponsorships as a bulk thing for all the representative teams.

Women are too emotional after losing a wicket , not a good look for a major sponsor.

Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13906 on: Today at 01:20:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:19:01 pm
Women are too emotional after losing a wicket , not a good look for a major sponsor.



are you a member of the icc?
Online PaulF

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13907 on: Today at 01:22:34 pm »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13908 on: Today at 01:28:34 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 11:58:51 am
Well said, Nick.  Hes been brilliant.

Interested to hear your 2 remaining non LFC sporting memories  :D.  Ashes win in 2005?  Stokes at Headingly 2019?  And those are just the cricket ones!

No idea actually, was just a figure of speech! :D

Would probably have Andy Murray winning Wimbledon in there. Something I thought Id never see.

Probably plump for some Olympic memory as well but too many to choose from these days.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13909 on: Today at 01:32:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:28:34 pm
No idea actually, was just a figure of speech! :D

Would probably have Andy Murray winning Wimbledon in there. Something I thought Id never see.

Probably plump for some Olympic memory as well but too many to choose from these days.
Diana Ross penalty?

Great start!
